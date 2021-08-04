baona/E+ via Getty Images

The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU) is one of the most popular instruments to short the broad market for trading or hedging purposes. However, its daily -3X leverage factor is a source of drift. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in more than 20 leveraged ETFs and shows historical data on SPXU. The analysis is also valid for the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF (SPXS), which tracks the same index with the same factor and has an almost identical behavior.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying index leveraged by the same factor. An ETF’s decay may have four reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield (when futures are used), tracking errors and management costs. Beta-slippage is the main one for equity leveraged ETFs. However, when an asset is in a steady trend, leveraged ETFs can bring an excess return instead of a decay. You can follow this link to learn more about beta-slippage.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Return” is the return of a leveraged ETF in a given time interval, including dividends. “IndexReturn” is the return of a non-leveraged ETF on the same underlying asset in the same time interval, including dividends. “Lv” is the leveraging factor. “Abs” is the absolute value operator. “Drift” is the drift of a leveraged ETF normalized to the underlying index exposure in a time interval. It is calculated as follows:

Drift = (Return - (IndexReturn x Lv))/ Abs(Lv)

“Decay” means negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

Index Lv Ticker 1-month Return 1-month Drift 1-year Return 1-year Drift S&P 500 1 SPY 1.66% 0.00% 36.01% 0.00% 3 UPRO 4.52% -0.15% 130.96% 7.64% -3 SPXU -5.31% -0.11% -65.58% 14.15% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 4.64% 0.00% -10.51% 0.00% 3 TMF 13.71% -0.07% -33.16% -0.54% -3 TMV -13.90% 0.01% 24.39% -2.38% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 2.83% 0.00% 37.96% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 8.27% -0.07% 122.32% 2.81% -3 SQQQ -8.75% -0.09% -71.87% 14.00% DJ 30 1 DIA 0.63% 0.00% 34.16% 0.00% 3 UDOW 1.43% -0.15% 123.10% 6.87% -3 SDOW -2.68% -0.26% -63.95% 12.84% Russell 2000 1 IWM -4.94% 0.00% 50.81% 0.00% 3 TNA -15.27% -0.15% 188.39% 11.99% -3 TZA 13.64% -0.39% -79.02% 24.47% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 3.75% 0.00% 35.17% 0.00% 3 DRN 10.75% -0.17% 121.02% 5.17% -3 DRV -11.72% -0.16% -66.76% 12.92% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -5.23% 0.00% 21.82% 0.00% 3 EDC -15.88% -0.06% 58.98% -2.16% -3 EDZ 14.77% -0.31% -55.63% 3.28% Gold spot 1 GLD 2.05% 0.00% -8.53% 0.00% 2 UGL 3.91% -0.09% -22.13% -2.54% -2 GLL -4.32% -0.11% 10.85% -3.11% Silver spot 1 SLV -2.41% 0.00% 3.89% 0.00% 2 AGQ -5.70% -0.44% -13.46% -10.62% -2 ZSL 4.05% -0.39% -42.45% -17.34% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -10.51% 0.00% 13.61% 0.00% 3 LABU -29.62% 0.64% 2.83% -12.67% -3 LABD 34.55% 1.01% -65.97% -8.38% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 2.70% 0.00% 59.73% 0.00% 3 SOXL 6.20% -0.63% 199.56% 6.79% -3 SOXS -9.47% -0.46% -86.63% 30.85%

The leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXL) has the worst monthly decay of this list, although it is a small drift of -0.63%.

The worst 1-year decay is in the inverse leveraged silver ETF (ZSL) with -17.34%.

The inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD) has the highest positive drift in one month: 1.01%.

The highest drift in a trailing year is for the inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS), in a large loss.

Positive drift is subsequent to a steady trend in the underlying asset, whatever the trend direction and the ETF direction. It means positive drift may come with a gain or a loss for the ETF. For example, you can see in the table above that all leveraged ETFs on major US stock indexes have a positive drift on a trailing year (both long and inverse ones).

Negative drift comes with daily return volatility (“whipsaw”). Whipsaw happens more often in downtrends of the underlying asset.

SPXU historical drift

Trading or hedging with SPXU has worked very well in the first week of the 2020 market meltdown (2/21 to 2/28/2020): it has gained about 40%, significantly more than SPY return on the same period of time (-11%) multiplied by the leveraging ratio (-3). It is a significant excess return due to beta-slippage. Then, I have issued a warning on 3/10/2020 against leveraged equity ETFs. In a few weeks, SPY lost 17.5% and SPXU gained about 16% in the same time: less than shorting SPY without leverage. The monthly drift has oscillated between positive and negative values, but the 12-month drift was negative until February. It jumped back in positive territory when the market crash went out of the look-back period, then it hit an all-time high in April.

12-month drift of SPXU since 12 months after inception (6/23/2009).Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Conclusion

SPXU and SPXS are cheap hedging instruments in a bull market compared with other derivatives. However, they may suffer a significant decay when S&P 500 daily returns are volatile (realized volatility). The VIX index (implied volatility) may also be an indirect warning of leveraged ETFs decay. SPXU 12-month drift became strongly negative in March 2020, and it was better to avoid it since then. It is positive again, but the monthly drift is negative due to recent volatility, which is a reason to stay cautious.

In volatile times, instruments with less or no leverage should be preferred for hedging. The real drift of a hedging position depends on rebalancing dates. Rebalancing close to technical support and resistance zones may partly or totally offset the drift even in volatile times, but this is path-dependent and unpredictable.

Shorting an asset or buying an inverse product also implies a decay due to inflation. It was not a concern until last year, but it is now a serious one. Leveraged ETFs are only for investors and traders with a good understanding of the products behind the advertised leveraging factor. If you have a doubt, stay away.