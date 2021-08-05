Bank Lending Practices Support Continued Expansion Through Mid-Year 2022

Kerkez/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Fed’s Senior Loan Officer survey includes data that's a long leading indicator and gives us a good if somewhat dated look at credit conditions. The report for Q2 was released on Monday. Let’s take a look.

Credit to firms is easing

Although the Survey is only 30-years-old, whether banks have been tightening or loosening standards for commercial lending has generally predated recessions by about one year (Note: in the first two graphs, negative values are “good”):

The survey also confirms the longer-tenured Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Activity Index (gold in the graph below):

That banks continued to loosen standards for commercial lending in the last quarter suggests that positive economic conditions are likely to continue for at least the next 12 months.

Another measure in the survey that has turned negative well in advance of recessions since the survey started is whether there's increased or decreased demand for commercial loans. The news here was improving in Q1, and turned fully positive in Q2 as well:

Demand was decreasing, and at an accelerated pace prior to all three of the last recessions. In Q2, by contrast, it increased.

Consumer mortgage demand is increasing, standards are easing

While data about loans to consumers does not have as lengthy records as that to firms, we can cobble together some useful information.

Mortgage application data has only been continuously reported since the beginning of 2015. The fall-off in demand as rates increased in 2019 is apparent, as is the surge in demand due to super-low rates last year:

In Q2 of this year, with the exception of demand for subprime loans, which fell sharply, and for government loans, which declined slightly, demand for all other types of mortgage loans continued to increase although at a more subdued pace compared with last year.

Meanwhile, banks eased mortgage lending standards at a modest pace for everything except subprime loans (Note: Negative values are “good”):

There's no evidence at present of banks tightening standards to regular mortgage applicants, despite very high demand in the beginning of this year and continuing record-high house prices.

Conclusion

Several quarters to a year or more before recent recessions, banks have tightened credit, while demand has slipped. As it did for Q1, in Q2 the data supports the reverse: banks have eased credit, and both consumer and some commercial demand has increased.

This adds to the information that the economic expansion, if not necessarily a boom, will continue through the first half of 2022 at least.