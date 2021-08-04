putilich/iStock via Getty Images

How does a blow-out quarter and strong guidance lead to share price compression?

I have been at this a long time now. Maybe too long, some might say. So, little in the world of investing surprises me now. Still, from time to time there are anomalies and outliers. The saga of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in relation to its recently reported results is such an anomaly. I don't often hang an article on the peg of quarterly performance-no pun intended. I do sometimes, look at forward guidance as potentially marking an inflection point. While Pegasystems is not the most articulate company in presenting its outlook, it did essentially raise the expectations it presents to investors based both on the strong performance of the quarter just reported, but because of its growing pipeline and user acceptance of many of its product initiatives.

Before diving into a detailed examination of the numbers and the company's business, it should be noted that Pegasystems closed one of the largest deals in the history of the company. This deal was a renewal of an existing multi-year agreement. The new contract expanded the use of Pegasystems and extended the term earlier in the year than had been anticipated. In making estimates for future revenues, I estimated that sequential revenues in Q3 would fall by about $15 million, with the absence of the large deal offset, to some extent by the increasing level of backlog. Total backlog grew by 26% year on year while short-term backlog grew to $567 million or 23%.

Information technology stocks continue to suffer by comparison with last year as other business segments have reopened. This has led to some valuation anomalies that I believe can produce outsize returns in coming years. Last week, Amazon (AMZN) reported results and provided guidance that have proven to be discouraging to investors. The reality that Amazon's e-commerce business shows decelerating growth when compared to the apogee of the e-commerce tailwinds from the pandemic seems to have surprised some investors. This is not an article on Amazon, but the fact that Amazon's "issues" have impacted other IT names, particularly in context, has afforded investors some better than average entry points into a variety of IT names, including Pegasystems. Beating numbers is far from a carnival game, and should be used as a signpost rather than as the make or break of an investment decision.

What I thought was particularly impressive in the Amazon numbers was the very sharp growth recrudescence of Web Services, reporting 37% growth year on year, the highest percentage growth in some quarters. I think that kind of growth acceleration from a high base is something that can and should be read through as a growth signpost for many other software vendors. While growth for the trailing 12 months was 32%, sequential growth this past quarter came to 9.7% and operating margins remained above 28%.

I look at these numbers, not because of what they mean for Amazon particularly, but what they mean for most of the rest of the software universe. This was another strong quarter for selling all kinds of applications in the enterprise software space and companies facilitating digital transformations that are based on cloud infrastructure had a solid demand tailwind. Companies of many sizes, selling many types of enterprise software continue to benefit from the multi-year transition to digital first applications. And, of course, Pegasystems was one company amongst many reaping the benefit of their cloud transition.

Pegasystems is a software company that appears to occupy a dusty corner in the minds of many investors, although a less dusty corner in terms of the opinion of buyers of IT infrastructure software. I last wrote about Pegasystems on the SA platform about 7 months ago. At that time, the shares were about $132. As I write this, the shares are $127.01 (as of Monday's close on 7/30). The shares have traded in a range of $109-$149 over the past year-a tight range for that company. The shares fell by 7% in the wake of the most recently reported quarter and are down about 8% this month. While this company does not provide explicit guidance by quarter, and really does not provide much in the way of full year guidance either, given the results of Q2 and the commentary that the company made on its conference call, it seems likely that the company will achieve revenue growth in the mid-20% range this year. With Q2 now reported, and the conference call presentation digested, our estimate for 12 month forward revenue goes to $1.43 billion and that brings the EV/S ratio to less than 8X.

What's a realistic growth rate for the company? Prior to the last couple of quarters I had used a three-year CAGR of 20% in our valuation matrix. With these latest results and commentary, I have moved my forecast for a three-year revenue CAGR to 22%. In the wake of the results this past quarter, I am estimating that Pegasystems will be able to achieve 12-month forward revenues of about $1.4 billion. That brings the EV/S ratio to about 8X and in turn puts Pegasystems' EV/S ratio about 25% below average for its growth cohort. The company seems to have turned the corner in terms of free cash flow generation. It was able to generate a modest level of free cash flow despite a rather elevated level of negative balance sheet changes. Year over year, there was a substantial swing of $76 million on the net income line, which offset the negative change in other assets and liabilities of more than $31 million.

