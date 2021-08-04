OlegKov/iStock via Getty Images

DS Smith (OTC:DITHF) (OTC:DSSMY) is one of my investments with surprisingly low coverage on Seeking Alpha, the last article dates over a year ago. Since the company has a market cap of 8B USD and is part of the FTSE 100 on the LSE.

I own 750 shares with a cost base of 3.66 GBP, so my current position is worth around 3,200 GBP and was mainly purchased in 2018. After a strong dip when COVID-19 hit the financial markets, the share price has more than recovered and I am sitting on a profit of around 17%, including FX effects and excluding dividends. A good moment to take a step back and assess what to think of and do with this position.

In this article, I will look at the 2020-2021 performance of DS Smith (released in June 2021), forecast what to expect in the upcoming years and assess the current valuation.

Company Profile

DS Smith's delivers sustainable packaging solutions and has an impressive customer base. Many of the largest companies in the world are customers with them. Among its customers are large and well-known companies like Mondelez (MDLZ), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) (PDRDY) and Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) (OTCPK:HELKF) (OTCPK:HENOY). They are listed on the LSE and have a market cap of over 8B USD. Peer companies are for example Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), WestRock Company (WRK) and Sealed Air Corporation (SEE).

Please see below a DS Smith company profile from their 2020-2021 results presentation:

Source: DS Smith 2020-2021 results presentation

The company offers three main lines of business.

Packaging solutions (for some of the largest brands in the world). Paper products (world's leading manufacturer of sustainable corrugated case materials, specialty papers and high-performance papers for packaging production. Recycling services (Europe's largest cardboard and paper recycler).

Their business model is well-positioned at the intersection of several key trends.

Source: DS Smith 2020-2021 results presentation

Revenue was almost 6B GBP in 2020-2021. As you can see below they their business is mainly based in Europe, but they also have business in North American.

Source: DS Smith 2020-2021 annual report

As you see, DS Smith is a very interesting company that is well-positioned to benefit from several secular trends, which are even accelerated by COVID-19.

Let's take a look at how they have been performing recently.

Strong 2020-2021 results

Please be aware that DS Smith's book year runs from the 30th of April to the 30th of April. This means that their 2020/2021 book year (main input for this article) started 1 to 2 months after COVID-19 hit the world in March 2020.

Source: DS Smith 2020-2021 results presentation

At first sight, the numbers appear a bit disappointing. Corrugated box volume increased, but revenue was more or less flat and operating profit declined by 24%. They managed to increase free cash flow to 486M GBP (+37%). When looking a bit more closely, you see that the flat revenue was mainly due to a demand shock in the first 6 months of COVID-19, which caught up strongly in the 2nd half of their book year (November 2020-April 2021).

Source: DS Smith 2020-2021 results presentation

When facing an anomaly like COVID-19, it is always helpful to look at a longer period of financial performance and assess their longer term shareholder value creation. I find cash flow and book value per share good metrics for that. As you can see below, the company has at least a 6-year history of consistently increasing book value (purple bar) and cash flow per share (red bar).

Source: BinckBank

Book value per share doubled from 1.29GBP (2016) to 2.57GBP (2021). Cashflow per share increased by 35% from 40.9 (2016) to 55.3 (2021) This means that DS Smith is consistently able to create shareholder value and growth, also during a period like COVID-19.

This structural increase of shareholder equity over multiple years is only possible when cash flow is positive and strong. Cash flow was very again strong in 2020-2021. Free cash flow increased from 354 to 486 (+37%!) or 35.4p per share. This underlines the strong performance of their business and explains why they could reduce debt significantly.

Net debt position was reduced from 2.1B GBP to 1.8GBP. EBITDA / net interest coverage is 11.6, which means that they can pay their interest costs very easily from their EBITDA. The total amount of debt is not insignificant, but the company should be comfortably able to pay the related interest rate and further reduce debt.

Guidance for 2021-2022

The company doesn't provide specific revenue or profit guidance for the current book year, besides stating that they see the strong momentum from the last 6 months of 2020-2021 continuing into the new year. They expect revenue and profitability to further restore and increase in 2021-2022.

