Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was a very buzzy stock when it went public last July. Investors rushed in right at the get-go and chased the stock upward to nearly $200. Then, like most hot consumer IPO stocks, investors started to peel back the business model when the company started releasing earnings results. The growth was more or less expected, with Lemonade's in-force premium growing at a ~2x y/y pace (revenue actually declined, but this is a particular quirk in the insurance industry: because Lemonade cut a bigger portion of its premiums to reinsurance companies, its revenue share dropped for the benefit of lower risk). Losses, however, continued building up, forcing investors to ask a fundamental question: is Lemonade deserving of its high-tech, high-growth multiples?

Lemonade stock has effectively been in free-fall all year. Versus its all-time highs, Lemonade has lost about half of its value. The company recently released Q2 results, and the stock promptly lost another ~10% as a result:

Data by YCharts

This dip is not a buying opportunity

Many investors are now tempted to dive into this stock, seeing the current situation as a fire sale. My advice: don't rush in. Right now, Lemonade is working off the phantom gains that it enjoyed earlier on in its IPO. But at the moment, even after its heavy recent losses, Lemonade is still a stock trading at very high valuations despite very little substance.

One good example of Lemonade's trend toward big, empty promises is Lemonade Car. Lemonade announced big plans to enter the car insurance market in late April, an announcement that initially sent the stock up by nearly 20%. Car insurance is a big, fragmented market (and dominated by both incumbents like Geico and newer startups like Metromile (MILE)) that investors were hoping Lemonade could sink its teeth into.

Fast-forward four months later, and Lemonade still has very little to show for this plan. In fact, part of the reason Lemonade's stock dropped after reporting Q2 results is that Lemonade made more or less clear that it doesn't expect to see car insurance taking off anytime this year. In its Q2 shareholder letter, the company wrote:

The Lemonade Car team continues to grow considerably. We have recruited some of the best talent in the industry to lead our car insurance operation and have started staffing up our customer-facing teams in preparation for launch. Notwithstanding our good progress on the development of Lemonade Car, given our dependency on regulatory approvals - the timing of which is hard to tie down - we are not at this stage announcing a concrete launch date, nor are we including anticipated IFP associated with Lemonade Car in our guidance for FY 21."

In other words, Lemonade is racking up expenses to build out this car insurance team, with not even a target date to hold itself accountable to. In my view, a company that isn't even at a $100 million annual revenue run rate in its core product category (home and renters insurance) shouldn't be making grand expansion plans into an entirely different business.

There's also evidence that even when Lemonade Car finally launches, it may not prove to be the instant revenue jackpot that investors were initially hoping for. Renters, home, and pet insurance are commonly bundled and highly related products, and Lemonade has had success selling all three of these policies. However, even Lemonade acknowledged that its entry into the life insurance space has been slow to get off the ground. Again referencing commentary in its Q2 shareholder letter:

Relative to pet, our life product has been a bit slower out of the gate. Given we were primarily working through product improvements in Q1 21, Q2 21 is the first time we allocated meaningful advertising dollars to the product. While the dollars were still small relative to the scope of our total business, the signals were strong, with tangible traction and conversion funnel improvement achieved in this first quarter of growth investment. We are encouraged by the trends we are seeing in the life business and look forward to life representing a meaningful slice of the Lemonade IFP pie over time."

A quick look at valuation: at current share prices near $90, Lemonade has a market cap of $5.52 billion. After netting off the $1.16 billion of cash on Lemonade's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.36 billion.

Figure 1. Lemonade FY21 guidance Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

Meanwhile, as shown in the chart above, Lemonade is guiding to $123-$125 million in revenue for the current year, putting the stock's valuation at an astronomical 35.2x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. Considering as well that Lemonade is currently losing more than $1 (in adjusted EBITDA terms) for every $1 it generates in revenue, I hardly think a $4+ billion valuation for this very nascent, untested insur-tech company is fully warranted.

In short, don't be tempted to immediately buy the dip here: Lemonade's fall has further to go.

Q2 download

Let's now cover Lemonade's most recent second-quarter results in greater detail. In a nutshell, while Lemonade's top-line growth came in above expectations as usual, I find the company's jarring losses to be a bigger detraction from the story.

Figure 2. Lemonade Q2 results Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

Lemonade's revenue in the quarter declined -6% y/y to $28.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $26.8 million (-10% y/y) by a four-point margin. As a reminder, the reason why Lemonade's revenue is declining is due to the fact that the company increased its reinsurance percentage versus the prior year (it upped its reinsurance percentage to 75%, from 50% previously, in June of last year).

It's worth noting that Lemonade's one-year reinsurance renewals came due recently, and consistent with the company's goals to gradually bring reinsurance percentages down as the company scales, it renewed at a 70% rate (5% less reinsurance than previously). This slightly smaller reinsurance percentage will be a slight driver for revenue acceleration in Q3 and beyond.

In-force premium, meanwhile, hit $297 million, growing 91% y/y and roughly at the same pace as last quarter's 89% y/y growth. The company also added roughly 100k net-new customers in the quarter to end at a 1.2 million total customer base, again roughly at the same pace as Q1. We note as well that the average annual premium per customer grew 29% y/y to $246, the primary driver being renters "graduating" to full homeowners policies and strong attach rates on Lemonade's pet insurance product.

Figure 3. Lemonade premium/customer metrics

Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

Lemonade's loss story, however, didn't look any better in Q2. Recall that Lemonade's net loss ratio spiked to 120% in Q1 due to the Texas Freeze - an event that caused damage to many pipes in the state. In Q2, though the impact of that natural disaster had passed, net loss ratios of 80% remained elevated versus 70% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Lemonade loss ratio trends Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

Lemonade notes that the bulk of its y/y increase in loss ratios is due to new lines of business, as the company attempts to build up scale in new categories. This is a chilling reminder that even though Lemonade Car could be a big growth driver for the company moving ahead, it will also negatively impact loss ratios for quite some time.

We note that not all insurance startups are showing ballooning loss ratios. Metromile, for example, has managed to bring down its annual loss ratios.

Lemonade's overall profitability picture didn't look any healthier in Q2, either. Adjusted EBITDA losses more than doubled to -$40.4 million, representing an incredible -143% adjusted EBITDA margin - substantially worse than -61% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 5. Lemonade adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

It's hard to tell from these kinds of numbers whether Lemonade is building up an insurance business that is truly sustainable.

Key takeaways

Lemonade is a story that caught investors' imagination in 2020, but reality is sinking in quickly in 2021. Losses are building up, the car insurance promise seems like a distant goal, and Lemonade remains in a highly competitive industry with much larger and safer competitors. I'd prefer to steer clear here.