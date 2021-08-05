Western Digital Corporation's (WDC) CEO David Goeckeler on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Peter Andrew

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Eulau, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including product portfolio expectations, business plans, trends and financial outlook based on management's current assumptions and expectations, and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. We assume no obligation to update these statements. Please refer to our most recent report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We will also make references to non-GAAP financial measures today. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release and other materials that are being posted in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to David for his introductory comments.

David Goeckeler

Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining the call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results. We reported solid fourth quarter results with revenue of $4.9 billion, non-GAAP gross margin of 33% and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.16, all above the guidance ranges we provided in April.

The upside was primarily driven by record demand for our capacity enterprise hard drives. Fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $16.9 billion and we reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $04.55. Last March I joined Western Digital with a strong conviction in the digital transformation that is reshaping every industry, every company, and every person's day-to-day life. At that time, we were in the early stages of the pandemic.

Today the accelerated digital transformation that has occurred during this period has created a world that is more technology enabled and technology dependent than ever before. The increasing value and importance of data is undeniable and Western Digital will continue to capitalize on this opportunity as the only provider of both flash and hard drive solutions. Our ability to provide this diverse range of technologies enables us to drive innovation from endpoints to the edge to the cloud and combined with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products, is ultimately what sets us apart and allows us to deliver strong results.

As we reflect on this fiscal year, I'm very proud of what Western Digital has accomplished, particularly in light of the fact that the pandemic impacted various aspects of our company and the supply chain. As a team we made the changes throughout the year necessary to improve our focus, sharpen execution, and layout the right strategic goals to place Western Digital in a position of greater strength. To achieve these goals we created separate business units for our flash and HDD technologies, led by two widely respected technology leaders.

As a result of this renewed focus, we accelerated our innovation roadmap, built momentum in our energy-assisted hard drives and continue to successfully ramp our second generation NVMe enterprise SSDs, while working hard to complete additional customer qualifications. We were also able to successfully navigate through the pandemic and capitalize on opportunities and continue providing dependable industry-leading products that are the cornerstones of the data economy.

We continue to believe that we have the right foundation for success, the right market-leading products, the right customer base and the unique ability to address two large and growing markets. That foundation continues to underpin the strength of our results and is propelling the business forward today, even as we manage through some of the lingering impacts from COVID.

And while we saw incremental demand due to the emergence of Chia, our standout performance this quarter was primarily attributable to increasing demand from our cloud customers and the beginning of a recovery in enterprise demand. The breadth and quality of our product line and our many routes to market, we feel we are well positioned to capitalize on the large and growing opportunities in front of us.

With that, I'll now provide a recap of our flash and HDD businesses as it relates to our fourth quarter results. In the fourth quarter demand for our flash products was greater than we could supply in a number of end markets. In the face of both component and NAND shortages, we continue to strategically shift bits to meet customer needs while driving growth in both revenue and gross margin.

Within data center devices and solutions demand for our NVMe enterprise SSDs came in above our expectations, achieving strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, we are pleased with our progress in enterprise SSDs as we completed the qualification of another cloud Titan and are ramping the product more broadly.

Within client SSD, we experienced revenue growth as demand remained strong for notebooks and Chromebooks. This remains a large growing and an important end market for Western Digital across our OEM channel and retail routes to market. Within gaming, demand from the latest generation of game consoles, and our WD Black product line was robust as gamers continued to prefer our expanding lineup of customized solutions.

Within embedded flash, we also experienced growth in smart home devices, VR, automotive and industrial. As the BiCS5 ramp picks up and we achieve bit crossover late this year, we expect to see increased bit growth. To-date BiCS5 is our most capital efficient node in the 3D era and the ramp across our product lines will contribute to profitable growth. We have had incredible success with BiCS4 from across cost and bit growth perspective and look forward to experience those same benefits with BiCS5 highlighting once again the successful and important partnership we have with Kioxia.

In HDD, we had our highest organic sequential revenue growth in the last decade, driven by the successful ramp of our 18-terabyte energy-assisted hard drive, growing cloud demand, a recovery in enterprise spending, and to a lesser extent crypto currency driven by Chia. This impressive performance is a reflection of our data center customers confidence in our innovation engine for capacity enterprise hard drives.

