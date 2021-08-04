Photo by DisobeyArt/iStock via Getty Images

Zedge And The Mobile Phone Personalization Business

Already when the first mobile feature phones appeared, there have been personalization options. A phone owner has been able to choose from different case colors, sounds and screen visuals from very early on. The first Nokia (NOK) handsets, from before the turn of the millennium, already had lists of ringtone options to choose from. Many people (from the generations that are now in their late 30s or older) will remember having gone through lists of ringtones on a newly purchased phone, listening to each ringtone to decide the favorite pick. The selected ringtone would distinguish the phone from other phones and make it easily recognizable. Some years further on, now that the basic feature phone has evolved to a smartphone, the personalization options have become more elaborate: picking and rotating "wallpaper" images and using light, video and sound features in endless ways.

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE), the company that is the topic of this article, has built a business around mobile phone personalization. It's a small-cap company that provides an Android and iOS app. Simply put, people who download the Zedge app can select wallpapers, ringtones and notification sounds from an extensive library. Zedge shows advertisements while people go through the lists of options. We'll go into this further, but before diving into the details of what Zedge does, it would be good to formulate what an investments thesis could be for such a mobile phone personalization services company.

Investors may associate the mobile phone personalization business with a well-known predecessor of Zedge, named Jamba, also known as Jamster in the US and the UK. They conceived the "Crazy Frog" ringtones and had rather noisy commercial practices. Jamba was originally a joint venture, set up by two well-known bigger companies, News Corp. (NWSA) and VeriSign (VRSN). After some time, Jamba quietly went off-radar, until it eventually became part of Fox Mobile Entertainment (FOX). Based on the "Crazy Frog" association, and the fact that the company Jamba has quietly disappeared, I'd start out by the thesis that investing in a business around wallpaper images and ringtones is probably not a very good idea. The Jamba example shows that this type of business is very dependent on temporary fads. The risk of going under when some other company appears with a more popular idea is high. Also, the fact that there's no big tech company focusing on this, after 30 years of massive growth in mobile, proves that there's no viable substantial business to be built in this area. A small niche company may be able to provide a good living for the employees of the company, but that's the most that can be expected.

The reference to Jamster/Jamba may be offending to Zedge fans and people close to the company. It's not my intention to offend anyone and it's my impression that Zedge is a lot more sophisticated than Jamster/Jamba, but for an investor, it's prudent to assume that business dynamics don't change much. End users will easily swap personalization options when some other new and cool options come along.

So, the thesis for this article is that it would not be good to invest in a company such as Zedge and even more so when the business is expensive. A review of the company needs to show if the thesis is valid. There could be something to the company that proves otherwise.

Zedge Traffic And Revenue

As said, Zedge makes an app for Android and iOS that allows mobile phone users to personalize their phones. The options are for example to personalize wallpapers, ringtones and notification sounds. For those who want to know more, there are some easily accessible videos that demonstrate how the app works. Normally, the app is free for the mobile phone user.

Let's have a look at the revenue as reported in the latest earnings report for the 3rd fiscal quarter in 2021. Note that Zedge has a fiscal year that runs from August 1st to July 31st. So, the fiscal 2nd quarter ended January 31st, 2021, and the 3rd quarter ended April 30th, 2021. The below table shows that Zedge divides the revenue from the business up in three categories: advertising, paid subscriptions, and other. The first line item in the table shows that by far the largest part of the revenue is advertising (70 - 80% of total revenues.)

The above table shows that Zedge had total revenues of $5.252 million in the 3rd quarter 2021, which was a 153% increase in comparison with the $2.079 million in the same quarter of 2020. A year-on-year growth of 153% is impressive, but there's a catch. The traffic numbers from the earnings report in the table below can illustrate this. The table shows that Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in the 3rd quarter of 2021 grew to 34.5 million from 28.8 million in the year before. This seems good news, but the table also shows that when the traffic is split over developed and emerging markets, the MAUs in the developed markets have actually dropped by 1.2% and all of the MAU growth came from the emerging markets (+29.3%).

