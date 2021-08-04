Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

These are unusual days in the semiconductor sector, as fabs continue to commit more capex to expand production and ease global shortages across multiple markets. That, in turn, has fueled record orders for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), but this lithography leader has more than just a short-term story. Between increasing chip content in markets like autos and factories (robotics, IoT, et al), and seemingly endlessly higher expectations for performance in areas like AI and communications, demand for leading edge EUV lithography systems looks strong through 2025.

These shares were already hard to value back in late January, as there was no real question of strong incoming order growth, but valid questions about exactly how to value that growth (or whether to just give up and say “buy it anyway”). Now the shares are 40% higher and with a quarter in hand where orders exceeded the prior peak by 60% … and likely more orders on the way.

Valuation seems more like an exercise in “pick your price target and work backward”, but in the short term at least it’s hard to argue with playing growing capex spending through a leading supplier of enabling equipment with a near-monopoly across most of its business and a literal monopoly in the most sophisticated equipment.

So, ASML Earnings Miss Expectations… Wait, What?!?!

For all of the legitimate talking points about ASML’s virtual monopoly in lithography and the importance of lithography in enabling leading-edge chip production, it doesn’t mean that the company can’t come up a little short once in a while – namely because the dollar value of each tool is quite high and a revenue recognition delay can easily push revenue out of a quarter without analysts knowing about it until the earnings announcement.

As misses go, ASML’s second quarter really wasn’t much of one. Revenue, which rose 21% and declined 8% QoQ to EUR 4.02B, missed expectations by 2%. Management reported that $300M worth of tools didn’t receive the required factory acceptance testing, so couldn’t be recognized in revenue. Add that back and ASML handily beat expectations.

System revenue rose 21% YoY and fell 6% QoQ, to EUR 2.95B with EUV revenue rising 40% YoY and 18% to EUR 1.33B. ArF Immersion tool revenue was flat from the year-ago period and down 33% to EUR 0.99B. Overall unit volumes increased by 11 from last year to 72 (and down 4 from the prior quarter. Service revenue increased 21% YoY and fell 13% QoQ.

ASML sees meaningful quarter-to-quarter shifts in gross margin due to mix (more EUV tools hasn’t always been to the benefit of margins), and gross margin rose 270bp YoY and fell 300bp QoQ, beating expectations by 140bp. Operating income rose 37% YoY and fell 21%, coming in 5% ahead of expectations and with operating margin improved 360bp YoY and falling 500bp QoQ to 30.8% (beating by almost two points).

Strong Demand Filling The Books, And ASML Is Thinking About Future Capacity Needs

Orders rose 651% YoY from a pandemic-driven weak comp and rose 74% QoQ to EUR 8.27B. By unit count, orders increased by 133 YoY and 47 QoQ to 167, of which 156 were for new systems. Average order ASP rose 53% YoY and 25% QoQ to $49.5M. As mentioned above, this is not only a new record order intake for ASML, it smashed the old record.

EUV tool order value rose 963% YoY and 113% QoQ to EUR 4.8B, and that figure is also more than 3.5x the quarterly average over the last 10 quarters. Management has shipped its first 3600D systems, and not only do these new EUV tools offer 15%-20% productivity improvements and 30% improved overlay, they’re more profitable for ASML as well, with GMs close to the company average.

With management seeing long-term EUV tool demand of 60-plus tools, I expect that the company will need to outline its future capacity plans at its upcoming (Sept 29) capital markets day. Adding capacity is not easy, so ASML will definitely need to get ahead of the curve and work with its suppliers (which include companies like Zeiss, VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY), and II-VI (IIVI) among others).

It’s not just EUV tools where demand is increasingly significantly. Management has revised its estimate of long-term demand for DUV lithography from EUR 4B-6B to EUR 7B-8B, as companies continue to invest in capacity at nodes like 28nm, and ASML will have to prepare to meet this growing demand as well.

What Could Go Wrong?

Whatever your position on a stock (long or short), I think it’s always smart to at least consider the opposite side. So, when it comes to ASML, what could go wrong?

I don’t see much risk of long-term chip demand receding. Chip content is growing rapidly in markets like autos, factory equipment, and consumer goods, and markets like IoT are really still just getting started. On top of that, there’s a seemingly endless appetite for more memory, faster processors, and expanded throughput, driving further advances in chip design for a variety of end-markets.

I likewise don’t see much competitive risk. Canon (CAJ) has some interesting nanoimprint lithography technology, but that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Even if a new player were to come up with some alternative to EUV, it would take years for customers to test (and trust) it, let alone for enough capacity to come online to make any dent.

I think the bigger threat to ASML is a change in chip architecture and design approaches. TSMC (TSM) is focusing heavily on design technology co-optimization (or DTCO) and sees a diminishing role for pitch scaling (a key driver of EUV demand). If there’s minimal pitch scaling in future designs, fabs could reuse more EUV tools and wouldn’t need to increase EUV investment as much with succeeding generations.

It’s also possible that using design elements like gate contact over active area (COAG), single diffusion breaks, and buried-power rails would shift the balance of power away from lithography and toward deposition/etch (good for Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY)). On a related note, 3D DRAM may well become viable around 2025, and as was the case for 3D NAND, 3D DRAM would scale with depo/etch, not lithography.

The Outlook

I don’t think the above-mentioned risk factors will kill EUV demand, and certainly not until around 2025, so the near-term threat is pretty minimal, but it’s hard to say when the Street might start thinking about those challenges. Again, I think there will still be significant EUV need/demand beyond 2025, but I’m reluctant to just assume that EUV demand will continue to accelerate with no limit.

When I last wrote about ASML, my 2025 revenue estimate was above the Street high and well above the Street average. Now the average Street estimate is about 15% higher than that estimate – that’s how much the outlook over the next five years has moved in a relatively short time.

I’m now looking for five -year revenue growth of close to 16% (annualized) and long-term growth of over 11%, along with further margin/FCF margin into the mid-30%’s over time that pushes FCF growth into the mid-teens. Obviously the scalability of long-term margins will depend in no small part on how alternatives to EUV and EUV High NA develop over the next five years.

The Bottom Line

Not surprisingly, ASML doesn’t appear to offer a lot of upside on those cash flow assumptions. ASML shares also trade well beyond past norms for tool companies. I’m not saying that the shares shouldn’t trade at a premium, but what constitutes a “fair” multiple now is anybody’s guess. I’m expecting EPS to grow at a 25% annualized rate from 2020 to 2025, so if you think a PEG ratio of 1.5x is fair, a P/E of 37.5x on my 2022 EPS estimate gets produces a $716.50 price target.

Investors don’t get many rides like the one ASML has created for its investors, and I’m not trying to encourage anyone to sell out early. I do think the party will stop at some point, but that could be six months or several years down the road. In the meantime, while I think ASML’s appeal now is mostly to momentum or valuation-agnostic growth investors, there’s no debating the strength in the business right now.