Shipments for our 18teribyte hard drive nearly tripled sequentially, highlighting our leadership in the latest capacity point and the leading edge energy-assist technology underpinning it. These drives are fully commercialized we expect the 18 terabyte hard drive to be the workhorse for the fiscal year. I'm excited to announce a record shipment of over 104 exabytes in capacity enterprise hard drives, a 49% increase sequentially. This is a significant achievement for the business as we have all of our largest customers qualified and are well into ramping our energy-assisted hard drives.

In addition, client demand for desktop and smart video has been strong throughout the quarter due to improving OEM demand. While we are actively managing supply constraints, we expect strength in OEM to continue in the fiscal first quarter. Within retail HDD demand was above expectations as we saw consumer interest grow for both at home HDD storage and for smart video applications.

There was also increased demand for hard drives due to Proof-of-space crypto currencies such as Chia, which emerged as a new vertical market at the beginning of the quarter. We believe Proof-of-space crypto currency presents a great opportunity for us in the industry, but we are closely monitoring the sustainability of demand. Looking ahead, we strongly believe the fundamental technology shift that I referenced earlier is a sustainable trend. At the center of this innovation are ever-increasing intelligent devices which are fueling exponential industry-wide growth in demand, all powered by the cloud.

The ability to harness the data in both the device and in the data center is critical, highlighting the importance of our full range of storage solutions. Moreover, we believe we have the right portfolio to enable us to capture these opportunities. In particular, and as Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Technology and Strategy discussed in a webcast on July 15, Western Digital's unique ability to deliver both HDD and flash solutions drives meaningful synergies across the business in four key areas; market, manufacturing, technology and customer. And our new operating structure gives us the focus we need to capture our full potential.

While we remain optimistic, there are several factors we are closely monitoring. Most importantly, we are actively managing the continued impact of the pandemic. The disruptions to the supply chain have presented a challenge across the industry and we continue to see shortages of certain components. Additionally, logistics remain a challenge as different geographies are in various stages of reopening. This has been a major contributor to increase lead times and may pose challenges in the future.

As a result of the supply disruptions, logistics challenges and increased lead times, we continue to face additional cost pressures. Despite these obstacles, we are working diligently to continue delivering to our customers while maintaining a disciplined approach to pricing.

I'll now turn the call over to Bob, to share details on our financial results.

Robert Eulau

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. As Dave mentioned, overall results for the fiscal fourth quarter were above the upper end of the guidance ranges provided in April. Total revenue for the quarter was $4.9 billion, up 19% sequentially and up 15% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.16. For the full fiscal year, revenue was $16.9 billion, up 1% from fiscal 2020 and non-GAAP EPS was $4.55, up 50% from last year.

Looking at our end markets, Client Devices revenue was $2.2 billion, up 8% sequentially and up 13% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, we experienced revenue growth in both hard drives and flash and across every major product category; client HDDs, client SSDs, automotive, gaming, smart video and industrial. Mobile revenue was essentially flat on a sequential basis.

Moving on to Data Center Devices and Solutions, revenue was $1.8 billion, up 44% sequentially and up 6% from a year ago. New product ramps in this end market drove more than double the revenue growth from just two quarters ago. Revenue generated from our latest generation energy-assisted hard drives and enterprises SSDs contributed to the growth. Our capacity enterprise hard drives grew 49% sequentially and our enterprise SSDs grew 39% sequentially.

Demand for our 18-terabyte energy-assisted hard drives was particularly strong, comprising nearly half of our capacity enterprise exabytes shipments. Finally, Client Solutions revenue was $977 million, up 10% sequentially and up 42% from a year ago. Once again revenue growth was broad based across both HDD and flash and all major product categories.

Turning to revenue by technology, flash revenue was $2.4 billion, up 11% sequentially and up 8% year-over-year. Flash ASPs were up 7% sequentially on a blended basis and up 4% on a like-for-like basis. Flash bit shipments increased 4% sequentially. Hard drive revenue was $2.5 billion, up 28% sequentially and up 22% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, total hard drive exabyte shipments increased 34%, while the average price per hard drive increased 18% to $97.

