Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Healthcare and Technology are the two fastest-growing segments in the economy, and there are good names to own the top names in both. While lots of focus have been around new issues that trade at nosebleed valuations such as Snowflake (SNOW), I see value in established names that also have strong long-term upside.

This brings me to Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), which operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Cerner has posted just a 4% gain since the start of the year, while the rest of the market has rallied. In this article, I evaluate what makes Cerner an overlooked buy for potentially strong long-term returns, so let's get started.

Why CERN Is A Buy

Cerner is a healthcare technology company that specializes in EHR (electronic health record) solutions that connect people and IT systems to thousands of healthcare facilities worldwide. CERN has a 40+ year track record of innovation in the healthcare IT space and offers an integrated clinical and financial system to manage revenue functions, as well as day-to-day support for clinical and operational activities.

CERN has a moat-worthy business model as a leading player in its space, covering one-third of all U.S. hospitals. It holds 595 patents worldwide and manages 262 million longitudinal records across all health IT platforms. Notably, Cerner's systems also help to manage healthcare records for U.S. Veterans Administration, Department of Defense, and U.S. Coast Guard, serving 18 million service members and veterans.

As such, I see Cerner as having a largely recession resistant business model, considering the mission-critical nature of its assets. Plus, healthcare providers are unlikely to switch IT providers after having established a relationship with a current vendor, due to switching and re-training costs associated with a change. This results in a symbiotic and sticky customer relationship and a stable base of revenue.

Looking forward, Cerner has a long growth runway, as healthcare information becomes increasingly digitized and interconnected. Healthcare records are set to grow, as life expectancy is expected to go up despite the near-term effects of COVID, and the CMS projects that U.S. healthcare spend will grow by 6% per annum through 2027.

CERN's strength continued in the latest Q2'21 results, with revenue up by 10% YoY. This increase was driven in part by a weak quarter last year, as many patients deferred doctor's office visits during the pandemic. That's why it's important to look at a 2-year comparison, and it appears that CERN has clawed back all of its revenue losses, as its Q2'21 revenue is up 1.8% on a 2-year stacked basis.

I'm also encouraged to see that adjusted operating margin improved by 220 bps YoY, to 20.6%, driven by tight expense control and fewer COVID-related impacts this year compared to the prior-year period. As seen below, CERN maintains strong profitability, with a sector-leading EBITDA margin of 25%, helping it to earn an 'A' grade for profitability.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Plus, during the second quarter, CERN successfully onboarded its recent Kantar Health acquisition. This enables CERN to offer differentiated data products and gives it access to leading pharmaceuticals, such as AbbVie (ABBV), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), and Novartis (NVS), to name a few. I see this as being synergistic to Cerner and expands its moat, as CERN's wealth of clinical data should help to accelerate Kantar's value and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Lastly, CERN continues to expand its relationship with the U.S. DoD, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

The Department of Defense continues to move at full speed with deploying MHS Genesis, their Cerner powered EHR. In late April, DoD went live with Wave Carson, which included 25 military treatment commands, 148 physical locations across 11 states and two time zones. In total, the DoD is now live at 42 commands 663 locations with more than 41,000 activated users, demonstrating that the system can be deployed at scale and on schedule. And later this year, DoD plans to go-live at facilities in Hawaii and the U.S. Coast Guard has planned go-lives for both their Pacific and Atlantic waves, which will complete the Coast Guard deployment as planned.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

CERN maintains a strong balance sheet, with $885M in cash and short-term investments on hand. It also has healthy leverage despite the recent Kantar Health acquisition, with a net debt to EBITDA of just 0.7x, sitting well below the 3.0x safe level.

While the 1.04% dividend yield is rather low, it does come with a very safe payout ratio of just 26%. It's also worth noting that CERN only recently initiated a dividend in mid-2019, and grew the dividend by a robust 22% in December of last year.

CERN should also be viewed as a total return story, considering the track record of buybacks. As seen below, management has reduced the share count by a respectable 11% over the past 5 years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Lastly, I see value in CERN at the current price of $80.41, with a forward PE of 24.7. This considering CERN's expanding moat, the strong balance sheet, and the analyst projected 10-12% annual EPS growth rate over the next 2 years. Analysts currently have a Buy rating on CERN, with an average price target of $83.63.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Another COVID surge could impact near-term revenues if patients postpone doctor's office visits in the same manner as last year.

As with all acquisitions, the recent Kantar Health acquisition comes with execution risk.

Cerner deals with sensitive patient data and is at risk of reputational and financial harm from data breaches.

Investor Takeaway

Cerner is a moat-worthy healthcare IT company and has growing relationships with many leading healthcare providers and the U.S. DoD and Veterans Administration. It maintains strong revenue growth and profitability, and is expanding its moat with the Kantar Health acquisition. While the rest of the market has rallied this year, CERN may be an overlooked gem for potentially strong long-term gains.