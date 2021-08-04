Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:LOB) will benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program servicing fees and repricing of costly deposits. Further, the deposit book will likely continue to grow at a near-normal rate, which will drive earning asset growth. Overall, I'm expecting Live Oak Bancshares to report earnings of $1.03 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.31 per share. The company reported high gains on sales of equity securities in the second quarter which is unlikely to be repeated in the coming quarters. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 17% year-over-year mostly because of the absence of the equity gains and higher provision expense. The year-end target price is below the current market price. Based on the small price downside and dividend yield, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Live Oak Bancshares.

Net Interest Income to Benefit from Internal Factors

The net interest income will likely benefit from the following factors in the coming quarters.

Booking of the unamortized Paycheck Protection Program fees. Certificate of deposit repricing. Deposit-driven earning assets growth.

The above factors are discussed in greater detail below.

Live Oak Bancshares focuses on small businesses. As a result, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans make up a large part of the total loan portfolio. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, PPP loans outstanding totaled $951.4 million at the end of June 2021, representing 17.5% of total loans. I'm expecting a majority of these loans to get forgiven in the remainder of the year. At the time of forgiveness, Live Oak Bancshares will recognize the unamortized PPP fees, which will support the net interest income this year. As the fees will drop next year, net interest income will face pressure.

The net interest income will also receive support from the upcoming repricing of certificates of deposits ("CD"). CDs made up a massive 47.2% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the second quarter's earnings release. These CDs carried a high average rate of 1.35%. According to FDIC, the average CD rate for the week ended July 19 was just 0.26%. As a result, I believe Live Bancshares can easily reduce its total CD cost to 1.0% in the remainder of this year. In such a case, the total deposit cost will decline by 17 basis points in the second half of 2021, according to my calculations.

Live Oak also has plenty of opportunities to improve its deposit mix, which is currently CD-heavy. Non-interest-bearing deposits made up just 1.4% of total deposits, which shows how far the current deposit mix is from being optimal.

For the remainder of 2021, the loan growth will likely be somewhat low from a historical perspective because of the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 4% in the second half of 2021, taking full-year loan growth to 10%. Loan growth will likely partially rise towards the historical average next year.

Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely continue to grow at a close-to-normal rate. The new digital deposit platform will likely support the growth of deposits. As mentioned in the presentation, the platform has seen early success as the number of accounts has increased from 182 at the end of September 2020 to 2,920 at the end of June 2021. Overall, I'm expecting deposits to grow by 8% in the second half of 2021, taking full-year deposit growth to 24%. Due to the mismatch between loan and deposit growth, I'm expecting lower-yielding assets and cash to grow strongly in the coming quarters. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

While the above-mentioned factors will boost net interest income, the factors given below will likely limit net interest income growth.

Excess liquidity will pressurize the net interest margin. Low reinvestment rates will compress the margin.

As deposit growth will likely far outpace loan growth, the liquidity position will likely worsen in the remainder of the year. Due to increased cash balances, the net interest margin will likely face pressure in the year ahead.

Further, the maturity and forgiveness of fixed-rate loans in the year ahead will lead to cash inflows. The deployment of this released cash at lower rates in a low reinvestment rate environment will likely further pressure the margin. Considering the pressure on yields and maturity of CDs, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by four basis points in the second half of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the average margin to be eight basis points below the average margin for 2021.

Considering the outlook on loans, other earning assets, and the net interest margin, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 48% in 2021 and 11% in 2022, on a year-over-year basis.

Provision Expense to Increase in the Second Half of the Year

The provision expense will likely remain close to a normal level in the remainder of the year despite the rapidly improving economic environment and reopening of businesses. The company's net charge-offs are high relative to the allowances for loan losses. Allowances made up 1.06% of total loans at the end of June. In comparison, net charge-offs made up 0.21% of average loans in the last quarter. In fact, not so far back, net charge-offs were at a problematically high level of 1.03% of average loans in the quarter ending Sept 2020. Overall, I'm expecting Live Oak Bancshares to report a provision expense of $16 million in the second half of 2021, taking the full-year provision expense to $23 million. For 2022, I'm expecting the provision expense to increase by 39% year-over-year.

Expecting Earnings of $3.31 per Share in 2021

The recognition of unamortized PPP fees, CD repricing, and earning assets growth will likely drive earnings this year. Further, the unusually high equity securities gain recorded in the second quarter will give a temporary boost to earnings for 2021. Live Oak Bancshares reported equity security investments gain of $44.25 million in the second quarter of 2021. As such a high gain is unlikely to recur, earnings will likely decline in 2022 relative to 2021.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.03 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.31 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting Live Oak's earnings to decline by 17% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant.

Current Market Price is Above the December 2021 Target Price

Live Oak is offering a dividend yield of just 0.21%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.03 per share. The company has historically maintained a low dividend. Therefore, I'm not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Live Oak Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.95 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $15.6 gives a target price of $30.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 47.9% downside from the August 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 23.9x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.31 gives a target price of $79.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 36% upside from the August 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $54.8, which implies a 6.0% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 5.8%. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Live Oak Bancshares.