As we move to costs and expenses, please note that my comments will be related to non-GAAP results unless stated otherwise. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 32.9%, up 5.2 percentage points sequentially. This was above the upper end of the guidance range provided in April. Our broad routes to market and ability to proactively ship bits to the most attractive end markets enabled us to expand our gross margin by 5.5 percentage points sequentially to 35.5%.

Our hard drive gross margin was 30.3% up 5.3 percentage points sequentially. This also includes a COVID-related impact of $32 million or approximately $1.3 percentage points. Operating expenses were $790 million within our guidance range. Operating income was $828 million representing 101% increase from the prior quarter and a 57% increase year-over-year. With our improving profitability, our tax rate in the fiscal fourth quarter was 9.2% and the tax rate was 13.4% for fiscal year 2021. Earnings per share was $2.16.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $994 million and free cash flow was $792 million. Capital expenditures, which include the purchase of property, plant and equipment, and activity related to our flash joint ventures on our cash flow statement was an outflow of $202 million. We expect growth CapEx for the next fiscal year to be approximately $3 billion and cash CapEx to be around $2 billion.

In the fiscal fourth quarter we paid off $212 million in debt, including a discretionary debt payment of $150 million. For the full fiscal year we paid down a total of $886 million. Our gross debt outstanding was $8.8 billion at the end of the fiscal quarter. Additionally, we have already made a discretionary debt payment of $150 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit agreement was $3.6 billion, resulting in a gross leverage ratio of 2.4 times compared to 2.8 a year ago. As a reminder, our credit agreement includes $1 billion in depreciation add back associated with the joint ventures. This is not reflected in our cash flow statement. Please refer to the earnings presentation on the investor relations website for further details. Our liquidity position continues to be strong. At the end of the quarter, we had $3.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, we have unused revolver capacity of $2.25 billion.

Moving on to our outlook, our fiscal first quarter non-GAAP guidance is as follows; we expect revenue to be in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. We expect gross margin to be between 33% and 35%. We expect hard drive gross margin to be relatively flat and we expect flash gross margin to improve sequentially.

We expect operating expenses to be between $755 million and $785 million. Interest and other expense is expected to be approximately $70 million. The tax rate is expected to be between 11% and 12% in the fiscal first quarter and the fiscal year. We expect earnings per share to between $2.25 and $2.55 in the first quarter assuming approximately $317 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Dave.

David Goeckeler

Thanks Bob. As we close out fiscal year 2021, I am very pleased with how the Western Digital team successfully navigated dynamic market conditions brought on by the pandemic. While it has been a challenging time for all, we will continue to focus on driving innovation. When you combine the ramp of new innovation products into two very large and growing markets with our newly adapted organization structure, I am confident that our increased focus on execution will continue to propel us forward as the market leaders.

Our diverse technology portfolio is the foundation of the data economy and our unique ability to see the entire storage market enables us to move across the technology landscape to meet customers' needs and be the solution for their evolving storage challenges. With careful consideration of the health and safety of our employees, we are also keeping a close eye on the status of COVID-19. In particular, there are certain parts of Asia seeing a spike in cases and we are working diligently to support our employees through this time. While it is a difficult situation, we will continue to navigate the complexities presented by the pandemic while we drive innovation for customers and value for shareholders.

Let’s begin the Q&A session.

Joseph Moore

Great, thank you. I wonder if you could talk about the tightness in NAND that you referenced, to what degree is that a NAND issue versus controllers and kind of other components trickle [ph] into NAND products?

David Goeckeler

Hey Joe, good to hear from you. So, it's both. There’s no doubt there is shortage in controllers and I think what we are doing is mixing the portfolio to get the most out of the controllers we have, also a shortage of NAND as well. So I mean, we're mixing to get the best result we can, but there’s more demand than we are able to satisfy on the NAND side. So, it’s really, we are juggling both and balancing them to get the best result we can.

Joseph Moore

Joseph Moore

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Joseph Moore

Joseph Moore

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Aaron Rakers

Aaron Rakers

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

The long-term agreements, I think we're, I think, probably the best way to think about that as we're working through the first cohort of those and we expect to talk about the second cohort in the second half, and they're becoming more and more important, because getting visibility and the demand is very important, especially going forward is where we're thinking about how to invest in additional head capacity to support the growth of the business, just the exabyte growth.

