Introduction

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) has been one of my favorite investments to position myself to take advantage of the increasing demand for beverage cans. Crown also used to have a decent consumer packaging business, but that division is in the process of being sold to a private equity firm at a valuation of $2.7B. While I first wasn’t sure about selling this division, the price tag is about 30-35% higher than I had anticipated and I’m one hundred percent in favor of Crown Holdings becoming a more pure play on the beverage cans demand. Crown will retain a 20% stake in the consumer packaging division.

Don’t let the low Q2 net income fool you, as this was caused by a non-recurring tax bill

Crown Holdings reported a 20% bump in the beverage can unit sales volume and the company remains on track to report another record year for the earnings, especially as the company expects the growth rate in H2 to be similar to H1. This may sound strange considering the company’s reported EPS was just marginally higher than in the second quarter of last year, but the main culprit is the tax bill here, and the underlying EPS is much stronger.

In the second quarter, the total revenue increased to $2.86B, resulting in an operating income of approximately $385M, an increase of almost 90% compared to Q2 2020 thanks to a $31M clawback from previous provisions and an increasing gross margin as Crown hiked its prices at a faster pace than its COGS increased.

The pre-tax income was further boosted by lower interest expenses and came in at $319M. However, the net income was just $176M and just $128M was attributable to the shareholders of Crown Holdings based on the continuing operations minus the income attributable to non-controlling interests. This represents an EPS of just $0.96 per share. That’s not great, but this is mainly due to the rather hefty tax bill with an effective tax rate of about 45%. This is a one-time issue as Crown Holdings continues to guide for an effective tax pressure of 24-25% for the entire financial year which means the average tax pressure will be substantially lower in the second semester.

The cash flows are accelerating, and will likely continue to do so

The net debt increased, mainly because there is a working capital build up in the first semester which traditionally gets reversed in the second half of the year. The reported operating cash flow was $169M, but adding back the $566M in working capital changes to the equation results in an adjusted operating cash flow of $735M which is substantially higher than the $577M reported in H1 2020.

We should however also deduct an additional $30M from this number to take the non-recurring expenses ($23M cash restructuring expenses) and the income and cash flows attributable to non-controlling interests into account. So the starting point really is about $705M. The total capex was $325M which is more than 60% higher than in H1 2020, as Crown is accelerating its investments in capacity expansion as it is hiking its output capacity to almost 100 billion cans per year.

We also see how Crown has repurchased almost $300M worth of stock in the first semester, and Crown Holdings will likely continue to do so. The entire $297M was spent in June, allowing Crown to buy back just under 3M shares at an average of $100.61/share. Given how fast Crown is buying back stock I wouldn’t be surprised to end the year with less than 125M shares and perhaps just 120M shares considering it has only spent about 1/5th of its $1.5B share buyback allowance.

Investment thesis

By the end of next year, Crown Holding will have an annual production capacity of 97 billion cans, an increase of almost a third compared to the 21 billion cans produced in 2019. This should help Crown Holdings to keep its market share stable as it grows along with the market. The only issue right now is the raw materials prices. The aluminum price has been trending up, and so have shipping costs as at this point some of the larger metal can producers have started to source their cans from other countries which have to be shipped in containers to the USA. So there will for sure be a higher cost inflation, but as the demand for cans remains very strong and the end-users are desperate to get their hands on cans (not my words but the CEO’s comment during the Q2 conference call), I expect Crown to be able to pass on this charge to its end users.

Crown continues to invest in its business, has started paying a small dividend and will complete a share buyback program and the combination of all three should strengthen Crown’s position in the beverage can market.

I currently don’t have a position in Crown Holdings, but the company remains on top of my list. I may write out of the money put options while waiting for a good entry point.