Once promising Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has again shown investors the problems with buying into too much hype. The skill-based gaming company has impressive revenue growth, but the lack of cost containment questions the LTV of gamers on the platform. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock despite the dip to the lows around $13.

Too Much Marketing

Skillz provides a primary lesson to investors that not all revenue is created equal. The company reported another quarter where revenues surged, but Skillz continues to spend too aggressively on marketing while MAUs were weak with paying MAUs actually declining sequentially during Q2.

For Q2, the company saw paying MAUs drip to 0.463 million in the quarter from 0.467 million in Q1. Skillz saw a huge bump in users during the COVID-19 lockdowns, so some user weakness was expected coming into the economic reopen.

The problem here is that Skillz management appears to have ramped up marketing spending in order to hide otherwise weak user numbers. The company spent an insane 108% of revenue on sales and marketing last quarter as MAUs slipped to 2.4 million, down from 2.7 million last quarter. The amount of paying MAUs was up YoY, but the skill-based gamer has a fall smaller group of MAUs from which to convert into mayors.

In the last quarter, Skillz spent an incredible $44.9 million on engagement marketing, or 50% of revenues. This high level of spending on marketing wasn't enough. The gaming company spent another $47.0 million, or another 53% of revenue, on user acquisition marketing. The UA spending was lower than last quarter, but Skillz spending an incredible $91.9 million on marketing alone and a total of $99.5 million on sales & marketing while revenues were only $89.5 million in the quarter is the path to failure.

The problem here is that Skillz didn't boost revenues anywhere near the level of the ramped up marketing spending. The total sales and marketing was up 90% YoY while revenue only rose 52% to reach $89.5 million.

Investors have to wonder whether paying MAUs and revenues would've ended down and possibly substantially without the elevated spending on marketing. Any company can ramp up revenues by aggressively spending on marketing. Due to a high CPI environment, Skillz even instituted the enforcement of financial discipline on UA investment.

A lot of the questions regarding the high marketing spend is the quality of the games on the platform. The company recently invested $50 million in Exit Games to help build out the synchronous, multi-player technology needed to develop the racing, fighting and first-person shooting games popular with a lot of gamers.

Along with NFL Challenge ending in a game on the platform prior to the 2022 NFL season and the release of Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, Skillz hopes to expand the quality of games needed to attract skilled-based gamers without the heavy market spend. Top battle royale and sports games don't need much more than word of mouth to attract massive users, especially when skill-based rewards are involved.

Still Not Cheap

The biggest lesson here is that the stock still isn't cheap despite the utter collapse from a high above $46. Analysts and investors alike couldn't get enough of the future opportunities in skill-based competition, yet Skillz doesn't even have 500K paying users yet after one of the best periods for boosting users.

The stock has a market valuation of around $5.8 billion with a 2021 revenue target of just $376 million. At a 2022 revenue target of $560 million, Skillz is. more interesting around a 10x P/S multiple.

The issue here is that a 10x multiple isn't even cheap. Skillz had another quarter with an adjusted EBITDA loss topping $31 million. The company famously promotes an adjusted EBITDA figure before UA marketing spend each quarter, but one can't just exclude the costs that played a huge role in driving new users that drove higher revenues.

The company had a cash balance of $693 million, but this amount will disappear fast with these ongoing losses. The Q1 pro-forma cash balance combined with $110 million in net proceeds from exercised warrants was down $30 million during Q2.

Where the stock gets far more interesting is when the skill-based gaming platform actually draws high quality content. The company would no longer need to spend at a nearly $400 million annual clip on just marketing alone to attract paying users.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that until Skillz shows the ability to grow paying MAUs and hence revenues far faster than expenses, the stock isn't going to rally. The skill-based platform needs to take the next step into higher content whether via the Exit Games partnership or other paths. Until these scenarios occur, Skillz is dead money near $13 with the potential for more downside with strong support doesn't hold.