We can safely assume that the Zedge advertising revenue is mainly coming from the developed markets. So, with a decline in MAUs in the developed markets, the growing revenue must have been coming from an increase in advertising revenue per user. And this can indeed be seen in the bottom line item in the above table. That shows the Average Revenue Per Monthly Active User (ARPMAU). This doubled to $0.0485 from $0.0220. The table thus makes clear why the overall Zedge revenue has increased by 153% year-on-year. It has grown so much because Zedge has been able to show more or more expensive ads to the same number of users in the developed markets. The catch is thus, that the growth of advertising revenue will slow down, because there are only so many ads that can be shown to each user without negatively affecting the user experience. There's also a cap to the amount that advertisers are willing to pay per ad. Zedge is for 80% dependent on advertising for the revenue, so it's a major concern that traffic in developed markets is declining. Emerging market users can't be monetized like the users from the developed markets, so growth in these emerging markets will not compensate for stalling user growth in the developed markets.

Now that the year-on-year traffic trends have been discussed, we can also have a look at the quarter-on-quarter traffic trends in the next table. This table shows that MAUs have declined in Q3 2021 versus Q2 2021 for both the developed and the emerging markets. The traffic for the developed markets has declined by 6.4% and for emerging markets by 1.2%. Apparently, the traffic trends are getting worse. Granted, the final months of a calendar year are usually the best traffic months for telecom and media businesses, but the numbers are not impressive for a relatively young growth company to say the least.

To summarize, the conclusion with respect to the advertising revenue: traffic growth is slowing down or even turning into a decline. The traffic in the emerging markets was growing over the last year, but has declined in the 3rd fiscal quarter in comparison with the second fiscal quarter as well. Further advertising revenue growth is at risk, because of this slowing traffic. Zedge can't increase the number of ads that are shown to each user indefinitely.

Let's turn to the other two sources of revenue for Zedge, besides advertising revenue. Looking at the subscription revenue, $899k in the last quarter, there's been a healthy growth in the last year from $455k in Q3 2020. It's not a given, however, that this will remain the case going forward. MAU growth drives paid subscription growth and if MAUs don't grow, there's a cap on the number of subscriptions that can be sold. In that sense, like the advertising revenue, the subscription revenue growth is also at risk by the decline in MAUs in the developed markets.

Finally, there's the "other revenue" category, for which Zedge reported a modest $126k in revenue in the latest quarter. This category contains, for example, the revenue from the chat stories app and revenue from premium content from artists. This category has not shown any growth in the last year. It contains innovative ideas, but it's too early in the product lifecycle to know how viable this part of the business will be.

Financial Status, Valuation And Prospects

Zedge has built a business that can stand on its own feet. The revenue is now so substantial that the business is in the black. The company turned profitable in the last half year. There's also plenty of cash available on the balance sheet, well over $20 million at the end of April 2021, and the company can issue more shares in case more cash is needed. Another positive is that there are no debt issues. The financial status is solid.

The rising share price since the end of last year, shown in the graph below, reflects these positives. Investors started buying shares like crazy towards the end of 2020. Once the company had become profitable, there's was much less risk and many wanted a piece of the pie. At the current prices and at the current share count, the market capitalization is already $230 million. The question is now if this can go even higher.

Given that the revenue from January 31st to April 30th, 2021 was $5.252 million and given that growth is slowing significantly, I'd estimate total revenue in 2021 not to exceed $30 million (I'm ignoring the different fiscal year for Zedge for the sake of simplicity). This means that the shares are trading at nearly 8x annual revenue, which is very high.

The prospects for the business may, according to some, warrant such a high valuation. The Seeking Alpha quant stands at a very bullish 4.9/5. So, many investors believe that the company can perhaps "grow into the valuation". In my opinion, however, and considering the stalling traffic growth, I'd not speculate on this. The MAU traffic in the developed markets needs to grow for advertising revenue to grow. As we've seen above, traffic is unfortunately not growing anymore in developed markets. For the subscription revenue to grow, traffic growth is needed as well, so there's a similar issue. And finally, the new revenue streams are just too small to have any significant effect on the company's performance.

Conclusion And Investor Takeaway

Investors in Zedge, who bought shares before the extreme run-up of the share prices in the last months, have certainly picked a winner and enjoyed massive capital appreciation. The company has succeeded in building a sustainable business in an area where some predecessors, such as Jamster/Jamba, have not been able to survive. The company can stand on its own feet and has ample room for further innovative services. The exploding valuation of the company reflects that success and it is high but justifiable. If I look at the growth prospects, however, I come to the conclusion that traffic is stalling and revenue growth will start to decelerate significantly. Therefore, I think, unfortunately perhaps, that it's too late to go long Zedge now. The risk of persistent stalling traffic growth, leading to decelerating revenue growth, leading to lower share prices is just too high.