As the market has become more overvalued and due to a combination of investment and overvaluation, many of the companies I previously could invest in have become uninvestable. What this means to me is that I need to look beyond my current list to find companies that combine quality with potential upside. Not necessarily upside today either, but potential upside in the future.

I call this the hunt for quality, and to find this we're going below large-cap into small-cap stocks. Mind you, some of these small-cap stocks are still pretty well-known and big, as I believe the company we're going to look at today is.

The first company in this series of articles I intend to author is Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), or simply Dolby, a company which many of you probably are aware of.

In this article, we'll look at fundamentals, results, forecasts and see if we can buy the company, when we could buy it, and what we can expect from it.

Let's get going.

Dolby Laboratories - What does the company do?

Dolby Labs was founded in the UK around 55 years ago. The same year it was founded, founder Ray Dolby invented the Dolby Noise Reduction System, which was a form of audio signal processing for reducing hissing on audiotape recording. This technology was patented in 1969 and was first used by a record company in the UK. The founder moved the company to the US less than 7 years later, and the company's first product was the 301 Unit which used the company's noise reduction system, intended for use in professional studios.

The founder was convinced to create a consumer version of the technology, and from there Dolby went on to improve the sound in music, films (1971), as well as digital surround sound compression systems known as Dolby Digital, which has been used in films since its inception in 1992.

The company went public in 2005, introduced 7.1 Dolby surround in 2010, and Dolby Atmos in 2012. The company doesn't do a whole lot of M&As but acquired Doremi Labs for $92.5M back in 2014. Overall, the company holds dozens of technologies for analog and digital noise reduction, encoding, compression, Audio and Video processing, and digital cinema.

The company, therefore, has in its business to improve the science of sight and sound and developing technologies to support this, to deliver solutions and creative experiences.

Its revenue generation is very heavily tilted towards licensing of its technologies. In fact, over 93% of the company's annual revenues for 2020 came from technology licensing, with only 7% coming from its products and services. These technologies which are licensed are the following.

These licensing technologies are, for the most part, and of 41% of revenues, directed at Television, 21% at mobile, 14% at CE, such as Blu-ray, soundbars, DVD's, etc., 12% towards computers, and 12% towards gaming consoles, auto DVD, Dolby Cinema and Dolby's voice. The company, therefore, covers most of the market with its technologies. Licensing is used either in a two-tier licensing model, used by most customers, integrated licensing, patent licensing, and collaboration, each with different royalty fees, licensing fees, and payment structures.

The company also designs products and services, including the following.

These are distributed in over 90 countries and used in most professional applications in the above-mentioned segments, as well as services to support theatres, such as maintenance, alignment, equalization, and light image calibration.

Part of Dolby's value is its impressive portfolio of IPs. Dolby has around 13,200 issued patents and about 4,100 pending patents in 100 jurisdictions across the entire world. The patents currently have expiration in May 2045, meaning around 25 more years of exclusive business. Some of the company's patents have expired, and others will expire over the coming years. Previously, much of the company's income was related to physical discs and licensing thereof, which is obviously no longer the case.

One of the major arguments for Dolby is the fact that its technologies are explicit or de facto industry standards across the world. These include:

DD+ and HE-AAC, which are mandated for terrestrial broadcasts in France, Italy, UK, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Turkey, and Russia, as well as digital tv markets in Africa, South-East Asia, and Brazil.

for terrestrial broadcasts in France, Italy, UK, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Turkey, and Russia, as well as digital tv markets in Africa, South-East Asia, and Brazil. DDD+ is the de-facto technology used by a wide range of Pay-tv operators and streaming services, including Apple TV+ Disney, Netflix, and Amazon. These all use Dolby technologies.

DD is mandated for HD broadcast in multiple regions including North America and South Korea, and globally for DVD players.

AC-4, the next generation of audio coding, has been adopted for implementation as a standard in North America, Europe, and LATAM. TV manufacturers are also using it, and are adopting it to a higher degree.

For its products, the company relies on contract manufacturing for the most part. It does have some manufacturing capabilities of its own, but the majority of manufacturing is external.

The company has some competition in certain sub-segments, and there are competing technologies for some of the company's licenses. A large risk is also the ignorance of global IP laws by some nations, most notably China, which can impact license collection for the company.

COVID-19 has also impacted the company's operation and finances. Like most companies, Dolby had to shut things down and do preventive measures to make sure this was mitigated. This resulted in business and R&D slowdown. Moreover, it's affected Dolby's partners, with the Cinema market essentially being dead for large parts of a year. The company has temporarily closed offices, restricted travel, and had people work remotely.

So, Dolby Laboratories is a company that researches, manufactures, licenses/distributes technologies and products for audio and video. They make their money by selling both products and licenses and managing their 13,200 patent strong portfolio.

The company has, over time, outperformed both relevant comparative indexes.

The company has paid a dividend for 5 years, and as such has very little dividend safety. The company also has no credit rating, but also only has 2% Long-term debt to capital, making it essentially a debt-free company. It has a market cap of $10B, making it essentially a small-cap company on the NYSE.

Let's look at recent results.

Dolby Laboratories - How has the company been doing?

Dolby has been doing well. Results in 2019 were up YoY due to a poor 2018 and only fell around 8% during the COVID-19 impacted 2021. The company's guidance and overall forecasts currently call for significant 2021E EPS growth, around 30% according to most analysts.

