American Express (NYSE:AXP) may not be the best proxy for consumer spending, given that its card lending skews to prime and super-prime customers (as well as businesses), but it is nevertheless apparent that consumer spending is already starting to recover strongly in the wake of lifted pandemic restrictions. Second quarter results were largely driven by better provision, but there was still a core beat, as well as strong underlying volume numbers.

Up almost 80% over the last year, American Express has done quite a bit better than most of its banking peers (Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and JPMorgan (JPM), though not quite as well as fellow card specialist Discover (DFS), nor heavily card-driven Capital One (COF), with the latter two more leveraged to “mass market” customers. At this point I believe mid-single-digit long-term core earnings growth and returns on tangible common equity in the mid-to-high 30%’s can support a modestly higher share price, but the stock doesn’t look notably undervalued unless you have a more bullish outlook on consumer spending and spread margins.

A Stronger Q2, But Heavily Influenced By Provisions

American Express doesn’t operate like a branch-based bank, but a lot of the underlying drivers are shared with banks, and like most banks this quarter, American Express drew the bulk of its earnings upside from lower provisioning expense (including reserve releases). Even so, there was outperformance at the core level, and multiple underlying indicators were positive as well.

Core EPS beat expectations by $1.17. Of that, nearly a dollar ($0.99/share) came from lower provisions, as American Express, like the other aforementioned major card companies, continues to see lower-than-expected losses and signs of stress in its lending business. With the release, reserves are back down to 5% of loans (8.1% a year ago and 6.4% a quarter ago), and will likely stabilize around 4.75% to 4.5% early next year and likely drift a bit lower thereafter.

Pre-provision profits (a measure of “core” earnings) rose 7% year over year and 20% quarter over quarter, providing the bulk of the remainder of the earnings beat.

Revenue rose 33% yoy (31% in constant currency) and 13% qoq and was just 6% below the two-year comp. Overall revenue was about $0.65/share higher than expected. Net interest income, which declined about 4% yoy and 1% qoq, was $0.04/share light of sell-side expectations.

Non-interest income, which rose 45% yoy and around 17% qoq was about $0.69/share better than expected. This is the far larger source of AmEx’s revenue (over 80%), and Amex saw good growth in discount revenue (up 58% yoy and 21% qoq, beating by $0.71), with the average discount rate improving 4bp qoq to 2.3%. Net card fees were also healthy, up 13% yoy and almost 3% qoq, with “other” items coming in a little light.

Operating expenses, which rose 44% yoy and 11% qoq, were higher than expected and chewed up about $0.47/share of the top-line beat. Spending on marketing and business development has now re-accelerated post-pandemic, as has member reward spending, and the company continues to make considerable investments into growing the business.

Strong Metrics For Activity

Network activity rose 51% year over year (46% on a constant currency basis), with U.S. billed business up 53% and ex-U.S. business up 43%. At this point, activity levels are only about 2% below 2019 levels. While travel and entertainment (also called T&E) spending is still well off 2019 levels (about 42% off), it’s recovering well in categories like restaurants among individual card members (as opposed to businesses).

Total cards in force rose 2% yoy and qoq, and AmEx saw stronger growth with its renewed Platinum offering (up 30% qoq), helped by Citi pulling back on its Prestige premium card. AmEx is also doing well with the younger crowd, with good growth in Millennial and Gen Z category. With more cards in force and more cardmember activity, member loans increased 8% yoy and qoq.

Credit metrics are also looking stronger, with the non-performing asset ratio falling more than half a point from the year-ago level to 0.33% (from 0.88%) and 15bp from the prior quarter. Card charge-offs declined from 2.8% a year ago and 1.7% in the prior quarter to just 1.0% this quarter, with overall principal-and-interest charge-offs declining to 1.3% from 3.4% last year and 1.7% last quarter. Overall, credit quality has come out better than expected across this cycle.

It’s not all good news, though. Resurgent COVID-19 infections are leading many areas to reconsider mask mandates, and while I don’t think we’ll see a return to lockdowns, it could put a damper on this resurgent consumer spending. Likewise, it pushes recovery in travel spending (airlines, hotel et al) further off.

The Outlook

AmEx certainly has some “is what it is” characteristics that limit future growth. The pool of prime/super-prime customers in the U.S. (and in Europe and Japan) is only so large, and companies like JPMorgan have been targeting them pretty aggressively.

Still, I wouldn’t say AmEx is without some drivers. China is not yet a large part of the business, but AmEx is working patiently here to build the business. The company has also been investing in its digital banking and payment services offerings for small/medium-sized businesses, including its Kabbage direct lending business. While I do expect AmEx to continue spending meaningful sums on business development (“investment” spending has been increasing for over a decade and made up for than 60% of opex before the pandemic), I also expect strong returns of capital to shareholders, with management targeting a CET1 ratio of 10% to 11% versus 14.2% this quarter.

I’m expecting core earnings growth of close to 5% over the next five years and next 10 years from pre-pandemic levels, and I’m expecting high levels of capital return (averaging out over 85% of earnings) through buybacks and dividends. While I wouldn’t be shocked to see AmEx acquire more fin-tech, I don’t think a big deal is likely in the near term. I also expect ROTCE’s to move from the mid-30%’s toward the high-30%’s over the next three years.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe American Express shares are modestly undervalued now. I believe investors could reasonably expect a high single-digit to double-digit return over the next 12 months or so, with a longer-term return in the mid-to-high single-digits on a long-term annualized basis.

AmEx isn’t a bad way to play the consumer spending recovery, particularly as it will take longer for travel and entertainment to fully recover, but a lot of those gains have already been logged. AmEx looks like a decent enough stock now, but not one I’m really excited about buying today.