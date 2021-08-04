BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The purpose of this article is to examine the technical and fundamental indicators pointing to a new, sustained uptrend in the price of Ethereum. Additionally, I explain why Ethereum and Altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin following a strong Bitcoin rally. This dynamic is referred to as the Bitcoin liquidity waterfall, a term popularized by Block Digital Corporation’s Santiago Velez.

Technical Indicators

The chart below illustrates both the size of the falling wedge and strength of the subsequent breakout. There is no questioning the bullishness of the chart pattern, though a short-term pullback after thirteen straight green daily candles is understandable. Thirteen is the most consecutive green daily candles in Ethereum’s history. Historically, this price action portends to the beginning of a massive bull run, not a bear trap. Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum has seen an average price increase of over 100% six months after witnessing ten or more consecutive green candles.

The ETH:BTC ratio also broke out from a falling wedge pattern as the chart below indicates. This signifies Ethereum outperformance relative to Bitcoin over the next 1-3 months. The last time this occurred was early April 2021. During that month, Ethereum rallied 44.29% compared to Bitcoin’s return of -1.98%. Two months later in June, Ethereum fell -15.90% compared to Bitcoin’s -5.95%. These comparative rallies tend to be explosive and short-lived. Additionally, as the final section of this article will illuminate, Ethereum's outperformance indicates a return of risk on in the digital asset space as investors venture further out into the risk curve.

Ethereum’s Supply Shortage

There are several fundamental indicators to confirm this bullish breakout. To begin with, supply of Bitcoin or Ethereum coming off of exchanges is bullish. Taking Ethereum off of an exchange signifies that the tokens are being held offline in cold storage. Holding digital assets offline is the most secure manner of storage because it mitigates counterparty risk in centralized exchanges. Traders, for example, will keep their tokens online because they value the ability to quickly execute buy or sell orders.

Long-term investors or institutional buyers, meanwhile, will pull tokens offline and store them in a hard wallet or similar device for added security. A high volume of tokens returning to exchanges signifies that these long-term holders are moving their tokens for the purpose of selling. As the chart below shows, ETH balances on exchanges decreased steadily throughout 2021 and rapidly in the June correction. In total, there was a 19% decrease in the available supply of Ethereum on exchanges since January 2021.

(Source: @mskvsk)

Unlike Bitcoin which undergoes a mining process referred to as Proof-of-Work (POW), Ethereum operates under Proof-of-Stake (POS). All blockchain protocols require a verification mechanism that makes them trustless, decentralized systems. In PoW, miners verify as many transactions that can fit into a block, and add that block to the previous chain of blocks, getting rewarded with additional Bitcoin in the process. In PoS, anyone with 32 ETH (or less if joining a staking pool) can lock away their Ethereum through staking. The Ethereum protocol uses those tokens to validate blocks, and rewards those who agreed to stake their Ethereum with additional tokens.

Currently, an individual who agreed to stake his or her tokens cannot use those tokens until the transition to ETH2 is complete, with an estimated completion date of mid-2022. Only after the launch of ETH2 will investors be able to swap their staked ETH for unstaked ETH. That is why the chart below is also bullish. The total value of staked ETH continues to rise. These tokens cannot be accessed until the transition is complete in 2022. There is currently $6.5 million worth of Ethereum that cannot be sold.

(Source: Ibid)

Lastly, roughly 26% of all ETH supply is currently locked away in smart contracts. Most of these are locked away in DeFi borrowing and interest yielding protocols such as Aave, Maker, and Compound. Combined with those taking their tokens offline and tokens locked in staking, the number of available sellers in the network continues to decrease.

(Source: Ibid.)

The Liquidity Waterfall

The relative outperformance of Ethereum during an initial phase of risk on is a well-documented occurrence. Nearly all investors in the space begin with Bitcoin because it is the most well known blockchain protocol with the highest value proposition - the only hard money/absolutely scarce asset that exists at the end of a long-term debt cycle where Central Banks will be forced to devalue the currency. The switching cost from fiat to Bitcoin is high in that a potential investor needs to establish a digital wallet and learn the ecosystem.

Once a digital wallet is established, the switching cost between Bitcoin and Ethereum is lower than the switching costs between Bitcoin and a separately held, equities-based portfolio. This means that investors who take profits from a bull run in Bitcoin tend to place some of that capital in Ethereum or Altcoins further out in the risk curve before switching back to fiat. The rallies tend to occur sequentially and as follows: Bitcoin, Ethereum, large cap Altcoins, small cap Altcoins. Altcoin rallies signify a high level of risk on in the space. After Bitcoin's explosive 38% increase in only two weeks, much of that realized profit is making its way toward protocols with smaller market capitalizations.

Conclusion

There is irony in the chest-pounding that occurs when Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin and vice versa. In reality, it is a rather logical process of investors taking profits and using house money to venture further out into the risk curve for high risk, high reward opportunities. If history is any indication, Ethereum will vastly outperform Bitcoin in August and Altcoins will outperform in September. Ethereum has a unique setup from both a technical and fundamental perspective. Ethereum’s outperformance, however, is a bullish signal overall. It indicates the return of a risk on mentality to the space after a large correction and consolidation.