FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is a targeted online advertising technology company which offers services to U.S. marketers based on consumer purchase patterns by analyzing tens of billions of transactions annually.

I first wrote about Cardlytics for Seeking Alpha PRO back in early 2018. As I reference several of the company's aspects from that article, you can head over there now and give it a look. It also goes through the company's business operations and industries in great detail, which I won't bore you with here.

In recent news out today, they reported EPS loss of $(0.39) on $58.9 million in revenue, missing wall street EPS expectations by a hefty margin and revenue expectations by a lower yet significant margin. As I previously reported, the company is building up its relationships with financial institutions to provide better advertising mechanisms moving forward with a far superior return on ad investment (or spending) and they've had some issues scaling that up as they partner with new institutions as well as lacking the right approach to actually making money off of these revenues. They have revenue-sharing agreements with both financial institutions and consumers, which you can read about in length in my first article.

What happened?

As the company CEO stated in the earnings press release, the company reported a strong quarter but fell well below their own expectations, for several reasons:

While we grew Cardlytics platform billings 111% and adjusted contribution 123% year-over-year, we fell below our guidance. This was driven by us forecasting a faster recovery than was realized due to labor shortage and supply chain challenges in retail, restaurant and travel. Our core business remains on a very solid foundation and we continue to make significant progress on all of our strategic initiatives, including the integration of Dosh and Bridg.

As we've seen with other companies in the retail and various sectors, certain parts of the economy recovered at a lower rate than expected given labor shortages across the country as the combination of higher unemployment benefits and the minimum wage only being raised once over the past several decades caused folks to stay away from minimum-wage retail jobs until wages rise or unemployment benefits expire.

These factors, as many people who are way smarter than I am have stated, is a temporary problem in the United States economy since, as I mentioned earlier, either these retail and food industry companies raise their wages to get workers or these folks are forced back to work when they either no longer get unemployment benefits or run out of their short term savings or debt on-taking options.

Therefore, I believe that these concerns are short term and will not be persistent in the company's long term. A >20% drop in share price off these factors are not justified and, I believe, an investment at these levels is very attractive for the long run.

If you don't want to take it from me, the company's CFO added:

We believe we will still be dealing with an uneven recovery in Q3 as each industry we operate in is still working through unique macroeconomic challenges. We remain very excited about the long-term potential of Cardlytics and continue to make immense progress on our product and technology initiatives.

Where we go from here

I won't bore you with all the details on the company, since you can head over and read the Seeking Alpha PRO article I wrote on the company (linked at the beginning of the article), which goes into their business model as well as industry growth prospects in great detail. However, it is noteworthy that my valuation target for the company has not changed with price to earnings multiple of 10x being appropriate given growth expectations.

This doesn't provide for much attractive upside from today's price, but after the over 20% decline in share price as a result of these earnings, I believe that currently the company is trading at about 15% discount to their 2021 fair value and about 25% discount to their 2022 fair value, providing for a potential market-beating return over the next 12 to 24 months.

I will be adding to my position. Here's an elaboration on why.

Expectations vs. Expected-Reality

What analysts currently expect is for the company to report a 50% growth rate in 2021 sales to over $280 million, followed by a 34% increase in 2022 to over $375 million. Given the factor above and in my previous initiation articles, I continue to believe that these figures will be beaten by the company as they both increase the amount of revenue streams with new partners and perfect their existing ones to increase profit margins and limit revenue sharing surges.

When it comes to profitability, analysts currently believe the company will report a slight 1.4% decline in 2021 EPS to $(0.87), followed by a 74% surge in 2022 EPS to $(0.23). Analysts then expect the company to report a profit in 2023 of $0.53 per share. Analysts are currently projecting income to grow at a much slower rate than sales since the company is putting forward new partnerships and working relationships, which they believe will take a long time to turn into profits.

I don't believe this to be the case, as demonstrated by previous scaling up of operations with other financial institutions, when Cardlytics was beating EPS and sales expectations each and every quarter by sizable margins. I continue to believe that this will be the case moving forward, especially if this quarterly report leads to analysts revising their expectations downwards.

Potential for short squeeze

Another positive catalyst for the near term is a potential short squeeze. Currently, the short interest in the company's stock is just over 13.5%, meaning that around 13.5% of the stock's shares are held short. Given the meteoric rise that the company's share price has seen over the past year or two, it is very possible we'll begin to see some of those shorts which were caught in that rise taking some cards off the table, causing a floor for the share price in the next few days or weeks.

This has me more optimistic on initiating, adding or maintaining a position after the opening bell tomorrow as we are near certain to see some short positions buying back.

I remain bullish on the company's long-term prospects and have turned highly bullish on their near-term price action potential given the after-hours drop of over 20%.