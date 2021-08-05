magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Biotech is hard. Most biotechs never manage to develop one drug that can get through the FDA approval process, let alone two. With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), though, investors are getting a difficult lesson that while drug development may be the hardest part of the process, it’s not the only hard part. Whether Lexicon can get sotagliflozin onto the market on their own and make a dent against AstraZeneca (AZN) and Eli Lilly (LLY) remains an open question, as does the clinical fate of LX9211 in pain.

At least two key value-altering questions remain in front of Lexicon – can the company differentiate sotagliflozin from Farxiga and Jardiance in treating heart failure among people with Type 2 diabetes (or T2D), and can they find a marketing partner to take on the heavy lifting of commercializing the drug? There should be more clarity on these two questions by year-end, and while the shares do remain undervalued on a risk-adjusted analysis of both sotagliflozin and LX9211, it’s a high-risk proposition.

Second Quarter Earnings Are A Non-Event

As is typically the case for biotechs without commercial products (Lexicon previously sold off its one commercial product, Xermelo), quarterly earnings don’t amount to much other than cash burn and remaining cash.

To that end, Lexicon ended with $118M in cash after finishing the first quarter with $142M. This is enough cash to get through to top-line results for the Phase II studies of LX9211 (probably…), but not enough to launch sotagliflozin, and I would expect the company to look to leverage any significant positive news over the next six months for fundraising, unless (and possibly even if) the company secures a marketing partnership for sotagliflozin.

Can Sotagliflozin Thread The Needle In Heart Failure?

A major key to Lexicon’s valuation is whether or not the company can establish sotagliflozin as a differentiated drug in heart failure among T2D patients. The company’s SOLOIST and SCORED trials showed surprisingly good efficacy in terms of reducing hospitalizations, adverse cardiac events, and death in patients with both reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), the latter being particularly notable given a lack of effective treatments for those patients.

The question is what happens with the drug’s two major competitors – AstraZeneca’s Farxiga and Lilly’s (co-marketed with Boehringer Ingelheim) Jardiance. Thus far, drugs in the SGLT-2 class (technically sotagliflozin is a dual SGLT-1/SGLT-2 inhibitor) have shown similar efficacy and safety in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and the results of studies of Farxiga and Jardiance in HFrEF continued that trend.

So, the question remains as to whether sotagliflozin will have any sort of marketing edge in HFpEF. Lilly announced early in July that the EMPEROR-Preserved study met its primary endpoint (reducing the rate of death and hospitalization in HFpEF), but no specifics were announced. Data from AstraZeneca’s DELIVER study will be coming at some point in the second half of the year.

Lilly will be presenting data from EMPEROR-Preserved in late August at the European Society of Cardiology meeting. Cross-trial comparisons are problematic, but Lexicon’s best hope is that Lilly presents marginal efficacy; good enough to meet the statistical endpoint but clearly inferior to the 37% reduction seen in a pooled analysis of Lexicon’s SOLOIST and SCORED studies. Likewise with the DELIVER study.

I’m skeptical that this is going to happen. There’s been little to differentiate any of these drugs in other indications, and while sotagliflozin is chemically different (the dual SGLT-1/2 activity), it hasn’t yet translated into anything meaningful in terms of efficacy or safety.

Should that be the case, it’s going to be tough to make headway in the market and attract a strong partner. In fact, I suspect potential partners may be holding off until they see the EMPEROR-Preserved and DELIVER data and get a better sense of whether there’s anything special with sotagliflozin. While there’s enough business for three drugs, the reality is that Farxiga and Jardiance are well-established in the T2D space (and Farxiga is approved in HFrEF in T2D) and it would take meaningful marketing efforts to create awareness and interest without differentiating clinical data.

Diabetes Still A Wild Card

It’s worth mentioning that sotagliflozin could still have some potential in T1D and T2D. Management is trying to get the FDA to reconsider its rejection of sotagliflozin in T1D on safety worries (diabetic ketoacidosis) and accept their risk mitigation approach, and while there is a chance this will work, it’s not a process that many companies have successfully gone through in the past.

With T2D, sotagliflozin is approvable in my opinion, but Lexicon doesn’t have the resources to launch on its own, and it’s questionable how much market share a late entrant with no meaningful clinical differentiation could hope to get (which is why Sanofi (SNY) bailed out of its partnership).

Investors Will Have To Wait A Little Longer For LX9211

One item to come out of the second quarter earnings release (and call) was a confirmation of investor fears that the top-line results from the Phase II studies of LX9211 in diabetic neuropathic pain and post-herpetic neuralgia will be pushed into the first half of 2022.

Trial enrollment, particularly in the diabetic neuropathic pain study, has been impacted by COVID-19, and the company activated more trial sites in the first quarter, but that’s not the only issue. Studies of drugs for pain have been notoriously problematic in the past with issues like placebo response and patient populations, and Lexicon is using pretty rigorous inclusion criteria in an attempt to reduce these effects. This is absolutely the right decision in my view, as it will likely lead to a cleaner result, but it does lead to higher screening failure rates and slower enrollment.

I’m eager to see what these initial studies show. LX9211 is unlike past pain medications in its mechanism of action, and the market definitely needs safe and effective options for hard-to-treat cases. The market potential of LX9211 could be large, but the history of pain drug development is littered with failure, so I’m keeping my expectations in check.

The Outlook

With the modest delay in LX9211 I’ve adjusted the time to peak revenue in my model, and that takes about $0.50/share out of my fair value.

Right now my $6/share fair value is about 60% sotagliflozin and 40% LX9211. I model sotagliflozin with an 85% chance of approval and launch and 15% share in the market; a strong clinical partner could offer some upside, but it’s unlikely in my view that Lexicon can find much traction on their own. There could also be upside to that 15% share estimate if clinical data ultimately point to some efficacy or safety advantage for the drug.

For LX9211, the major gating factor now is simply whether the drug works. I’m assigning just a 20% chance of commercialization now, and those odds are based on the track record of prior pain medications. If data come out showing clear efficacy and acceptable safety, there is meaningful upside in this program.

The Bottom Line

Lexicon trades well below my estimated fair value right now (as well as the average sell-side price target), and there’s not much love for the stock right now. Positive Phase II results from LX9211 could certainly improve sentiment, but that’s likely five or six months away (possibly more). Likewise, disappointing data from EMPEROR-Preserved and/or DELIVER could boost sentiment for sotagliflozin, but I don’t see why an investor should assume that as a base case.

That makes Lexicon a high-risk story, with a lot of the upside tied to drivers outside of management’s hands, and only very risk-tolerant investors should consider this name.