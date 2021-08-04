Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

The Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, while the Australian producers are busy reporting their fiscal Q4 2021 and FY2021 results. One of the first Australian gold producers to release its results was Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY), with the company reporting gold production of ~542,300 ounces and copper production of ~38,400 tonnes. This translated to a single-digit output decline for both metals on a year-over-year basis. Fortunately, margins were solid, with Newcrest sporting some of the highest margins in the industry. Heading into FY2022, Newcrest remains very reasonably valued below US$20.00, but slightly higher risk due to its reliance on two mines for most of its production profile. However, for those looking for a miner with a copper focus, Newcrest is the best way to play the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Newcrest released its fiscal Q4 and FY2021 results last month, reporting gold production of ~542,300 ounces and copper production of ~38,400 tonnes. This translated to a 5% decline in gold production and a 4% decline in copper production on a year-over-year basis, with Cadia and Lihir posting much lower production. Fortunately, an equity interest in Lundin's (OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta Del Norte and higher production at Telfer picked up some of the slack, and higher metals prices pulled down all-in sustaining costs [AISC] to industry-leading levels. This contributed to a 28% increase in AISC margins in fiscal Q4, with Newcrest sporting some of the highest AISC margins industry-wide. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, gold and copper production ticked up on a sequential basis in fiscal Q4 2021 but remains below fiscal Q4 2020, with gold output also below fiscal Q4 2019 levels. Fortunately, while gold production has slid by more than 17% (542,300 vs. 661,400) over the past two years, copper production has ramped up, helped by Newcrest's 70% acquisition of Red Chris. This asset has provided an additional 5,000 tonnes of copper per quarter to Newcrest's production profile, softening the blow from lower production since fiscal Q4 2019. However, the lower production on a one-year and two-year basis evidences why it can be harmful to have a significant concentration in one or two assets, with Lihir's significant decline in production weighing materially on results.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the results from a mine-by-mine standpoint in fiscal Q4 2021, we can see that Newcrest saw the bulk of its production from Lihir and Cadia, though production was down sharply at both assets in fiscal Q4 2021. At Cadia, production fell more than 17% to ~194,800 ounces, while production at Lihir slid 15% to ~176,300 ounces. The lower output at Cadia was due to lower head grades (0.92 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.09 grams per tonne gold), while production at Lihir was due to unplanned downtime in the autoclaves and marginally lower head grades. Fortunately, the higher realized copper prices helped Cadia to report lower all-in sustaining costs on a year-over-year basis, with industry-leading costs of (-) $377/oz on a by-product basis, down from $170/oz in fiscal Q4 2020.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While Newcrest's two largest assets had softer quarters, Telfer had a much better quarter on a year-over-year, with gold output up 10% to ~125,600 ounces. Copper output was also up materially to ~4,700 tonnes (Q4 2020: ~4,200 tonnes). This was helped by higher gold grades of 0.87 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.83 grams per tonne gold in the year-ago period. Looking ahead, Telfer should become a much more impressive asset with lower costs as production transitions to the higher-grade Havieron asset. A Pre-Feasibility Study for the asset is expected to be released before year-end.

Moving to Newcrest's smallest asset, Red Chris, production slid year-over-year to ~10,800 ounces of gold and ~5,600 tonnes of copper. This was a sharp decline from ~15,400 ounces of gold and ~8,400 tonnes of copper in Q4 2020, driven by significantly lower gold and copper grades in the period. The silver lining was that all-in sustaining costs came in at a quarterly record of $651/oz, translating to AISC margins of $1,129/oz. This is a massive improvement from last year's AISC margins of $110/oz, mostly related to lower prices. The lower AISC in the period benefited from higher copper prices, with Newcrest's realized copper price per tonne coming in at $9,744 vs. $6,129 in the year-ago period.

Finally, Newcrest's quarterly production benefited from its interest in Fruta del Norte [FDN], with Newcrest providing an attributable production figure from its 32% equity interest of ~34,800 ounces. This lapped no production from the asset in fiscal Q4 2020, providing a mid-single-digit boost to Newcrest's total production. In addition to a better quarter from Telfer, this helped offset the lower output from Newcrest's two largest mines in the period. One minor risk going forward for Newcrest is a seismic event that occurred at its largest operation, Cadia, in early July. Newcrest doesn't believe it will impact operations in FY2022, and the New South Wales Government Resources Regulator lifted the Prohibition Notice last month. However, this will be something to monitor going forward.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into Newcrest's margins, it was an exceptional quarter, with AISC margins soaring to $983/oz, an increase of 14% sequentially and 28% year-over-year (Q4 2020: $768/oz). The increase was driven by a much higher average realized gold price of $1,780/oz vs. $1,646/oz, as well as a significant reduction in all-in sustaining costs. Over the long run, assuming copper prices stay above $8,500/tonne, Newcrest should see costs remain at industry-leading levels. This is because one of its highest-cost assets, Telfer, will see a transition to mining at Havieron which should be a much lower-cost asset. Newcrest holds an interest in Havieron with Greatland Gold, and Havieron's gold grades are more double the reserve grade of Telfer (~0.68 grams per tonne gold).

So, is Newcrest a Buy?

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we look at the valuations of million-ounce producers above, Newcrest looks reasonably valued at ~3.7x sales, given that it is likely to have the 3rd lowest-cost base in its peer group based on full-year results. However, from a jurisdictional standpoint, the company has a similar profile to most of its peers, with 65% or less of output coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions. In addition, the company is much less diversified than its larger peers, with two mines making up more than 68% of total gold production in fiscal Q4 2021 and closer to 75% in strong quarters for Cadia and Lihir (Q4 2020: 77%). Personally, I see a better risk profile in a company like Newmont (NEM), which has 60% of production from Tier-1 mines, but no more than 13% from any single asset, with the largest being Boddington.

(Source: Newmont Quarterly Filings, Author's Chart)

Newcrest remains very reasonably valued below US$20.00 per share, but I think there are better ways to play the sector, with a lot of eggs in the Cadia and Lihir baskets. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if it headed above US$23.00, but other miners offer better liquidity on the US Market and a better risk profile in terms of diversified output; I prefer Newmont. Having said that, if I were looking to play the sector with a focus on gold with a copper bonus, given copper's improving supply/demand related to a trend towards electrification, Newcrest is the premier way to play this theme, with more than ~140,000 tonnes of copper production last year alone.