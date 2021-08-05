sshaw75/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

What do you do with a stock that has long-term upside, but seems destined to be "stuck in neutral" for the short-term?

I believe this is the exact situation that General Motors (NYSE:GM) has found itself in post earnings.

The company actually produced pretty good results for Q2...AND raised its full-year forecast.

But investors just can't seem to be able to look past the short term supply chain issues (GM can't get enough chips and other key components to keep up with vehicle demand).

It's a tough predicament to be in for sure...especially as the company remains dedicated to continue spend on EV and AV initiatives ($35 billion total investment through 2025). Unfortunately, the stock reflected investors' concern yesterday, tanking 9% by the end of the day.

That said, I think the future certainly looks bright for GM and I believe they will reach their goal of achieving #1 EV market share in North America by 2025. Move over Tesla (TSLA)! Have you seen the sleek new all-electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV??

So what can we do with the stock in the meantime while we wait for the supply chain to work itself out?

That's right...create our own "dividends" using cash-secured puts!

Since cash-secured puts are short-term trades in nature (typically less than 60 days until maturity), our analysis certainly depends more on short-term catalysts and technical support levels, but we also like to be long-term neutral or bullish on the stock as well.

Here's our typical framework for analysis (which is a good outline for the article):

Long-Term Thesis (Dividend, Safety, Value)

Short-Term Thesis (Strike Zone, EPS Risk, Technical Support)

Cash-Secured Put Analysis (Premium Yield, Margin-of-Safety, Delta)

Downside Considerations

Conclusion

In the video below, we break down the whole trade for you (listen to this first as the commentary is a great introduction for the rest of the article).

General Motors Co.

Sector/Industry: Consumer Cyclical / Auto Manufacturers

"General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company remains the market leader in the U.S. with 17.3% share in 2020. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit." (Source: YCharts)

Long-Term Thesis (Dividend, Safety, Value)

In general, our high-level long-term investment thesis on a stock is more quantitative in nature than qualitative.

GM currently ranks below average for Safety (2), but above average for Value (10).

Source: Option Income Advisor: Note that our rankings are from 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest).

But sometimes you have to look below the surface on growth stocks...

Dividend

GM's dividend is currently suspended, but we'll create our own "dividend" with cash-secured puts!

Safety

The trend has certainly not been GM's friend from a sales and EPS standpoint the past 5 years. Although the pandemic has actually had a positive impact as the company is expected to earn $6.90 per share in fiscal 2021 (59% increase over 2020). The question remains whether or not GM will be able to keep the earnings rolling in 2022 and beyond.

In addition, the company does have high capex needs and a hefty debt load. However, GM's liquidity remains strong with $29.4 billion of cash/short-term investments. All in all, the Safety rating of 2 seems appropriate.

Valuation

Thanks to the recent sell-off, GM carries our highest rating of 10 for valuation. As shown in the table below, the company is trading at very low relative multiples for price/sales (0.63x) and price/earnings (8.56x), which should give investors comfort at current levels.

GM also has a decent shareholder yield of 5.4% (despite not paying a dividend). Note that shareholder yield is the combination of buyback yield and dividend yield.

Long-Term View

Based on the data above and our various rankings, we have a bullish long-term perspective on GM. The company's future in EV looks bright and demand for new vehicles should remain strong.

Short-Term Thesis (Strike Zone, EPS Risk, Technical Support)

From a short-term perspective (especially as it's related to selling cash-secured puts), estimating a good "strike zone" is key to our analysis. Our strike zone takes into account (1) the stock's volatility, (2) recent performance (i.e., how much has it already pulled back from its recent highs), (3) near-term EPS risk, and (4) the overall volatility of the market (i.e., VIX level).

As shown in the table below, our strike zone for GM currently is $47.00-$49.00, representing a required minimum margin of safety of 7.2%.

GM has an average volatility/risk profile of 5 and a positive Pullback Indicator of 9, which is driving a respectable minimum required margin of safety of 7.2%.

Also, GM just reported earnings yesterday, so we won't have any EPS risk to worry about in the next 90 days.

As shown in the chart below, the stock is still in an uptrend with its 50-day moving average (blue line) trading above its 200-day moving average (red line), but the stock is now testing its key support levels. Here's a few to watch:

200-day MA (~$52.00) Low from Feb. 2021 (~$50.00) Breakout level from Jan. 2021 (~$46.50)

Short-Term View

There appears to be some decent technical support in our strike zone of $47.00-$49.00, which obviously makes us feel relatively good about selling a cash-secured put in the strike zone if we can.

Cash-Secured Put Analysis (Premium Yield, Margin-of-Safety, Delta)

We primarily trade an income strategy that we call the Triple Income Wheel, which starts with writing cash-secured puts on high-quality stocks that you would like to own at a lower price. We won't go into full detail here, but the diagram below is a good summary of the strategy.

Ideally, when we sell a cash-secured put and start the Triple Income Wheel process, our put is in our "Strike Zone" for that stock. In our opinion, that puts the odds of long-term success in our favor.

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield% (or Average Monthly Yield%): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there is always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

An investor should always be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. The Triple Income Wheel can be adapted to suit your needs.

Now let's look at the cash-secured put analysis for GM. We're focused on the September monthly contract that expires on 9/17/21.

We have highlighted three levels of trades based on various risk profiles: Aggressive (-A-), Base (-B-) and Conservative (-C-). Please listen to the video above for further details.

Ideally, we like to stick with our target levels for our Base portfolio:

Average Monthly Yield % (AMY%): 1.0%-1.5%

Strike price that is in the strike zone (i.e., margin of safety above the required minimum)

Delta < 30

The GM Sept 17th $48.00 put option @ ~$0.82 meets all of our criteria with an AMY% of 1.2%, a Margin-of-Safety of 9.0%, and a Delta of 21.

Again, based on your risk tolerance, you could choose a strike price that is more aggressive ($50.00 strike) or more conservative ($45.00 strike) than the base trade.

Downside Considerations

Assuming we sold the GM Sept 17th $48.00 strike put option @ $0.82, we would collect $82.00 of premium for each option contract sold. In return for this premium, we agree (and are obligated) to buy 100 shares of GM stock for each contract sold at the strike price of $48.00.

If the stock stays above $48.00 between now and expiration (9/17/21), the option expires worthless and we keep the premium of $0.82.

However, the downside of this trade comes into play if the stock closes below $48.00 on expiration (9/17/21). Since we're obligated to buy the stock at $48.00, we would have a potential unrealized capital loss on our hands (depending on how low the stock closed on expiration). We do get to keep the premium either way though, so our breakeven cost basis would be $47.18 ($48.00-$0.82).

All that said, when managing the Triple Income Wheel, you should expect to take assignment (buy the stock) on 5%-10% of your cash-secured put trades.

But when this happens, we get to move to step 3 in the diagram above and sell some covered calls on our stock position to start the income flowing again and start mitigating our risk right away.

Conclusion

Based on our long-term and short-term views on GM, we believe that a cash-secured put strategy makes a lot of sense right now for investors interested in the stock (to help wait out the supply chain issues). The GM Sept 17th $48.00 put option would generate an average monthly yield of 1.2% (or 1.7% over the next 44 days) with a margin-of-safety of 9.0%.

Assuming you could continue to roll this position every 45-60 days with similar risk/reward parameters, you could manufacture 12%-plus annualized income from GM over the next 12 months (on a stock that currently does not pay a dividend).

