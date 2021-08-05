BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

Surprise Forecast Boost Justifies Share Price Run This Year

Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY) (OTCPK:MITSF) share price is up over 21% since my last article covering FY 2021 results three months ago. (The fiscal year ends March 31.) At that time, the company issued a profit forecast of ¥460 billion for FY 2022. After earning ¥191.3 billion in just the first quarter of FY 2022, Mitsui increased its full year forecast to ¥640 billion, or 39%. Nearly all of the increase falls in the Minerals and Metal Resources segment with the remainder in the Energy segment.

Source: Mitsui & Co. 1Q 2022 Earnings Slides

The 39% profit increase exceeds the 21% share price increase since my last article, therefore Mitsui's P/E has dropped to 7. Strong iron ore prices were the biggest contributor to these results, with an average of $199/ton (62% Fe, CFR North China) in the first quarter. Prices were even higher from May to July, touching $220 before dropping as the futures rolled to August.

Source: Trading Economics

The share price increase has taken Mitsui's P/B ratio to 0.93 based on the book equity value in the latest earnings release. This level has not seen since 2011, the last time iron ore prices topped $200/ton.

Source: Seeking Alpha Mitsui Charting Page

The share price move has also taken Mitsui's dividend yield down to nearly a 5-year low.

Data by YCharts

The company has historically been conservative in raising profit forecasts, but this latest raise appears to depend on continued iron ore price strength. If the iron ore market continues to weaken as it did in late July, there appears to be downside risk to the forecast. While the stock still looks cheap by some measures, investors should tread carefully as a weaker iron ore market would likely result in a pullback.

Iron Ore Prices Could Be A Risk

The drivers of the ¥160 billion increase in the Metals and Mining segment profit forecast can be estimated from the sensitivity chart in the earnings slides.

Source: Mitsui & Co. 1Q 2022 Earnings Slides

The company does not disclose its original or updated iron ore price forecast but we can estimate it from the total change in the profit forecast and the other key drivers. These include copper, thermal coal, and the Vale (VALE) dividend.

With copper, the futures prices for the rest of the year are now about $2000/ton over the $7650/ton original assumption. Given the sensitivity in the chart, copper price drives about ¥14 billion of the profit improvement. Mitsui does not disclose the thermal coal price assumption but based on the difference between the FY2021 and 1Q FY2022 actuals, coal is driving only ¥4 billion of the improvement. The Vale dividend is also not counted in the sensitivity chart, but based on the production capacity of the assets and Mitsui's share shown on slide 16 of the earnings presentation, I estimate a ¥10 billion improvement from FY 2021.

These three drivers add up to ¥28 billion of the ¥160 billion Metals and Mining profit forecast increase, leaving ¥133 billion, mostly attributable to the iron ore price forecast increase. Based on the ¥2.2 billion profit impact of every $1/ton change in the iron ore price, we can estimate that the forecast went up about $60/ton, although Mitsui does not disclose the original or current forecast values. If the FY2022 forecast was based on FY2021 actuals of $128/ton, a revised forecast of $188/ton would be implied.

This iron ore price level appears optimistic based on the backwardated futures curve for the rest of the fiscal year which starts at $181 in August, falling to $156 by March 2022.

Source: CME Group

Reports out of China indicate that the government is trying to limit steel production in order to decrease emissions, although 1H production was still 12% over 2020. Another analyst, slightly more bullish on the demand picture, still forecast prices around the $150/ton level over the next couple of years.

Mitsui's current profit forecast appears to depend on continued iron ore price strength. However, the company did not raise the forecast for other segments outside of Metals & Mining and Energy. Some upside potential exists in the other segments based on strong Q1 delivery.

Upside Opportunities

Non-resource businesses outside Metals & Mining and Energy outperformed the plan in 1Q but Mitsui did not yet raise the full year forecast for these segments. If these businesses continue to perform well, they could help offset any shortfall that results from an over optimistic Metals & Mining forecast.

Source: Mitsui & Co. 1Q 2022 Earnings Slides

Some key drivers of outperformance in the other businesses include:

Machinery & Infrastructure: Strong recovery in automotive businesses including Mitsui's stake in Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Chemicals, Iron & Steel Products: Strong post-COVID recovery in these end markets

Lifestyle: Recovery in food related businesses including soybean oil prices and post-pandemic demand in food services. Also strong performance in the hospital and healthcare-related businesses due to cost reductions and COVID-related services.

These businesses, plus Innovation & Corporate Development and Others collectively delivered ¥36 billion over what they would have delivered if they were at a ratable 25% of plan in 1Q. So, even if they revert to plan level performance the rest of the fiscal year, the 1Q outperformance is still an upside to the plan. Many of these businesses can continue to do well as Japan and many developing countries have yet to show the recovery from the pandemic seen in the US, China, and Europe.

The Energy segment may look concerning as it did slightly worse than breakeven in 1Q even as Mitsui raised the full year forecast. I am less concerned about this segment than I am about Metals & Mining because the 1Q shortfall was due to LNG and oil trading performance which can swing considerably quarter to quarter. I expect the actual commodity prices to have more of an impact going forward and we can see that prices are well ahead of the FY forecast released in May which had crude at $59/bbl and natural gas at $2.74/mmBtu. The futures curves have crude above $65 and Henry Hub natural gas above $4.00 through the end of the fiscal year in March 2022. The Japan/Korea LNG marker price which should be even more relevant to Mitsui's performance has appreciated even more than Henry Hub.

Source: INO.com

Capital Management

Mitsui is ahead of plan on its new forecast to deliver ¥900 billion of core operating cash flow in FY 2022. In 1Q, the company had ¥270 billion core operating cash flow and an additional ¥90 billion from collection of a loan in the copper business. This covered ¥145 billion of investments including convertible bonds from Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp. and capex. The company also completed share buybacks of ¥75 billion.

Source: Mitsui & Co. 1Q 2022 Earnings Slides

The ¥140 billion difference between core cash inflows and outflows in 1Q nearly covers the planned dividends for the full fiscal year, which amount to about ¥147 billion assuming ¥90 per share. While Mitsui did not announce a dividend increase with the improved profit and cash flow forecasts, one is still possible as long as there is not a large unexpected downturn. The company did announce another ¥50 billion buyback to be completed by the end of October.

Conclusion

Mitsui share price has been anticipating the company's good results, increasing 21% since my last article after increasing about 19% in the quarter before that. The raised profit and cash flow forecasts for FY 2022 justifies the higher share price on a P/E basis, but the updated forecast seems to assume continued strength in iron ore prices. Another negative reaction by iron ore prices to stories of decreasing Chinese demand as we saw at the end of July could be negative for Mitsui's share price.

Continued strength in energy prices as well as outperformance at Mitsui's less commodity-dependent segments may help mitigate an unplanned drop in iron ore. Although the company conservatively did not announce a dividend increase, they are returning capital through further buybacks and could raise the dividend later this year if the forecast plays out. The stock is still worth holding for its strong balance sheet and relative valuation compared to the general market. However, I would be careful starting a new position at these levels given the risk to the iron ore price forecast.