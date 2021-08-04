z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Most market analysts expect Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) to deliver significant sales growth from 2021 to 2025. I used market estimates and a weighted average cost of capital of 7%, which resulted in an implied value of $35-$72. That’s not all. Under another case scenario, with a WACC of 10%, the implied share price is $31-$35. Corsair is currently trading at $24-$30, so the stock is undervalued. In my opinion, if stock market volatility doesn’t hit the market and triggers the company’s beta, Corsair will represent a magnificent buying opportunity.

Corsair Gaming: Trending Business Model With Massive Margins

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a provider of high-performance gear for content creators and gamers.

If you have created online content or work in front of the computer for many hours, you undoubtedly want to use the best equipment and accessories. Corsair makes that possible:

Source: 10-K

I can’t assess all the company’s products, but let’s mention those items that Corsair presented in its most recent quarterly report. Among them, we find Facecam, which is specially designed for content creators and streamers. I wonder whether teleworkers from large corporations wouldn’t be interested in the company’s webcam:

Source: Presentation

In the last quarterly report, Corsair also presented a professional keyboard for eSport players. According to the presentation, the company was said to design the keyboard in consultation with professional eSport gamers:

Source: Presentation

In my opinion, the best part of the company’s business model is its margins. Sales are increasing, and the company exhibits more than 16.9%-31% gross profit margins.

Source: Presentation

Take into account that the company is selling keyboards and webcams at high prices because they are designed for gamers. I am not sure whether the design costs and production costs fully justify the price of the products:

Source: Elgato Gaming

Under The Most Optimistic Scenario, The Price Target Is $35-$72

Under the most optimistic scenario, the company would continue to develop business growth. The management counts with many potential business drivers. If Corsair continues to build brand recognition and builds customer loyalty, I expect sales growth to increase.

According to the most recent quarterly report, Corsair has $138 million in cash, which can be used for marketing campaigns. With liquidity in the company’s pockets, I would expect additional brand development in the future:

Source: Press Release

Source: Press Release

Corsair currently operates in 75 countries. If the management sells products in more regions, the target market will increase, which will also lead to sales growth. Finally, Corsair will most likely try to engage in new M&A transactions.

Under these assumptions, the company will offer 2022 Sales of $2.16 billion and 2025 Sales of $2.7 billion. If we assume an 8% FCF/Sales ratio, the company’s 2025 FCF will be $241 million. The table below shows a mix of market estimates, the company’s guidance, and my own forecasts:

Source: My Estimates And Market Forecasts

Source: Presentation

Other competitors in the same industry report a WACC of 5%-13%. Corsair does not have a lot of debt. However, if there is volatility in the stock price, the company may exhibit a significant amount of beta. As a result, the WACC may increase significantly. With this in mind, I designed two scenarios with a WACC of 7% and a WACC of 10%:

Source: GuruFocus

If we assume a WACC of 7%, long-term growth of 4%, EV/FCF of 20x-15x, and net debt of $132 million, I obtain a share price target of $35-$72. Competitors are trading at 10x, 15x, and 20x EBITDA. So, I believe that we can use the mentioned exit multiple of 20x-15x FCF:

Source: My Estimates And Market Forecasts

Corsair currently trades at $23-$30, which is below my target price of $35-$72. Thus, under my optimistic case scenario, which I consider likely, the company seems like a buy:

Source: SA

Corsair, With A WACC of 10% And Almost No Debt, Is Still Cheap

As mentioned earlier, if the stock price volatility increases significantly, the company’s beta would increase. As a consequence, the WACC would increase. Under this detrimental case scenario, with a long-term growth rate of 4%, EV/FCF of 20x-15x, and a share count of 92 million, the implied share price is equal to $31-$35:

Source: My Estimates And Market Forecasts

Source: My Estimates And Market Forecasts

Interestingly, Corsair, which trades at $23-$30, is still relatively cheap. We are using a WACC of 10%, which is significant for a company with a small amount of debt. Note that Corsair reports a financial debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2x. The ratio appears to be declining because the cash in hand is increasing, and the debt is being reduced:

Source: Presentation

Source: YCharts

Risks Of Brand Creation And Third-Party Providers

Corsair has a significant amount of cash for product development and marketing activities. However, brand promotion activities and marketing may not lead to sales growth. There are some risks that the company disclosed in the annual report:

Further, certain marketing efforts such as sponsorship of eSports athletes, content creators or events could become prohibitively expensive, and as a result these marketing initiatives may no longer be feasible. If we fail to build and maintain our brands, or if we incur substantial expenses in an unsuccessful attempt to build and maintain our brands, our business may be harmed. Our brands may also be damaged by events such as product recalls, perceived declines in quality or reliability, product shortages, damaging action or conduct of our sponsored eSports athletes or content creators and other events, some of which are beyond our control. Source: 10-K

The company works with third-party providers, which offer several system components. Corsair does not have influence over what these competitors do. If independent third parties start offering the same products sold by Corsair at a lower price, the company may soon lose clients. In this regard, the company provided the following explanation:

We believe that the introduction of more powerful GPUs, CPUs and similar computer hardware that place increased demands on other system components, such as memory, PSUs or cooling, has a significant effect on the demand for our gear. The manufacturers of those products are large, public, independent companies that we do not influence or control. As a result, our business results can be materially affected by the frequency with which new high-performance hardware products are introduced by these independent third parties, whether these products achieve widespread acceptance among gamers and whether additional memory, enhanced PSUs or cooling solutions, new computer cases or other peripheral devices are necessary to support those products. Source: 10-K

Risk: If the gaming industry does not grow, Corsair’s valuation may decline

Most analysts are expecting that the gaming industry will continue to grow in the coming years. However, if that’s not the case, Corsair’s valuation will most likely decline. Interestingly, Corsair is also not developing products for certain markets that will pop soon. For instance, the company does not plan to develop gear for gamers who use mobile devices or tablets. I am not an expert, but I believe that the company needs to go where there are market opportunities:

Any decline or slowdown in the growth of the gaming industry or the declining popularity of the gaming industry could materially and adversely affect our business. Further, while Newzoo has reported that there were 2.4 billion mobile gamers in 2019, we have no specific plans to attract gamers who use only mobile devices or tablets and we have no plans to develop gear specifically designed for gamers who use mobile devices or tablets. Source: 10-K

My Takeaway

Most analysts are expecting Corsair to deliver significant sales growth in the next five years. I used market estimates and a WACC of 7%-10% to understand the implied share price. In all my case scenarios, the current stock price appears very cheap. I believe that the fair price is somewhere between $35 and $71. If Corsair can successfully develop its brand, and stock volatility doesn’t hit the markets, the implied stock price would be $35-$72.