Chia was, maybe one way to think about that, it was hitting us kind of right where we were on the call was, I think the first week of it last quarter, probably a couple $100 million of upside there in the quarter due to Chia.

Aaron Rakers

Aaron Rakers

C.J. Muse

C.J. Muse

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

And, so going, so when you look at sequential growth, I guess it's not surprising that there's not a huge amount of top line growth there. But throughout the markets, we continue to, so hard drives we see strength in the cloud. We're seeing really good strength in kind of mid cap as well. It's not just at the top of the market. But on the flat side, again, we've got more customers looking for upside than we do the opposite. So the demand environment is good and we're doing the best we can to satisfy as much as they can with the components we have and with the NAND available.

Toshiya Hari

Toshiya Hari

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

Toshiya Hari

Toshiya Hari

Karl Ackerman

Karl Ackerman

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Karl Ackerman

Karl Ackerman

Mehdi Hosseini

Mehdi Hosseini

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

And also, we're still managing through COVID, which is, there's still a lot of supply chain issues we're working through. I mean, we've been working through these for a long time now and we're very good at managing that. But there is still some risk out there because of that. And so we want to be prudent around the whole business, but we feel good about where we're at. We're very happy with the quarter. Like I said, I think we got the most out of a good situation and really, really driven by strong demand on the cloud and bringing innovation to market. I mean, I think that's the way I think about this.

We brought energy-assist to market. We've been talking about it for many quarters now. We've been giving a lot of visibility into the -- to the qualification process, because it is new technology that's been worked on for a very, very long time. And I think our customers are responding very strongly to that and we saw that in the results and the sequential capacity enterprise, exabyte shipments of 49% to really a record level. So we feel really good about where the portfolio is at and customers are really responding to it.

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

Wamsi Mohan

Wamsi Mohan

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

I do think what we do is, with what we have, we change the mix in the portfolio to get the best we can and put the product at the best route to market, whether it's in the channel or somewhere or into retail or somewhere else where we can get the best return for that particular component. But I don't know, Bob do you have any way, not to put you on the spot, but feel free to handicap that from a numbers perspective?

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

Wamsi Mohan

Wamsi Mohan

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

Wamsi Mohan

Wamsi Mohan

James Suva

James Suva

Shipping costs, while high it's hard to see them getting worse in the next few months ahead. So may be if you can walk us through the model and normally you have annual price declines with ASPs going higher. Is there more investments needed or more fixit things or talk to us about the flow through or what we consider operating margin leverage?

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

So we're going to continue to do that same kind of thing as we move forward and we are going to see cost takedowns. We had very good cost takedowns in Q4 on both the hard drive side and on the flash side, and as we keep price flat or even increase price, then that's obviously going to only help in terms of operating leverage.

James Suva

James Suva

Patrick Ho

Patrick Ho

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

So at this point it is just a question of how they're all transitioning their data centers. Again, we saw really strong growth throughout the quarter and as Bob said, it's nearly half of our exabyte ship capacity, enterprise exabyte shipments were on 18. So we feel really good about where the product is and like I said, the innovation of energy-assist has been fully commercialized and has been well received by our customers.

Patrick Ho

Patrick Ho

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Harlan Sur

Harlan Sur

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Harlan Sur

Harlan Sur

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

Thomas O'Malley

Thomas O'Malley

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Thomas O'Malley

Thomas O'Malley

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Sidney Ho

Sidney Ho

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

On the hard drive side, we're at the point where we can no longer transition the assets from the client side of the business to the capacity enterprise business. And so that means we have to be pretty cautious in terms of investments we make. That's part of why we've done some of these long term agreements and we're going to continue to be very careful in terms of capacity we've put in place. And on the flash side, the goal as we've been saying is to really grow bits at the rate that the market is growing and we think over the long-term we will be able to do that.

Sidney Ho

Sidney Ho

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Shannon Cross

Shannon Cross

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Shannon Cross

Shannon Cross

David Goeckeler

Sure.

