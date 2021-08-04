supersizer/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We review L'Oréal's (OTCPK:LRLCF) H1 2021 results released last Thursday (July 29).

We downgraded our rating on L'Oréal from Buy to Neutral in May 2021, after shares reached a new all-time high. L'Oréal shares had gained 43% (including dividends) in EUR in 15 months while Buy-rated in our coverage. Since our downgrade, L'Oréal's stock price has risen another 10.5%.

H1 2021 results showed L'Oréal bouncing back strongly from the COVID-impacted 2020. Two-year growth rates are less impressive, with H1 2021 sales just 6.6% higher on a like-for-like basis.

While we believe L'Oréal is an impressive business with strong long-term earnings growth, its high valuation means that our forecasts indicate that investors can expect little gain in the next few years.

Neutral Case Recap

Our downgrade was based on valuation. We believe that L'Oréal's P/E multiple would de-rate, more than offsetting the benefit of earnings growth:

As the largest player in global Beauty with a comprehensive portfolio, there are limits to how much L'Oréal can outgrow the market

We believe L'Oréal's long-term EPS growth will be just under 10%, based the global Beauty market growing annually at the high end of its historic 4-6% range, L'Oréal growing faster through market share gains, and its EBIT growing faster than sales thanks to natural operational leverage

L'Oréal stock has been trading at a P/E of 50x or more; we assume a long-term P/E of 36x (which implies a 2.8% earnings yield)

The combination of the above would mean an annualized return of just low-single-digits by the end of 2024.

H1 results were in line with our views, and the higher share price means that we now expect investor upside to be even smaller.

33.5% Sales Rebound in Q2

In Q2 2021, against the prior-year trough year-on-year decline of 18.8%, L'Oréal sales grew by 33.5% on a like-for-like ("LfL") basis:

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

On a like-for-like basis, Q2 2021 sales were 8.4% higher than in 2019.

Different Progress in Different Regions

Regional growth rates differed, depending on the pandemic situation and underlying growth rates:

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Region (Q2 2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

North Asia grew 26.5% like-for-like in Q2 2021, again led by China. The region has strong underlying growth, growing 3.3% even in the prior-year quarter, and the outbreak has been controlled much better in key markets there. On a 2-year basis, North Asia grew by 14.3% annualized (or 30.7% in total), lower than the approx. 25% annual growth seen in 2018 and 2019.

The other regions bounced back after large declines in Q2 2020:

Sales in North America and Latin America already exceeded Q2 2019 levels on a like-for-like basis, being 7.9% and 12.5% higher respectively

Sales in Europe were still 3.6% lower than in 2019, due to Travel Retail still being "badly affected" by travel restrictions

Sales in SAPMENA - SSA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) were still 6.9% lower, as much of Southeast Asia (India, Indonesia, etc.) remained disrupted by the pandemic.

L'Oréal stated that it gained market share in all regions.

Skin Care Again Led Category Growth

Including the rebound in Q2 2021, H1 2021 sales were 20.7% higher year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, with double-digit growth in most categories:

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Category (H1 2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Again, we consider 2-year growth rates more meaningful, and they differ between categories due to long-term structural drivers:

Skin Care grew 24.2% in H1 2021, having grown (by 1.1%) even in the prior-year half-year, showing the category's strong secular growth

Haircare rebounded 23.2% in H1 2021 after a 10.5% decline last year, helped by strong brands and launches, and was 10.3% higher than in 2019

Hair Colouring and Fragrances each showed a rebound roughly equal to the prior-year decline; 2-year growth were 2.6% and 1.0% respectively

Make-up sales grew 15.2% in H1 2021 after declining 27.6% last year, so still 16.6% lower across 2 years; this is a mature category in the West

L'Oréal stated that it gained market share in all categories.

Its total H1 like-for-like sales growth of 20.7% was significantly ahead of the estimated global Beauty market growth of 11%. Compared to 2019, L'Oréal H1 sales were 6.6% higher on a like-for-like basis, compared to the market still being 4% smaller (it shrank by 13-14% in H1 2020).

Travel Retail Still Significantly Below 2019

Travel Retail sales rebounded by 17% in H1 2021, after shrinking 35% in the prior year, thus remaining still approx. a quarter smaller than in 2019.

This is the natural consequence of most international travel still being heavily restricted in H1 2021, and should rebound after the end of the pandemic.

Hainan continued to be a bright spot for Travel Retail, serving Chinese shoppers who previously journeyed to international markets. L'Oréal estimated that 80% of the growth in Travel Retail in H1 were generated by Hainan.

Management acknowledged that there is likely a substitute effect, with former Travel Retail sales not having disappeared but instead having been converted to local sales in the Chinese market.

