Unpacking The Cannabis Industry (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, shares how he learned how to build out a nascent industry from the tea industry and bringing that into cannabis with trade shows and business media platforms. In early 2020, just before the Covid pandemic upended us all, he founded Jage Media with a veteran team of cannabis investors. We also discuss MJ Unpacked, coming this October to Las Vegas, their upcoming trade show that brings cannabis retail executives, investors and brands all together. We talk about focusing on what a CPG market needs and unpacking the future of legalization, what it means for investors and consumers. Unlocking valuation.