chekat/iStock via Getty Images

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is a water treatments and services company which services over 27,500 customers around the world through Industrial, Municipal and Products business segments. The company services multiple industries including pharma & healthcare, microelectronics, hydrocarbon & chemical processing, power, manufacturing, marine, food & beverages and most notably drinking water and wastewater. The high diversity of its business allowed it to both hold on to a higher market share and to control risks given the cyclicality of industry spending.

So why am I bugging you this time?

I first wrote about Evoqua Water Technologies back in early 2018, arguing that their business model will fit perfectly with the industry demand for the longer run but that their price share valuation is simply too high or fairly valued to justify a long term investment. Since then, the company has returned nearly 65%, nearly in-line with the market overall, as judged by the S&P 500 Index.

What I want to determine now that the company has worked to restructure some of its underperforming business segments and the industry's overall prospects have improved, with higher expected growth rates as environment regulations become tougher to ignore, is if they're expected to outperform the overall market over the next 3-4 years.

I believe they do, mostly due to the company successful path to gross margin improvement and lower overall expense, including debt, to become a faster growing company with solid cash flows to continue and invest in their outperforming business segments and scale up some of their existing projects. Let's dive into what makes me more bullish on their future prospects.

Showing Results

After having their gross margin fall about 1.5% from the 2015-16 era into the slower growth and restructuring years of 2018-19, they've shown a rise back and beyond those first years and have grown that number by around 0.85% back to 31.85%, showing a better product and servicing mix with slightly higher overall margins.

Beyond these improvements, the company also worked at lowering overall costs as they adjust their business segments to allow for higher margin projects and accommodate the scaling up of their various segments. They have successfully lowered SG&A expenses by almost $30 million from 2019 and they've cut R&D expenses by nearly half from 2012, as they shift to more scalable projects, saving them an additional $12.5 million each year.

These factors have allowed the company to increase operating income from $9 million in 2015 to over $133 million in the most recent reporting year.

Improving balance sheet position

The company's work to improve margins and its overall business health has been showing some significant improvements to their balance sheet. They currently hold the highest cash position they ever had with $222.7 million in cash and equivalents and an additional $5.6 million in short term investments. They've also been using their healthier margins to pay down debt and lower annual interest expense.

Evoqua Water had a peak long term debt position of almost $1 billion back in 2019, which it has reduced down to under $860 million as of their most recent report. This has allowed the company to reduce their interest expense liability from 2019 where it peaked at $58.6 million down to $36.9 million as of their most recent report. These savings will allow the company to increase investments in fast-growing regions and business segments to further aid increased growth.

Is it just a little expensive though?

Let's take a look at analysts' expectations for the company's sales and EPS growth, which upon review I believe are slightly undervaluing the company's ability to grow sales and EPS over the long run - as evident by them being able to outrun their projections over the past several years by as much as 10% for sales and 15% to 20% for EPS expectations.

For sales, analysts currently expect the company to report a 1.7% growth rate to 2021 sales and report $1.45 billion in revenues for the year. After that, they expect the company's sales growth rate to accelerate and for them to report a 4.8% increase in 2022 sales to $1.52 billion, followed by a 5.4% increase in 2023 to $1.6 billion and a 6.3% increase in 2024 sales to reach $1.72 billion. Even as these expectations are calling for an accelerating growth rate, I still believe that the company can and will outperform these projections by about 10%, bringing the growth rate closer to a 5% average than a 4%.

When it comes to profitability, analysts currently expect the company to report a slight decline of 3.4% in 2021 EPS to $0.64. They then expect growth to pick up where they project the company will report a 32.7% increase in 2022 EPS to reach $0.85, followed by a 19% increase to 2023 EPS to $1.02 and an additional 8.3% increase to 2024 EPS to $1.10. Here too, I believe that not only will the ~10% higher sales lead to higher EPS growth rates but that the company's savings from higher margins and lower interest expense obligations will lead to a higher overall EPS growth rate by as much as 15% over current expectations.

So... The company is fairly valued?

Kind of. Without the outperformance I expect will take place, the company is currently trading at around 42x forward earnings, which given their growth rate can lead me to believe they are fairly or even slightly overvalued. However, with the outperformance by roughly 15% to EPS expectations, they are currently trading around 30x to 35x forward earnings projections for the next 3-4 years, placing them at fair value.

So, given that the company is set to grow the aforementioned EPS at a CAGR of around 15% over the next 5 years, there's plenty to be bullish about in the company's long term growth prospects as well as share price appreciation potential.

Therefore, I remain bullish on the company's long-term prospects.