Pegasystems shares fit into a category not much seen amongst enterprise software vendors-GARP. I am not sure that Pegasystems will ever be able to deliver a 30% multi-year CAGR from its current scale. I will review the company's set of products and their demand drivers below. The company essentially develops and markets tools that facilitate digital transformation solutions and at one time was in hyper-growth mode. But I don't have to expect that kind of acceleration to recommend the shares.

Just who is Pegasystems and what do they sell?

More than many other enterprise software companies, Pegasystems is the vision and child of a single individual, Alan Trefler. Mr. Trefler graduated Dartmouth with degrees in computer science and economics and he won prizes in computing. Mr. Trefler is an idiosyncratic billionaire who founded Pegasystems almost 40 years ago and has led it ever since. He is also an exceptional chess player and is a passionate and skilled competitor in ping-pong. Various commentators have made the point that Trefler is Pegasystems and even at age 65 he is a very involved manager and a super competitive individual. One thing to note, Mr. Trefler controls Pegasystems, owning more than 50% of the shares, and he has consistently stated that he will not sell the company. If Mr. Trefler were not CEO, my guess is that this company would have long since been sold.

Many years ago Pegasystems' core technology was basically considered to be business process re-engineering coupled with a sophisticated rules based engine. Trefler holds a US patent for developing the Pegasystems rules based engine. Most people familiar with software technology to a degree beyond that of this writer, consider Pegasystems to have had cutting edge technology. That is still the case and Trefler is deeply involved in orchestrating the technology direction of the company. It is also due to his influence, I believe, that Pegasystems has made fewer acquisitions than other similar software vendors and that it has a much lower lever of stock based comp than is typical in this industry.

While much has changed, and Pegasystems has substantially elaborated its technology over time, to a greater or lesser extent, the core of the Pegasystems solution remains. Pegasystems has evolved a low-code engine that substantially broadens its appeal to users attempting to refresh their own legacy systems with digital first applications.

Pegasystems has developed a set of solutions that it describes as intelligent automation using the kinds of bots that are now becoming a standard in the software space. I recently wrote an article on a recent IPO, UiPath (PATH). That article describes in some detail how robotic process automation works. The Pegasystems implementation is a prime example of how bots are deployed to automate routine tasks that are repetitive components of back office workflows and which slow down workflows substantially. The bots that Pegasystems has deployed substantially improve CSR productivity and both user satisfaction and the satisfaction of CSR's.

Pegasystems has long been a leader in providing tools for automating customer interaction. Are its tools better than the templates delivered by some of the other industry leaders such as Salesforce (CRM)? I really don't know that it is readily possible to answer such a question-better in this case being such a subjective metric. Pegasystems has developed a series of interfaces that it calls a customer decision hub. Many of the features that are emphasized by other CRM vendors such as Salesforce and HubSpot are actually embedded in this offering. It is always based on outbound practices, it allows for digital personalization and it embodies lots of AI capabilities that apparently have resulted in substantial ROI for users.

Pegasystems also offers service solutions that have broadened the company's footprint. Basically, Pegasystems' technology allows users to provide proactive service to users of this capability, seemingly a new paradigm when compared to the typical style of calling help desks, being placed on hold and being shuffled amongst various support departments. Pegasystems' customer service app bears much resemblance to its sales relationship app featuring digital self-service, guided interaction and lots of robotic process automation that cuts across silos.

Most analysts and observers consider Pegasystems to be a company to be evaluated when users are looking for new sales automation solutions. But it is also a vendor that is considered by users looking for software to enable what is called BPM-Case management frameworks. There are somewhat different competitors in both markets. I have done a lot of linking here for those wanting to review the data for themselves. But the net is that Pegasystems is the leader in the BPM space while considered by Gartner to be a challenger in the SFA space. Both spaces are large. The BPM space is thought to be quite a bit larger. Both spaces are growing moderately compared to some other software applications. Overall the two spaces yield a TAM for Pegasystems of more than $35 billion. Here is Gartner's list of BPM competitors. And here is a list of competitors in the sales automation space

According to the latest analysis I have seen, BPM is supposed to be a $25 billion + opportunity. The Gartner Magic Quadrant study linked here suggests that Pegasystems has a notable advantage in the BPM market: Pegasystems doesn't rank so highly in the Gartner Magic Quadrant study of sales automation vendors being listed as a "Visionary" which is a category below that of leader as shown in the box linked here

Some readers probably gag on all this data and all of these links. What I would point out, and believe to be significant is that Pegasystems is on both lists. If a user has a relatively straightforward requirement in terms of automating sales force processes, Salesforce.com and its most significant competitors such as Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP) and HubSpot (HUBS) as well as some private companies that are not well known are generally short listed.

