Markets Are Waiting For The Jobs Report (Technically Speaking For 8/4)

The EU is experiencing very strong manufacturing and service sector growth:

After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI® Composite Output Index rose to 60.2, slightly below the preliminary ‘flash’ estimate of 60.6, but still surpassing June’s 15-year record of 59.5. This was the fifth successive month in which private sector output has expanded, the longest uninterrupted sequence since the pandemic began early last year. Driving the broad acceleration in output growth was services, where activity increased at its fastest pace since mid-2006. Although manufacturing production rose at its softest rate in five months, the expansion was considerable and still outstripped that seen in the services sector.

The accompanying chart shows that the current levels are near the highest in the last 20 years:

Although price pressures are high, they might be stabilizing.

Fed Governor Brainard is taking a long-term view of inflation:

Recent high inflation readings reflect supply–demand mismatches in a handful of sectors that are likely to prove transitory. In assessing inflation, an annualized 24-month measure that looks through the steep declines and subsequent rebound in prices in categories affected by the pandemic currently has core PCE inflation running at 2.3 percent and headline PCE inflation running at 2.4 percent. It is reasonable to expect these measures to remain near those levels for much of the rest of the year. By comparison, this 24-month measure was running at 1.6 percent in December 2020.

Remember that the Fed uses average inflation to determine interest rate policy. They are also attuned to inflation expectations, which, so far, are contained:

The 5-year breakeven inflation rate (left) is fluctuating around 2.5%. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate (right) is just below 2.5%. Both have been steady since late March.

Bond yields continue to decline:

Bond yields worldwide gravitated toward zero and below amid concern the spread of the coronavirus delta variant will derail the global economic recovery. On Wednesday, the U.S. five-year real yield reached a record low, while the benchmark 10-year nominal yield hit its lowest level in five months after a weaker-than-expected report on company job growth before remarks from Federal Reserve official Richard Clarida helped spur a partial rebound.

Above are 6-month charts of the major ETFs that track the treasury market. All are in a rally; most are near 6-month highs.

Today, the small-caps were off. In the case of micro-caps, the losses were 1.7%. Larger-caps were also down while the long-end of the treasury curve rose.

Only tech sector ETFs gained, with communication services and tech posting modest gains. The reflation trade sectors of basic materials, industrials, and energy were all near the bottom of the table.

Ultimately, the markets are still range-bound.

DIA 6-Months

The DIA is hitting resistance in the lower 350s.

SPY 6-months

The SPY is having a hard time getting over the lower 440s.

QQQ 6-Months

The QQQ is stuck in the upper 360s.

IWM 6-Months

The IWM has been trending sideways for the last six months.

My guess is tomorrow will be slow as traders wait for the employment report.