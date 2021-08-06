Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) is one of the largest (healthy) food groups in Europe, and by extension, the world. Although the company has seen some margin pressure in the past, its management still sounds upbeat about turning the ship around and the recent surge of shareholder activism certainly has helped. Danone only publishes detailed financial results on a semi-annual basis, so this is a good moment to catch up on how Danone is doing.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Danone is a French company and part of the CAC 40 index making the Paris listing, where it's trading with BN as its ticker symbol) the most attractive trading venue to trade in Danone's shares. The average daily volume is approximately 1.5M shares. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article as that is the currency Danone trades in and reports its financial results in. The current market capitalization of Danone is approximately 40.8B EUR, based on the current share count of just under 651M shares.

The cash flows are accelerating

Danone's reported revenue decreased by approximately 3% in the first half of 2021 to 11.8B EUR. Fortunately, the COGS also decreased (albeit by just 2%) while the selling expenses fell by about 3%. Unfortunately, the R&D expenses increased while there was only a very marginal decrease in the G&A expenses, which fell by just 3M EUR to 1.17B EUR.

Source: half-year report 2021

This caused the recurring operating income to fall by approximately 9% to 1.55B EUR, and the effect of the lower operating income was exacerbated by a bunch of non-recurring operating expenses. As you can see in the image above, Danone reported 700M EUR in non-recurring expenses compared to just 123M EUR in H1 2020. The majority of these expenses were related to the 'Local First' plan, which represented in excess of 80% of those non-recurring expenses.

Source: footnotes to the half-year report 2021

These 'Local First' expenses are related to restructuring Danone in five geographical levels with more decision-making powers allocated to those local levels. While there is an immediate negative impact on the operating costs, Danone is hoping this decision will result in 1B EUR in annual cost savings from 2023 on.

The reported net income from fully consolidated entities in H1 2021 was approximately 504M EUR, but Danone also reported a 602M EUR profit from associated companies. That's perhaps a little bit misleading as this mainly represents a 590M EUR non-recurring capital gain on the sale of its Mengniu assets. So while this capital gain boosted the total net income to 1.1B EUR, of which 1.07B EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Danone, investors should realize this is a non-recurring gain. That being said, there also was a similar amount in non-recurring expenses, so the end result wouldn't be much different if we would compare the reported net income versus the underlying net income as both non-recurring items mitigate each other's impact.

Looking at the cash flow statement, Danone reported an operating cash flow of 1.45B EUR before changes in the working capital position. That's approximately 12.5% lower than in H1 2020. From the reported 1.45B EUR, we still need to deduct the 37M EUR paid to non-controlling interests resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of 1.41B EUR.

Source: half-year report 2021

The total capex in H1 2021 was just 390M EUR, resulting in a reported free cash flow result of about 1.02B EUR, which represents 1.57 EUR per share.

What does this mean for the full-year outlook?

So despite the sharp increase of its COGS, Danone definitely remained profitable and reported a positive free cash flow, although those results were perhaps a bit weaker than what I had anticipated.

Danone remains cautious and its outlook doesn't really provide a detailed guidance. The company is discussing the reopening of the economies but also immediately warns for an acceleration of inflation in pretty much every portion of the operating expenses as it specifically warns for inflation in the milk, ingredients, packaging and logistics expenses.

That being said, the company aims to get back to 'profitable growth in H2' and seems to be guiding for the recurring operating margins in 2021 to be similar to 2020. That's interesting as this would indicate Danone expects to pass on the raw materials inflation to its customers, although this will likely only happen quite gradually.

Danone will likely also be able to boost its per-share performance in the second half of 2021 (and in 2022) as the company has earmarked 800M EUR to buy back stock. The buyback will be funded with the incoming cash from the sale of Mengniu, and based on the current share price, Danone should be able to buy back almost 2% of its shares with the 800M EUR authorization.

Investment thesis

Over the past 15 months, I have been trading in and out of Danone as sometimes a put option ended up in the money and a subsequently written call option would result in the stock being called away again. At this point, I have no position in Danone and no open orders. I'm a little bit surprised by the share price reaction when Danone reported its H1 results, as the market seems to be more upbeat than I am. Sure, there are some non-recurring items (both non-recurring expenses as well as non-recurring income), but on an underlying basis, I'm not ready to pay 20X earnings and about 21X the free cash flow.

While Danone may very well be on the right track to protect its margins and improve efficiency, I'd like to see how Danone will deal with inflationary issues before initiating a position again.