But many users these days are looking to drive better experiences for customers and CSR's when they look at automating sales force management software. That is really the space in which Pegasystems has substantial advantages and is enjoying substantial growth. There is not one category that encompasses what Pegasystems really does for its customers-but it is this combination of technologies that is leading the company to achieve 20%+ growth as measured by ARR in spaces that individually are not growing as fast.

As mentioned earlier, Pegasystems recently began offering users tools through which they can automate processes that run their help desks. The company's customer service offering appears to this writer to offer users some specific advantages as it combines BPM along with customer service. This is a differentiated take when compared to other offerings that have historically dominated the market. The service automation space has more than a few competitors. This space is currently smaller than the other areas in which Pegasystems competes but it is growing much faster. The latest survey I have seen published suggests a CAGR of 22% and at that rate, this will be the single largest market in which Pegasystems offers solutions.

Currently, Pegasystems' solution is just becoming a factor in competition in this market Pegasystems calls its offering Intelligent Service Management and it is an offering that uses all of Pegasystems' technology to achieve differentiation.

The company doesn't report revenues by line of business and thus it is hard to gauge which component of the offering is larger and achieving the most growth. But I think it is self-evident that at this time, Pegasystems gets more revenues from its BPM solutions than anything else

Pegasystems offers a set of solutions that it describes as workflow management. What Pegasystems means by workflow management is not quite the same as that which other enterprises define that concept. The Pegasystems solution is about BPM and process management and is quite a bit more complex than the workflow management tools from Asana (ASAN) and from Smartsheet (SMAR) which have seen such strong growth in the last several quarters. Pegasystems has been a share gainer in the BPM space for many years now, but its workflow management solutions are not very likely to achieve the growth rates that Asana has achieved.

There are enormous differences in functionality and pricing between Pegasystems' workflow management and the solutions that Asana, Smartsheets and others are offering. Almost all of Pegasystems' customers are in the enterprise but at this time only about half of Asana's customers can be so defined. I have linked a comparison between Asana and Pegasystems - although I think the conclusions drawn in this analysis are really a function of the size of enterprise surveyed. Pegasystems' solution is designed for far larger users than the offering of Asana and that is picked up in these survey results. As has been the case for more than 20 years, Pegasystems' unique technology involves the use of a user defined rules based engine which has enabled its customers to advance their digital transformation initiatives more rapidly than the use of other offerings.

Over the years, Pegasystems has focused its selling efforts on a few industries that can probably achieve the most significant benefits from what the company offers. In particular, Pegasystems is focused on potential customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications service providers, automotive and high-tech verticals. Representative customers include Aflac, Blue Cross of North Carolina, BT, Ford, Banco Santander, Cisco, Coutts, Blue Shield of CA and Fifth Third Bank.

I think that the unique combination of offerings of this company is both underappreciated by many investors and resonates strongly as users attempt to figure out their path to digital transformation. While making evaluations of a company's competitive positioning tends to be tendentious, I think the current lineup of what this company is offering is about as strong on a relative basis as it has ever been.

Probably the biggest risk relating to growth at rates above 20% is not technology or competition, but sales execution. When comparing Pegasystems to Salesforce for example, the latter is a sales execution machine that has come to dominate its space under the leadership of its charismatic founder and a talented team of sales executives. That is just not something that can be said of Pegasystems. Pegasystems does have a new sales leadership team, and perhaps this team will start to make up some ground vs. competitors who are acknowledged to be leaders in sales and marketing capabilities. I believe - Pegasystems wins because of user perception of the utility and ROI of its solutions. Given Pegasystems' current valuation, I think it is a risk worth taking.

The Pegasystems Business Model

For many years Pegasystems was run to achieve growth and hard as it may seem to believe at this juncture 15 years ago this was one of the high growth/high value names. Those days are long gone and the company is attempting to build a model with significant levels of cash flow.