H1 2021 EPS 5.7% Above 2019

With the strong rebound in like-for-like sales, L'Oréal's H1 2021 Net Sales was 16.2% higher year-on-year, after 1.1 ppt of acquisition benefit and 5.6 ppt of currency headwinds; EBIT rose 26.8% and Adjusted EPS rose 21.1%:

L'Oréal Profit & Loss (H1 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Compared to pre-COVID H1 2019, Net Sales were 2.6% higher, EBIT was 3.5% higher and Adjusted EPS was 5.7% higher.

EBIT margin in H1 2021 was 0.2 ppt higher than in H1 2019. Gross Margin was approx. 1.5 ppt higher, but the company has invested more in Advertising & Promotions (10.7% higher than in H1 2019) and in R&D (6.4% higher).

The increase in Gross Margin was due to a mixture of premiumization, economies of scale and efficiency improvements. More and more of L'Oréal's EBIT is coming from its higher-margin Luxe and Active Cosmetics divisions, and individual divisions also mostly showed margins at least as high as in 2019 (except in Consumer Products, due to investments rising more than sales):

L'Oréal EBIT & EBIT Margin by Division (H1 2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

We believe margin expansion will continue at L'Oréal.

Free Cash Flow 10% Higher Than 2019

L'Oréal generated €2.14bn of Free Cash Flow ("FCF") in H1 2021, 66% higher than the prior year and 11% higher than in H1 2019:

L’Oréal Earnings & Cashflows & Valuation (H1 2021 vs. Prior Years) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal spent €1.11bn on share repurchases during H1 2021. The average share count was actually 0.1% higher year-on-year in H1 (at 561.8m), but management guided to a share count of 561m for calculating full-year EPS.

Management Confidence in Future Growth

As usual, L'Oréal did not provide specific forward guidance, except cautioning that H1 2021 profitability figures "cannot be extrapolated for the full year”. The year-on-year EBIT margin expansion in H1 was exceptional due to a number of one-off factors related to the pandemic.

For the longer term, management expressed confidence that the long-term structural growth in the global Beauty market will continue, driven by affluent consumers, with North Asia and North America being the biggest engines.

We also believe in L'Oréal's long-term growth. However, looking at 2-year growth rates both by region and by category above, and taking the view that at least some of the former Travel Retail sales were converted to sales in local markets, we do not believe L'Oréal's future growth rate will be materially higher than that show in the last few years.

Is L'Oréal Stock Overvalued?

At €393.85, relative to pre-COVID 2019 earnings , L'Oréal shares are trading at a 50.8x P/E and a 2.1% FCF Yield:

L’Oréal Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-20) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal's annual dividend is €4.00, representing a Dividend Yield of 1.0%.

L'Oréal shares are potentially overvalued, as we believe they should trade at a P/E of 36x and our forecasts indicate that the implied de-rating would leave little upside for shareholders.

L'Oréal Stock Return Forecasts

L'Oréal's H1 2021 EPS of €4.63 was roughly in line with our forecast of €4.60. We keep our forecasts mostly unchanged, with assumptions including:

H2 2021 EPS to be 10% higher than in 2019 (unchanged)

This gives a 2021 EPS of €8.33 (was €8.30)

Thereafter EPS to grow at 9.5% each year (unchanged)

Dividend to grow at 10.5% each year (unchanged)

P/E of 36x at 2024 year-end (unchanged)

Our dividend assumption implies that the Payout Ratio will rise 0.5% each year to approx. 55% in 2024. Our P/E assumption implies a small discount to our assumed 40x P/E for Estée Lauder (EL).

Our new 2024 EPS forecast of $10.93 is 0.4% higher than before ($10.89):

Illustrative L’Oréal Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at €393.85, we expect an exit price of €394 and a total return of 4% (1% annualized by 2024 year-end.

The exit price is basically the same as the current price, and our forecasted returns come primarily from the dividend.

Is L'Oréal Stock a Buy? Conclusion

L'Oréal's like-for-like sales rebounded by 33.5% in Q2 2021, after a trough prior-year quarter, and was 8.4% higher than in 2019.

L'Oréal grew significantly ahead of market, though growth rates differed by region and category, with some showing weakness.

Total H1 sales were 6.6% higher than in 2019 - the strong growth rates largely represented a rebound from the COVID-impacted 2020.

L'Oréal shares are trading at 50.8x 2019 EPS, and H1 2021 EPS was just 5.7% ahead of H1 2019. We believe the P/E is too high.

With shares at €393.85, we expect them to be flat in the next few years, with the dividend giving a 1% annualized return.

We reiterated our Neutral rating on L'Oréal.

Estée Lauder Buy Rating Under Review

At Monday's (August 2) closing price of $327.67, Estée Lauder shares have risen by more than 13% since we last reiterated our Buy rating in May 2021, and now trade at a CY19 P/E of more than 55x.

Estée Lauder is scheduled to release Q4 FY21 results on August 19.

Our Buy rating on Estée Lauder stock is currently under review.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.