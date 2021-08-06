Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Want to earn attractive income from big tech? The tech-heavy Nasdaq is up ~417% since the October 2007 highs, vs. 181% for the S&P 500, 159% for the Russell small caps, and ~146% for the Dow:

It's hard to ignore that type of outperformance, even if your main focus is income investing. However, as we've groused about in many articles, tech companies don't pay very attractive dividends compared to other sectors.

That's where income vehicles like the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) come in. QYLD uses a covered call option selling strategy to generate attractive income for its shareholders.

Sounds like an interesting plan, but there's a hitch - for investors looking for a combo of attractive income and price gains, QYLD's lesser-known competitor, the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), would be a better alternative.

QQQX "is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns." (QQQX site)

This five-year chart shows QQQX with a $22.38K return on a $10K investment, ~24% higher than QYLD. QQQX also outperformed on a price basis, with a $15.89K price return, with a ~50% higher return than QYLD's $10.21K 5-year return:

Looking at other time periods also shows QQQX with an advantage. It has outperformed QYLD on both an NAV and price basis over the past 1, 3, 5-year periods, and since inception:

That outperformance has continued in 2021, with QQQX up 13.23% year to date, vs. -1% for QYLD. However, QYLD has outperformed QQQX over the past month.

Here's the trade-off - QQQX achieved better price gains via selling options against a smaller % of its portfolio, currently ~60%, vs. 100% for QYLD.

That makes sense when you think about that big 400%-plus rise in the Nasdaq over the past 13-14 years. Since covered calls limit the upside price gain potential, in exchange for receiving call option $, QQQX was able to capture more upside from the NASDAQ.

QQQX yields 6.11%, much lower than QYLD's 11.84% yield, and pays quarterly, while QYLD pays monthly. It holds 159 positions, vs. 103 for QYLD.

QYLD is an ETF, while QQQX is a closed-end fund, a CEF, which means that it can trade at a premium or a discount to its NAV.

While QQQX has been around for nearly seven more years than QYLD, it's a bit under many investors' radar: It's less than a third of QYLD's asset size, and its daily volume is only 5% of QYLD's. Its expenses are slightly higher, at .91%, vs. .60% for QYLD, and neither fund uses leverage.

Both funds' distributions vary. QYLD's most recent monthly payout was $.223, which gives it a forward yield of 11.84%. It should go ex-dividend next on ~8/24/21. QQQX's most recent quarterly payout was $.4485, and it should go ex-dividend next on ~9/14/21.

QYLD does have a higher five-year distribution growth rate, of 4.99%, vs. 2.69% for QQQX:

As an ETF, QYLD's share count changes as investors move in and out of the fund, so the premiums and discounts to NAV are usually quite small.

Being a CEF, with a fixed amount of shares, QYLD has more opportunities to sell at deeper discounts or higher premiums to NAV. Its deepest discount over the past year was -7.65%, and its highest premium was 4.3%.

As we've mentioned in previous articles, buying CEF's at deeper than average historical discounts to NAV can tip the scales in your favor, due to them reverting to their mean average discounts over time.

QQQX was selling at a 1% premium to its 8/3/21 NAV, as of the 8/4/21 close, while QYLD was at a 0.13% premium. Both funds' NAV has appreciated considerably since their inceptions:

QYLD's 2021 distributions have much more return on capital, ROC, at ~98%, vs. a 52.5%/47.5% Capital Gain/ROC split for QQQX. ROC can be a useful tax deferral advantage, but you should be aware that it does decrease your basis, which will up your tax bite if you sell.

Not surprisingly, both funds have similar top holdings, although QYLD holds Adobe (ADBE), while QQQX holds Comcast (CMCSA) and Cisco (CSCO). QYLD's top 10 holdings form ~54% of its portfolio, while QQQX's top 10 form 69% of its portfolio.

QYLD's Top 10:

QQQX's Top 10:

QYLD's top sector holding is Tech, at 47%, but there's also ~20% exposure to Consumer Discretionary and 19.7% exposure to Communication Services, as well as holdings in Health Care, Consumer Staples, Industrials, and even minor holdings in Utilities and Financials:

QQQX's top sector holdings are similar, since it's also based upon the Nasdaq, with tech leading, at 44%, and holdings in Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary/Cyclical, Health Care, Financials, and Consumer Staples:

Options:

As you may have noticed from our articles, we've been writing about options selling for many years here on Seeking Alpha.

The covered call strategy can be useful in creating additional income, particularly on individual stocks which trade in a narrow range. Additionally, if you want to hang onto a stock paying an attractive yield, for income or tax reasons, it can be a way of gaining some downside protection, via the option premiums.

The risk is that your stock will suddenly find new life and blow past your call strike, giving you a capital gain, but losing you its ongoing dividend income. For that reason, it may be best to try to sell at call strikes as high above your cost/share as practical.

Covered Call Trade:

Here's an example of a covered call trade on an individual stock, from our Covered Calls Table, where you can see more details.

Chemours (CC) pays $.25/quarter, and goes ex-dividend next in mid-August. The October $35.00 call option pays $1.30, for a nominal call yield of 4% in just over two months, or ~20% annualized.

NOTE: We use annualized yields in our options tables so that subscribers can compare trades of differing time periods.