The transition through which the company is now going is one that has been experienced by many other software vendors whose business started before SaaS and the cloud became industry standards. Pegasystems had always offered subscription/term licenses to users, but it only began to build out a cloud/SaaS offering about 3.5 years ago. The CFO/COO, Ken Stillwell, who came to Pegasystems about five years ago, is one of the leading architects of the transformation. Prior to arriving at Pegasystems, Stillwell had been the CFO of DT which itself has been engaged in a similar transition to a SaaS model which also involves a focus on the ARR metric.

As mentioned earlier, Pegasystems' Q2 was probably the strongest quarter that this company has achieved in recent years. Overall, revenues came to $503 million, and that was growth of 43% year on year. As mentioned, the results were bolstered by a very large deal closed in the quarter that was part renewal and part expansion. Absent that deal, growth would have been about 30%+ year on year. That said, Pegasystems does large deals every quarter and most quarters do see at least one "whale" sized deal exceeding $10 million.

The company focuses on the increase in ARR value and backlog, both of which were at record levels last quarter. Pegasystems Cloud ACV rose by $25 million or 9% sequentially last quarter. Pegasystems' Client Cloud (the non-hosted offering) ACV rose $22 million or 4% sequentially. The company's backlog rose to $1.03 billion, up 26% year on year and by 5% sequentially. This was a stronger revenue quarter for Pegasystems in terms of bookings when compared to Q1 and to results over the past year, and that would still have been the case absent the large transaction as it was reported as revenue in the quarter under ASC 606.

The company had a non-GAAP gross margin of about 76% last quarter compared to 69% the prior year. The significant jump in gross margins was partially a product of the $30 million deal booked in the quarter which is almost all gross profit. It shows up in the software license line where revenue grew by more than 100% year on year, and would still have grown by 64% excluding that transaction. Again, to develop a revenue trend for this company it is far more accurate to use the growth in ARR and backlog both sequentially and year on year. Gross margins for Pegasystems Cloud are rising, and overall gross margins should continue to expand year over year, but the noticeable gain seen last quarter is unlikely to be repeated.

Operating expense ratios improved notably last quarter with sales and marketing spend ratio declining from 51% to 43% year on year. Development spending fell to 18% of revenues from 23% in the year earlier period and G&A expense fell to 5% from 6%. Overall, Non-GAAP operating income was about 10% of revenues; the company had a noticeable loss in the prior year. This company has never made lots of specific projections about either growth or margins. But I believe as the company's transition to a SaaS model continues, it is likely that operating margins can double from this point.

Last quarter the company reported an operating cashflow margin of 6% compared to a loss in the prior period. The improvement was a function of the improvement in profitability, offset in part by changes in operating assets and liabilities. At this point, most of the company's multi-year agreements show up in backlog rather than in deferred revenue. I expect free cashflow margins will rise along with operating earnings as the SaaS transition continues.

Wrapping Up

Pegasystems is one of the few GARP names to be found in the enterprise software space. The quarter it reported last week was strong; the reaction of the shares doesn't make much sense. The shares had certainly not been extended prior to the quarterly report and have essentially marked time so far this year. This is a company with leading edge technology in several spaces and its solutions encompass a sophisticated BPM capability coupled with specific offerings in the CRM space. The company's BPM solution really is one that facilitates workflow management, a category now seeing rapid growth. The company recently introduced an offering for the Customer Service space that is just in its early stages of user acceptance.

The company's technology includes low code, robotic process automation and AI capabilities. It is certainly growing faster than the markets in which it competes, and it is clearly the leading company in BPM. Its growth in CRM has been greater than that of the market, and it has a unique solution that is quite different from those of the more well known competitors such as Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft and SAP. While Pegasystems certainly competes against those vendors, its sales force automation solution is quite different and designed to accomplish different goals for an organization.

The company does pay a negligible dividend and it's buying back enough shares to offset any dilution from stock based awards. The company has a projected EV/S ratio of less than 8X, well below average for the company's growth cohorts, and substantially below its own EV/S ratios in the recent past.

I have owned a position in the shares for some years now. The shares have appreciated noticeably over the past few years but have been in a holding pattern thus far in 2021. I think this is an attractive entry point, and expect positive alpha going forward as some investors start to look at this dusty corner and see the value.