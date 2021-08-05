skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) is often considered a quick way to invest in the US cannabis sector and for good reason. Unlike many other cannabis funds which are more or less isolated to investing in Canadian cannabis operators, MSOS exclusively invests in US cannabis stocks. In this article, I do an in-depth look at the ETF, explaining my bullishness for the cannabis sector and why one might choose to buy MSOS.

MSOS: A Detailed Look

MSOS offers a diversified way to invest in US cannabis stocks, with holdings in growers, hydroponics, real estate, CBD, and more.

MSOS is actively managed and, as can be guessed by its stock ticker, has the vast majority of its assets in multi-state operators (MSOs). Multi-state operators simply refer to companies that sell cannabis in many states.

We can see the top 10 holdings below:

There aren't many surprises here. The top 4 holdings - Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) make up the group of stocks known as "The Big 4." One might even call these stocks the "FANG" stocks of the cannabis sector. It is hard to argue against having 45% of assets in these 4 names, as they can be considered the blue chip stocks in the sector.

MSOS has a 0.74% net expense ratio as seen below:

However, the net expense ratio is defined excluding "interest expense, taxes, brokerage commissions, acquired fund fees and expenses." Why do I mention this?

One must understand the significance of MSOS. When MSOS first came out, it was the only ETF that held assets in any multi-state operator like GTBIF or CURLF. Investors often take for granted that stocks and ETFs trade on major exchanges. In the case of multi-state operators, they are unable to list on major exchanges like the Nasdaq because cannabis is an illegal drug on the federal level. Multi-state operators are thus restricted to listing their stocks on the Canadian exchanges, although individual investors are able to purchase these stocks in the United States via American depository receipts ("ADRs") which trade on the pink sheets with limited (but adequate) liquidity. MSOS is able to own stocks of multi-state operators while it itself trades on the NYSE because it does not own those stocks directly. Instead, MSOS owns "total return swaps" that give it full access to the total returns of the multi-state operator stocks as they trade on the Canadian exchanges. MSOS does not state the cost of these total return swaps, but I wouldn't be surprised if the effective interest rate is around 3%.

Is MSOS A Buy?

Here's how to determine if one should buy MSOS.

For starters, I am optimistic for the future of the US cannabis sector - the very holdings of MSOS. The Big 4 as referenced above have proven the multi-state operator business model, having generated consistent profit margins over the past many quarters:

(Cannabis Growth Portfolio Research Dashboards)

The Big 4, while trading at a noted premium to the rest of the sector, still trade at attractive valuations relative to other growth stock sectors. As we can see below, all of the Big 4 trade below 10x annualized revenues in spite of triple digit trailing growth rates.

(Cannabis Growth Portfolio Research Dashboards)

If they were tech stocks, I would not be surprised to see price to sales multiples in the 30x range considering the recent growth rates and long growth runway. The discount appears tied to the lack of uplisting to major exchanges and the associated inability of institutional capital to flow into the sector. I expect legislative reform to solve those issues over the next several years, and note that the top cannabis operators have been able to grow like weeds even without any such legislative reform.

That explains my bullishness for the cannabis sector. But what about MSOS itself? In my view, there's a large argument for choosing to invest in the underlying holdings individually instead of the ETF. My main reservation is the high 0.74% expense ratio which is likely understated when one factors in the cost of financing the total return swaps. I expect MSOS to underperform the performance of its underlying holdings by at least 3% due to these expenses. MSOS appears to have underperformed its underlying holdings based on its underperformance relative to the Big 4 (many of the other holdings appear to have outperformed as well):

My other reservation is regarding the large stakes in ancillary stocks like Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and GrowGeneration (GRWG). While these companies have been very successful, their success has led to their stocks trading at generous valuations. I view their valuations as being heavily influenced by the fact that, unlike multi-state operators which directly touch the cannabis plant, they trade on major exchanges. Because my bullish sentiment is mainly focused on the multi-state operators themselves, my preference is to avoid any dilutive effect from anything else.

There is at least one unique reason why one would buy MSOS. Besides the convenience of not having to choose which stocks to own in the sector, those who trade options may appreciate MSOS, as there are no options available for trading for multi-state operators. One might utilize options in order to employ leverage (through buying call options) or reducing risk (through buying put options).

Conclusion

MSOS offers a convenient way to get diversified exposure to the US cannabis sector. I like the heavy exposure to multi-state operators and can understand the heavy emphasis on quality. My bullishness for the US cannabis sector leads me to forecast a rosy future for MSOS. Because of the high expense ratio and my personal views regarding the sector, I have chosen to buy the holdings directly instead of the ETF.