Nikolay Todorov

Nikolay Todorov

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Nikolay Todorov

Nikolay Todorov

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Nikolay Todorov

Nikolay Todorov

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

We're clearly trying to shift as much as we can into the higher margin markets, but every quarter the mix is going to be a little bit different. And depending on what our commitments are, we have commitments to customers as to how much we're going to supply in any given quarter. So when you put that all together, the mix is a little different in Q1, and I think that's where you've got some of the difference coming from in the way you're thinking about it.

Nikolay Todorov

Nikolay Todorov

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Ananda Baruah

Ananda Baruah

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

We're now looking at this transition from client capacity to capacity enterprise, nearliner enterprise drives that is -- that era is coming to an end. It's been a long one. It's been -- it's taken a decade to go through that transition, but when we look at the exabyte growth going forward that's going to take investment and we want that investment to be fully justified. So and again it's no surprise to me that now we're talking about these more longer-term agreements and again were early days in those, but those are the conversations with customers.

I remember when I came in this business, whatever five quarters ago, everything was transacted on a quarterly or even within the quarter basis and now we're moving to -- in parts of the business multi-quarter basis and I think that will continue because we need more visibility into demand to make sure we can continue to fuel the growth of the cloud. I think the cloud is incredible technology. The seminal technology of our era as I talk -- as I like to say and continuing to fuel the growth there is very important and 35% exabyte growth is going to take investments and I think that's going to take, we're going to want to see the internals of our business be able to support that.

And on the flash side we're going to, just one financial comment on that. We're also continuing to innovate in hard drives and drive cost down as well. I think we think about cost down is more in the flash business, but we also continue to drive in the drive business, so we have that dynamic working as well.

And on flash, we all know about how dynamic the pricing environment is. We feel very good about our technology roadmap, we've talked about that. We're at the transition point to BiCS5. We feel good about that node as we transition to that over the next couple of quarters. We will see our bit growth accelerate and that that foundational investment with Kioxia I think puts us in a very good position to have the technology roadmap, just structurally support margins in the business. Yes, clearly a better pricing environment as we're seeing helps margins in that business.

We expect it to be better next quarter, that's the way we're guiding. And as we looked even beyond the second half and we look into next year, we continue to see a strong demand environment that's getting out there pretty far, but from what our customers are telling us telling us of what they think the demand is going to be for their products. Like I said we are more technology dependent than ever. We continue to hear good things about what they're going be asking for next year. So structurally we think with the technology, with the innovation we're driving in both portfolios, that puts us in a good position to continue to drive profitability in these businesses.

Ananda Baruah

Ananda Baruah

Srini Pajjuri

Srini Pajjuri

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

We're seeing good acceptance in the channel and growth there and now we're layering in additional major customers as we go into the second half of the year. So we feel good about how the product is being accepted again. Lot of innovation in our products. We've being talking about that for many quarters, again giving visibility to the qualification process, and now we're well into the ramp and feel good about where we're at and where it's going and how it's being accepted by our customers.

Srini Pajjuri

Srini Pajjuri

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Tristan Gerra

Tristan Gerra

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

So yes, as we go through those conversations, it's really important to understand from our customers what their growth is going to be. We see 30% to 35% exabyte growth in the cloud for the foreseeable future. We want to make sure that they see that same amount. And as we align on that growth and we invest in our business to support it, I think that's where this idea of long-term agreements come in place and to help drive the profitability for the business. We think the innovation is delivering, I mean it starts with delivering a product that is very, solves the customers problem and we're delivering a very strong TCO model with every generation of this product that we build. We're driving a lot of innovation.

You know we talked about it here with energy-assist which is something that we've been working on for quite some time. And quite frankly it's a good accomplishment for the team, a great accomplishment. It feels good to take something that was an idea many, many years ago, and now turn it into something where the largest customers in the world are betting their business and their data center on that innovation. And so to continue to fuel that innovation engine we've got we got many, many innovations lined up to continue to drive the portfolio and making sure we can invest in that and meet the growth of our customers. Getting the economics of that right is very important.

Tristan Gerra

Tristan Gerra

David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler

Robert Eulau

Robert Eulau

