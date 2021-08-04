Monty Rakusen/Cultura via Getty Images

Introduction

As you could read in my article on Teck Resources (TECK), I expect the producers of metallurgical coal to perform very well in the second semester of this year. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is a producer of metallurgical coal but unfortunately has some strict hedges in place for this year. This means all eyes will be on 2022 where the company could very well be firing on all cylinders, generating cash margins exceeding $100/t.

The H1 results are excellent, despite some disappointing hedges

Whereas Ramaco produced about 577,000 tonnes of coal in the first quarter but only sold 416,000 tonnes of coal it produced (while an additional 16,000 tonnes of purchased coal was marketed and sold as well), the situation was reversed on the second quarter as Ramaco produced 574,000 tonnes of coal and sold about 664,000 tonnes, locking in an average price which was about 10% higher than the average price received in the first quarter.

This brought the total amount of coal sold in the first semester to 1.1 million tonnes, of which 1.07 million tonnes were the company’s own production. The average received coal price was $93/t and with an operating cost of $65/t, Ramaco generated a very healthy margin of $28/t.

The margin is actually quite disappointing given the current market prices for metallurgical coal (which are getting close to $200/t on the US markets), and this is entirely caused by Ramaco’s hedge book as the company had pre-sold the majority of its coal at a lower price. I would never blame a company for hedging and protecting their cash flows, but I sincerely hope Ramaco will continue to hedge its cash flows and will apply the same strategy for 2022, locking in $150/t would triple the operating margins.

But for now, the majority of its full-year production has been sold at fixed prices. The total anticipated production will be around 2.2-2.35 million tonnes of metallurgical coal, so Ramaco will be able to lock in the spot prices for about 10% of its anticipated output. This should push the average received price for the entire financial year to just under $100/t.

Ramaco posted an operating cash flow of $32.9M in the first semester, but this also includes a contribution from changes in the working capital position to the tune of $9.1M. We should also deduct the $0.4M in lease expenses, resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of $23.4M.

The total capex was just $8.6M, resulting in Ramaco reporting a free cash flow result of just under $15M on an adjusted basis. That’s good, especially given the low realized coal price. Applying a coal price of $150/t would likely have boosted the free cash flow by approximately $40M, so investors in Ramaco should really be counting down until the pre-agreed met coal prices are rolling off and Ramaco can start selling at higher prices. It’s a waiting game, but the financial results clearly show that even at a net realized coal price of less than $100/t, Ramaco remains profitable and free cash flow positive.

The strong incoming cash flows also boosted the strength of the balance sheet. As of the end of June, Ramaco had $19.4M in cash and just $8M in financial debt for a net cash position of in excess of $11M (excluding lease liabilities). And the company was recently awarded a $32.7M jury verdict against insurance companies. While that verdict will likely be appealed and it may take a few additional years for the cash to arrive, it’s good to know that cash infusion may be the icing on the cake.

What does this mean for the full-year results? And for 2022?

Ramaco recently issued $34.5M in senior notes to accelerate the development of some of its new mines as the company is working towards a consolidated output of 4 million tonnes per year. This will increase the net interest expenses (despite having a net cash position), and now we are halfway the financial year, we are able to calculate the net income and free cash flow expectations for Ramaco as the company is very upfront and publishes a detailed guidance of several costs and expenses.

We know Ramaco will be producing 2.2 million tonnes at a cost per tonne of $65/t. I’ll be more conservative and use a production cost of $70/t just to err on the cautious side. I will also use an average full-year realized met coal price of $95/t. This would result in a gross operating income of $55M.

After deducting $25M in depreciation expenses (I will use $25M for both the depreciation and the capex to keep the calculation simple), $2M in interest expenses and the $15M SG&A expenses, the pre-tax income will be around $13M, with a net income of around $11M, which I also anticipate will be the free cash flow on a reported basis (please not a substantial portion of the full-year capex will go towards growth).

That sounds rather low, but the main reason to be interested in Ramaco is its growth profile, as the company is guiding for a FY2022 coal production of 3 million tonnes. And that’s where the real cash will be made.

If I would now use a 3M tpa production rate at a cash cost of $75/t (allowing for an additional operating cost escalation) and an average received price of $125/t (which is still substantially below the current spot price), the gross mine operating income will jump to $150M.

Even if we would assume a higher depreciation (and capex) level of $30M, an increase of the SG&A to $20M and $4M in interest expenses, the pre-tax income of $96M will be more than 7 times (!) higher than what I’m expecting Ramaco to generate this year. Even after applying an average tax rate of 25%, Ramaco should report a free cash flow result north of $70M or close to $1.60/share. And that’s why Ramaco is still cheap.

Investment thesis

2021 will be a lost year due to the coal price hedges, but I expect the company’s free cash flow to seven-fold next year based on an average received met coal price of $125/t. That makes Ramaco still appealing at the current share price, and I’ll keep an eye on a good entry point.

I currently don’t have a position in Ramaco Resources but I have a long position in its 9% Senior Notes (METCL) (maturing in 2026, but callable in 2023) which are currently trading at approximately 103.5% of par. With a yield to first call of in excess of 7% and a yield to maturity exceeding 8%, I like the risk/reward of this senior note very much in an environment of increasing metallurgical coal prices.