To still have an educated estimation for the next years, let's look at their performance in the years before COVID-19. When looking at 2016-2019, revenue from continuing operations did grow by 60% (12% CAGR) and profit by 80% (16% CAGR). In addition, they shared that in 2020-2021 revenue and profit already started recovering in the 2nd half of the year. COVID-19 even accelerates several of the key trends that they benefit from. I think we can very safely assume at least 10% revenue and profitability growth in the next years.

In 2020 the company had skipped the dividend payout, but this was mainly due to political pressure to all public companies in Europe to be very cautious with investor returns amid the COVID-19 crisis. They used the money saved to significantly reduce debt and have restored the dividend in 2021.

The company has a medium-term target of Net debt / EBITDA of <2.0x. In 2020-2021 this ratio ended at 2.1, but this is mainly due to the reduced EBITDA in 2020-2021. When EBITDA is further restored in 2022, this would automatically push down the Net debt / EBITDA to below 2.0. This provides them room for significant dividend increases. Dividend per share payout prior to COVID-19 was 16.2p per share (2019) and is now restored at 12.1p per share (2021). I would expect a return to at least the 2019 level of dividend payout within 2 years. Considering their free cash flow per share of 35.4 in 2020-2021, there would definitely be room for that. This means investors could expect a dividend increase of 15% per year in the next 2 years.

Valuation

The share price nose-dived when COVID-19 shocked the world and financial markets, but the share price has in the meantime more than recovered. Let's analyze if this means the company is now trading at or even above fair value.

Source: BinckBank

The valuation is assessed based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model based on owner earnings (Operating Cashflow minus CapEx to sustain the current business) and using conservative earnings metrics and growth rates to increase the margin of safety.

For example, in the DCF model, I use growth rates of 10% for the first 5 years, followed by 7.5% for the next 5 years, and 5% into perpetuity. In reality: in the last 5 years the company has grown owner earnings by 11-12% CAGR, so we are a bit more conservative and also not including additional growth due to COVID-19. I also am aware their reported CapEx is including more costs than only those to sustain the current business (for 2022 they expect 55% of their reported CapEx to be related to costs for sustaining their current business). By still using the full amount of reported CapEx, we add more margin of safety to our calculations.

Based on this conservative DCF calculation the company fair value is 14.3B GBP, compared to a current market cap of 5.8B GBP. This implies a Margin of Safety of 60% compared to today's market cap or a potential 83% share price increase if the valuation would return to fair value. Would the company return to fair value in the next 3 years, you could look forward to 22% CAGR share price appreciation.

Investment Thesis

DS Smith is a very interesting but not well-known company. They are benefiting from several secular trends that are even accelerated due to COVID-19.

At the current share price, the company appears to be 60% undervalued. If the valuation would revert to fair value in the next 3 years, investors would enjoy 22% CAGR share price appreciation. On top of that, you have a 2.8% dividend yield, bringing your expected return on investment to 25% CAGR. In addition, I expect the dividend to grow by 15% in the next years due to the very low current payout ratio and further expected revenue/earnings growth, further increasing your expected returns.

To summarize: invest now in DS Smith and you could enjoy 25%+ investment returns in the next 3 years.

Risks

Inflation is a strong concern these days. DS Smith has also been impacted by rising paper costs. It is however good to see that they have pricing power and are already using it to recover these increased costs. According to DS Smith packaging costs represent only 1% of total costs for the majority of their customers and packaging is essential. This is therefore not the obvious place for companies to focus on when looking to reduce costs. This means that the risks of long term high inflation are limited for DS Smith.

The company has FX risks that you should be aware of. For example, for 2020 a 1% move in GBP impacts EBITDA by 5M GBP. Put that however in perspective of EBITDA of 806M (2020/2021) and 956M (2019/2021) and you see that this risk is limited. Normally FX rates are not fluctuating by tens of percent per year, so things would have to become really crazy before FX effects have a substantial impact on their profitability.

Conclusion

As you have seen, DS Smith is a very interesting company to invest in. The company is riding the E-Commerce and Sustainability waves, has great prospects and currently a low valuation. As shown in this article, my research and analysis point at 25% annual returns for the next 3 years from an investment against today's share price. This is certainly interesting and I will seriously consider expanding my position.

What about you? Did you know the company? Would you also consider buying them right now? Looking forward to hear your thoughts!