Investment Thesis

My initial investment thesis from almost a year ago said that due to several factors, Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) revenue growth was growing materially lower than the underlying business as measured by annual recurring revenue or ARR.

The evolution in the latest quarters shows that this investment thesis continues to be valid, and as such the dip (due to the awful and downside revenue guidance) could present a buying opportunity. On the other hand, these developments also show that this downside pressure could very well continue to persist for much longer.

Q2 Results and Guidance

How a quarter is perceived by the market is always a bit of a combination between performance and updated guidance. In the case for Alteryx, the guidance dominated the reactions.

Revenue growth was up 25% to $120M. Although the YoY comp wasn't too hard, Alteryx certainly has had worse quarters. ARR also was up 27% to nearly $550M.

However, the market didn't quite appreciate the nearly flat revenue guidance. To make matters worse, apparently this was over $20M below analyst estimates. In a final blow, Alteryx in fact reduced its full-year guidance by no less than $45M.

Lastly, net retention remained solid at 120%, and was 129% for the G2K customers.

Analysis

In my earlier analysis, I had suggested investors to perhaps give the new CEO some time. However, these results at first sight may indicate that nothing is working, and investors hence may be tempted to sell their shares after this latest report.

However, in a bit of a Houdini act, Alteryx in fact maintained its full-year annual recurring revenue guidance. Management explained this as follows.

First, and most importantly, average contract duration continued to drop faster than expected. As a reminder, in the wake of COVID-19, Alteryx saw shorter contract duration. Since 40% of total contract value is recognized upfront as revenue, shorter contracts directly impact near-term revenue. However, the reason for the present reduction in ACV seems to be the new CRO. Alteryx is now shifting to focusing on 1-year contracts, by reducing discounts for 3-year contracts. This continues what Alteryx has told investors for quite some time now: to focus on annual recurring revenue instead.

This explains why the revenue pressure could persist for quite some time more: although average contract duration has already dropped from 2 year to 1.5 years (with 3-year contracts not being uncommon), this obviously implies it should continue to drop further.

However, the flip side of this is that shorter contracts typically carry less discounts, so this transition should actually be a tailwind for annual recurring revenue.

The second reason is that Alteryx has seen higher than expected sales employees attrition. Alteryx attributed this to both macro factors as well as the shift in sales strategy to focus on the largest enterprise customers. Needless to say, Alteryx said it is solving this issue by hiring more.

Investor Takeaway

It would be easy to discard this quarter as one with poor execution. Nevertheless, once the market starts to look past revenue, the ARR guidance for a matter of fact was reiterated. This implies the underlying business continues to grow at (nearly) ~30%. As explained, revenue is seeing quite a headwind due to shorter average contract duration.

If anything, this shift to shorter contracts should be a tailwind for ARR due to lower discounts. In the earnings call, Alteryx provided an example where a $3M contract over three years would result in $1.3M ARR when transitioning to a one-year contract duration.

On the balance, nothing about the business has materially changed this quarter. Investors would have to decide for themselves if 30% ARR growth (at least in 2021) is sufficient. One bit of a wildcard that investors could also look forward to is the impending launch of the cloud-based Alteryx SaaS product.