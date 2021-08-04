mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) delivered strong performance in Q2 2021, allowing it to boost its natural gas production guidance. Robust prices for NGLs have also resulted in Continental's natural gas differentials being better than previously expected.

As a result, Continental now expects to generate $2.4 billion in free cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices (helped by WTI oil strip above $70 in the second half of 2021), which is more than double the $1.0 billion in 2021 free cash flow that it expected to generate in February.

Continental has also boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share (although it has room to boost it further) and resumed its share repurchase program. It projects that it can reduce its net debt to $3.7 billion by the end of 2021, which would bring its leverage below 1.0x.

I estimate that Continental is worth $41 per share with long-term $60 WTI oil, increasing to $46 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil.

Raised Guidance

Continental's strong operational performance allowed it to raise its guidance for 2021. Continental's oil production expectations remain unchanged, but it increased its natural gas production expectations by around 6% at guidance midpoint with the same $1.4 billion capital expenditure budget as before.

Source: Continental Resources

On the expense side, Continental improved its guidance for production expense by $0.25 per BOE. This appears to be partly due to the strength in its natural gas production (increasing the denominator), but Continental's production expense (in total dollars) also appears to be coming in better than previously expected.

Also of note is Continental's guidance to realize approximately $0.50 above Henry Hub for its natural gas in 2H 2021, with the improved differential driven by high prices for NGLs, which are reported together with natural gas in Continental's numbers.

Dividend And Share Repurchases

Continental Resources increased its quarterly dividend from $0.11 per share in Q2 2021 to $0.15 per share in Q3 2021. I had previously mentioned the potential for Continental to increase its dividend, and continue to believe that it should be able to increase its dividend further.

A quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share seems manageable in a longer-term $60 WTI oil environment, and that would leave sufficient funds for further debt reduction and share repurchases as well. Continental is likely being a bit conservative with its dividend for now so that it can pay down more of its debt and reduce the chances that it would have to trim its dividend in the future if there is a significant downturn in commodity prices.

Continental also mentioned that it was resuming its $1 billion share repurchase program, which currently has $683 million in share repurchase capacity remaining.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Continental is now projected to generate $5.076 billion in revenues after hedges at current strip prices. This includes approximately $70 WTI oil and $4 NYMEX gas during the second half of 2021.

Continental's 2021 natural gas hedges would have an estimated negative $105 million in value in this scenario.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 59,312,500 $62.00 $3,677 Natural Gas [MCF] 346,750,000 $4.25 $1,474 Net Service Operations $30 Hedge Value -$105 Total $5,076

Source: Author's work

Assuming that Continental pays out two quarterly dividends of $0.15 and one quarterly dividend of $0.11 in 2021, then it would have around $151 million in dividend payments during the year. This will depend on its share repurchases as well.

After dividends, Continental is expected to have around $2.35 billion in cash flow in 2021 to help reduce its debt and fund share repurchases.

$ Million Operating Costs $390 Production Tax $390 Cash SG&A $155 Cash Interest $235 Capital Expenditures $1,400 Dividend $151 Total Expenditures $2,721

Source: Author's work

Valuation

Continental's increased expectations for near-term cash flow as well as its boosted natural gas production helps slightly improve its value. I now estimate that Continental is worth around $41 per share in a long-term pricing scenario involving $60 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas.

At long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.00 Henry Hub natural gas, Continental's estimated value rises to around $46 per share.

Conclusion

With mid-$60s WTI oil and potentially realizing over $4 for its natural gas, Continental Resources is on track to generate $2.4 billion in free cash flow during 2021. It benefits from only having some natural gas hedges in place.

This large amount of free cash flow will help it reduce its leverage below 1.0x by the end of the year, as well as fund its share repurchase program and a dividend increase.

Assuming that oil averages $60 in the long run, Continental would be worth an estimated $41 per share. At $65 WTI oil instead, its value would increase to $46 per share.