The last quarter we have is the 3Q21 fiscal, where the company reported quarterly revenues of $286M. It was a strong quarter, and the company is on track on delivering 10% YoY EPS growth improvements. The company launched Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, and the Olympics will also be broadcasted in Dolby Vision and Atmos. This inclusion in Apple (AAPL) marks a major cornerstone for the company and is a part of the reason for its rich valuation, which we'll look at later.

YoY revenues were up by $40M, with Broadcasting revenues representing nearly 50% of the company's quarterly revenues, an increase of 40% YoY due to volume increase, recovery and higher adoption of Dolby technology. Mobile and Consumer electronics grew to around 18% and 14% of revenues respectively, with PC declining to 6-9%. The company carries very high gross margins - almost 90% on a non-GAAP basis, and the company also delivered OpEx improvements.

Operating income on a GAAP basis was around 20% of revenue, coming in at $56M. The company's dividend is modest, coming in at a current yield of less than 1%. However, less than 30% of income is being distributed, which gives the company plenty of room to increase this. Also, since its inception in 2015, the company's dividend has grown by more than 110% in 6 years.

Current company forecasts call for a certain amount of uncertainty, but expect organic growth on a YoY basis in 2021, due to the increasing adaption of Dolby technologies across various markets. This also includes a reversion in cinema licensing, as movie theatres fill back up.

Expectations for 4Q21 are for a lower EPS than expectations, which disappointed the market during earnings release, and caused a small drop. Current expectations are for EPS up to $0.62/share on a quarterly basis and a range of up to $2.9 for the full year.

The company will increase share buybacks, which is one of the company's primary methods for returning cash to shareholders.

With that, let's take a look at valuation.

Dolby Laboratories - What is the valuation?

Valuation for Dolby proves to be part of the problem or hindrance with investing here. Less than a year ago, you could pick up Dolby at a 1.4% yield at a fair premium of around 20-25X P/E. This is high, but considering the company's expected EPS growth, it's not outsized.

However, today that picture is different. Dolby trades at multiples of over 35X, which is beyond premium, and yields around 0.88%.

So, Dolby is the sort of moat-inherent sort of company that I would look to invest in if it traded at 30-40% lower, but it's not necessarily there today. The difference to many of the large-cap companies is that it may actually quickly drop back down to these levels, which is why I'm writing about it and establishing a target here.

Despite a strong bull market, Dolby has outperformed even that bull market during the past 6-7 years. Earnings growth has been substantial, but the fact is that forward earnings growth is even more potentially impressive, with forecasts expecting EPS growth of 16% p.a. until 2023, not only due to the large EPS bump in 2021.

However, since I'm only willing to consider Dolby a 20-25X P/E trading range company, investing here would mean negative returns of between negative 13% to negative 3% p.a until 2023.

Simply put, it's way too expensive here.

You could make a very real argument that the company, based on these earnings will in fact not decline, but keep growing to 28X P/E until 2023, reflecting its 5-year average P/E. In that case, you'd make around 2.9% in total during those 3 years including dividends.

To generate acceptable RoR, you'd need for Dolby to keep trading at 33-34X P/E, and even then you're generating barely 23% in 3 years including dividends. Not exactly convincing.

Current analyst targets are too exuberant, as I see it.

While analysts haven't been exuberant until now, the current expectations or targets for the company are exuberant and don't reflect what I believe or what other forecasts (including the company own) to be a realistic pace of earnings growth. I, therefore, see only one realistic outcome - a drop-off - though at what point, we'll have to wait and see.

Part of the problem here is also the fact that we only have two analysts from S&P Global tracking the business.

However. A few months back, your upside would have easily been 20% p.a, which is when people should have invested - including me.

I, therefore, use this article to tell you my thesis, which is the following.

Thesis

Dolby is a fundamentally sound, well-run company with a solid moat. It lacks dividend safety and tradition as well as credit rating, but its portfolio of patents makes for revenue security for the next few decades. I view it as a sound investment at the right price.

Given the company's moat and premiums, I consider 20-25X P/E to be valid for Dolby.

This calls for a current 2021E share price of $74-$77 and a 2023E share price of $85-$90, making the company overvalued and a "HOLD" here.

However, given enough of a potential drop-off, I believe Dolby Labs to be a "BUY". Stronger than Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), or similar streamers or companies. Why? Because Dolby makes its revenues regardless of what streamers or what businesses that work with image or audio work their titles - it's about the technology, which at this point, has become industry standard.

This is a business you want to be in above those aforementioned streamers, if you're a conservative dividend investor - that's my view. I believe the upside for Dolby in the very long term to be there, and should the market take a dive back down, I will be here and loading up on Dolby as one of my investments.

You can easily expect me being here and banging on about "BUY"ing Dolby at that point.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either. I'm not interested in those potential 1,000-5,000% returns. They're too risky. I'm interested in consistently not making mistakes (or as few as possible), by investing in well-covered, undervalued cash flows and dividends.

If you want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

DLB is a "HOLD" here. It's currently excessively overvalued given its current expected growth rate, and I'd advise waiting until the company at least reaches a sub-30X average weighted P/E multiple before buying.

Thank you for reading.