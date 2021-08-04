Adrian Los/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

Going back nearly a decade, there has been chatter that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (also, "the Company" hereafter) stock is in bubble territory and ready to burst at any moment. These calls have again intensified due to the stock's recent gains. Despite this, the stock has vastly outperformed the overall market and for a very good reason: because the Company's results have significantly outperformed the overall market. A convincing argument can be made that Apple is somewhat overvalued on certain metrics, however, the bubble argument is more flash than substance. In all likelihood, Apple will continue to outperform the overall market for the foreseeable future.

Let The Word Games Begin

There are many definitions of a stock bubble, however, I believe this is one that most can agree on:

In economic terms, a stock market bubble is occurring when stock prices have increased significantly without any corresponding increases in the valuations of the underlying companies. - Jeremy Bowman, The Motley Fool

Forbes further expands that a bubble is "driven by raw speculation" which is another cogent indicator.

A bubble is built on the greater fool principle which describes investors purchasing an asset not because of underlying value, anticipated success, or expected returns but because another person, the greater fool, will take it off your hands at a higher price. This was rampant during the housing market leading to the 2008 financial crisis. Buyers who could not actually afford the homes, sometimes multiple homes, were given adjustable loans with the expectation that if the payments became too much they could simply sell the home(s) at a higher price.

There was a disconnect between the buyer valuing the asset and simply buying with the expectation that the asset would be worth more to someone else without a fundamental increase in the underlying marketplace. This was exacerbated by the behavior of the banks and, well, we all know what happened next. I certainly see this in the market today with some equities, many of them "meme stocks", and other assets; however, Apple does not meet this criteria.

A Google search of just "Apple Stock Bubble" will yield countless articles that have attached the bubble label to the Company including several recent examples on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. Buzzwords and fear drive clicks, which I have covered previously here. One such article from Forbes, "Five Signs That Apple Is A Bubble" dates back to April of 2012, more than 9 years ago. Since the article, an investment of $10,000 would have returned over $80,000 including dividends. Anyone who writes about investing will be wrong, I have been wrong many times. I have always doubted Tesla (TSLA) for instance, another stock that attracts the "bubble" label, and yet the stock has vastly outperformed the market despite the recent headwinds.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, Apple stock did dip into 2013 and may have been overvalued in 2012, however, Apple was not in a speculative bubble about to burst. This also proves the adage that time in the market is better than timing the market.

Is Apple Detached From Underlying Metrics?

The 2012 article linked above caught my eye for another reason. It juxtaposes the chart of Apple against the chart of the Dot-com bubble and claims that because the charts look similar, it proves that the stock is a bubble. If this sounds familiar, it is likely because this tactic is used quite often. Below I have recreated the charts.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Similar charts, but obviously the chart alone is not enough to declare a bubble. Here is the continuance of the Apple chart from above beginning the very next day.

Data by YCharts

It is clear to see that simply juxtaposing charts without reference to underlying metrics is not proof of anything, let alone a bubble. The Nasdaq went on to lose over 75% of its value from March 2000 to October 2002, while Apple obviously did not.

Along with the price change since 2012, the underlying metrics of the Company have also changed. Cash from operations (CFO) has grown over 105% and levered free cash flow (LFCF) has grown more than 158%. Meanwhile, the weighted-average shares outstanding have fallen more than 35%.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

The share count decline, due to share buybacks, is a critical metric for investors. On a per share basis, CFO has grown well over 200% and LFCF per share over 300% with EBITDA similarly performing as would be expected.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

Another argument I have read recently on Seeking Alpha when characterizing Apple as a bubble is that share buybacks "is evidence of the bubble." However, share buybacks using cash is the exact opposite of raw speculation. The Company is generating sufficient free cash flow, funded by operations, to pay for these buybacks. Returning cash to shareholders is tangible, it is done by many highly profitable companies to enhance shareholder value and is not by definition speculative.

Not Without Risk: Apple May Still Be Overvalued

The investing world is not one of absolutes. Just because Apple is not in a speculative bubble range does not mean it is not overvalued. While I predict the Company will continue its historical dominance of the overall market, a strong case can be made that the stock has room to retreat based on historical valuations.

Data by YCharts

The Company is currently trading higher on most valuation metrics than throughout its recent history. Note that the metrics graphed are on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis. Investors are banking on the continued growth and profitability of the Company along with additional buybacks. These results are not guaranteed. Other risks include the notion that Congress will "rein in Big-tech." I am skeptical that Congress will do more than talk tough and make minor regulations as appeasements, but I could be mistaken. Exposure to the overall economy and consumer spending habits is also always a potential hazard to a company like Apple as are overseas regulations, specifically in China.

Valuation Comparison

Comparing Apple's valuation to other companies in this market does not indicate a stock in bubble territory. Rather it shows that Apple lags significantly behind many peers, especially in forward PE and when considering the growth expectation and profitability of the Company.

Chart created by author with data from YCharts.

Apple also has only about 0.6% of the float sold short which is a similar ratio to steady market-beater Mastercard (MA), and half as much as the similarly valued Facebook (FB) which comes in at 1.2%. For all the chatter of an Apple bubble, there seems to be very few who believe it strongly enough to put money on it.

Apple is also an exceptionally profitable enterprise. It has an EBITDA margin and return on capital north of 30% and an LFCF margin over 23%. This means that for each dollar of revenue there is essentially $0.23 left for shareholders once all other obligations are met. This level of profitability is matched by very few others regardless of industry.

Conclusion

Apple is one of the most successful companies on the planet and shareholders continue to reap rewards through growth, dividends, and stock repurchases. It has consistently dominated the market, which is to be expected from an enterprise with its superior growth, efficiency, and profitability. Although there is an argument to be made that the valuation is slightly bloated at the moment, the bubble scenario does not hold water. As always time in the market is superior to attempting to timing the market, and I foresee long-term Apple owners continuing to be rewarded.

Author's note: Thank you for reading. If you find this article useful, entertaining, or thought-provoking please give me a follow by clicking the button next to my name below. I work hard to provide useful, well-researched, well-reasoned, and timely articles and will continue to do so with the support of readers like you. I try to respond to comments and will always reply to a private message if you wish to connect. All the best.