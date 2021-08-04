Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

I’ve liked Alcoa (NYSE:AA) for a while, largely due to the company’s stringent self-improvement efforts, including shedding lower-return producing assets, selling non-core assets, and building up its green (or at least greener) production capabilities. I didn’t expect quite this level of aluminum price strength in 2021, though, and there are increasingly compelling arguments for a “higher for longer” scenario that could lead to significant free cash flow generation for Alcoa.

Over the long term, just about everybody gets their commodity price predictions wrong, but I think there’s a good argument for aluminum prices of $2,300/mt or higher through 2022. Using my typical multiple of 4.5x forward EBITDA supports a fair value of around $45 on my blended multiyear EBITDA estimate and just over $50 today on 12-month EBITDA.

As in the past, I will warn investors that this is a dangerous stock to consider as a long-term holding. While aluminum prices may well hold up higher for longer, I don’t believe this is a new permanent plateau.

Okay Results Against A Tight Market Backdrop

Alcoa had a good second quarter, though maybe not the blowout that some investors were hoping for given the ongoing strength in aluminum prices.

Revenue rose 32% year over year and slipped 1% sequentially to $2.83B, beating expectations by about 9%. Both alumina (up 14% yoy to $0.69B) and aluminum (up 43% yoy to $2.1B) contributed positively to the revenue beat, with aluminum doing better both in absolute terms and relative to sell-side expectations. Bauxite (down 41% to $39M) was softer on weaker pricing.

For the quarter, third-party shipments of alumina were almost flat (up 1% yoy, down 1% qoq), while pricing was up 13% yoy and down 8% qoq. For aluminum, shipments fell 3% yoy and 8% qoq, but pricing was up 63% yoy and 19% qoq and Alcoa also saw a richer mix of value-added products, with shipments up 40% yoy and 2% qoq, and billet premiums remain over double where they were a year ago.

EBITDA rose 234% yoy and 19% qoq to $618M, but the beat versus the sell-side was smaller at around 3%. There are a lot of moving parts here, and sell-side estimates were all over the place on a line-item basis (especially with alumina). Bauxite, down 69% to $41M, was uniformly worse than expected, while aluminum (reversing a year-ago loss at $460M, with a 21.9% margin) was better than almost all published estimates. Alumina EBITDA fell 41% to $124M (18% margin on external sales, or 12% including intercompany sales).

Net debt declined to around $2.1B including pensions, and that’s at the lower edge of management’s target range ($2B to $2.5B), and the company previously took advantage of improved liquidity to further shore up the pension situation earlier this year.

A Hot Market

Aluminum is used in a broad range of industrial and consumer end markets, and like most other commodities, it’s enjoying a strong run as the global economy swings back into motion. Some of the demand is probably stock-building, but whatever the sources, spot prices are up almost 29% year-to-date and the U.S. Midwest premium has risen to $0.33/lb – well above the long-term average of $0.12/lb and the prior peak of $0.23/lb.

While tariffs on imported aluminum are likely boosting pricing, the reality is that the global supply situation isn’t as strong as it used to be. Between power shortages in some areas (lower hydropower output) and tougher environmental mandates, Chinese production has been falling slightly in recent months.

This may not be a temporary issue. About 81% of Chinese aluminum production is tied to coal-fired power, with most of that from on-site facilities, and the latest Five Year Plan is calling for an 18% reduction in carbon intensity per unit of GDP by 2025, as well as a 13.5% reduction in energy consumption. Two-thirds of production is out of compliance with one or both of those targets, and there have been multiple canceled (or at least delayed) smelter projects across China, raising the possibility of further curbs in production and China becoming a net importer.

Expansion of renewable power generation could ease some of that pressure, but China is already a high-cost aluminum producer and it seems unlikely that renewable power sources would be lower-cost than current coal-fired plants in the near term. Also adding to near-term pressures is a new 15% export tax on Russian exports (which exports around 3Mt/yr).

I don’t think recent spot prices around $2,600/mt are sustainable, but I do think we could see prices stay above $2,000/mt through 2023 and maybe above $2,250/mt (and maybe longer). Aluminum prices have always been volatile; over the last decade prices swung between around $1,450/mt to over $2,600/mt, with recent full-year averages generally around $1,700/mt to $1,900/mt.

This time around, though, further expansions in Chinese production are unlikely. Moreover, there are some demand drivers out there like renewable energy (aluminum is used in solar installations), autos (lightweighting vehicles) and packaging, as companies switch away from plastic packaging in favor of cans (Dover (DOV) has been seeing strong orders for can-making equipment).

Green Shoots

In addition to simply running a smaller, more efficient, higher-return collection of assets, there’s a green angle to Alcoa. The company already produces more than 80% of its aluminum with clean power (hydro, mostly), and I do see a long-term opportunity to take advantage of cleaner fuel sources like green hydrogen.

Alcoa also has its ELYSIS joint venture with Rio Tinto (RIO). ELYSIS does away with carbon anodes in favor of ceramic, reducing operating costs by 15% and emissions by about 15%, and these anodes last about 30x longer. The company has already started shipping products made with this process, and I see this as a multi-year growth opportunity. Likewise for the company’s “Eco” line of aluminum and alumina. In May the company made its first commercial shipments of EcoSource, a low-carbon alumina.

It remains to be seen how much of a “green premium” customers are really willing to pay, but Alcoa is well-placed for this trend.

The Outlook

Aluminum prices are substantially higher now, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that my near-term estimates for Alcoa are as well. I believe EBITDA could exceed $2,400M in 2021 and exceed $2,700M in 2022. Most sell-side estimates for ’22 seem to be clustering around $2,500M to $2,600M at this point, and I would note that aluminum spot prices have slipped a bit recently.

Using my multiyear blended EBITDA approach (which smooths out cycles), my fair value moves up to around $45, while a 4.5x multiple on my forward 12-month estimate produces a $50 fair value.

What happens in 2023 and beyond is a key unknown. I don’t think current prices are sustainable, but if China has to start importing aluminum, the “stronger for longer” scenario is definitely in play.

Another unknown is Alcoa’s capital management plans – with net debt at the low end of the target range and management not really interested in greenfield capex projects now, I would expect to see capital returns. Buybacks would seem more likely, particularly as this remains a cyclical business and investors tend to expect dividends to never go down. Longer term, I could see Alcoa investing in greenfield capex projects for more green aluminum and alumina projects, but likely only if they can secure green premiums through long-term contracts.

The Bottom Line

I do worry a little that I’m getting caught up in the strong current pricing and getting a little too bullish with my model. On the other hand, 4.5x is not a robust multiple on an historical basis. Moreover, with strong recoveries across multiple markets and limited production expansion capacity, I think the $2K-plus pricing for 2022 looks pretty solid.

Taking that all into account, I do still see some trading upside to Alcoa, and I like the longer-term leverage to cleaner/greener aluminum. I wouldn’t regard this as a core long-term holding, but the trade may not be over yet.