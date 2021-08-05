FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares have fallen over 60% since all-time highs, the company does not seem to be dirt cheap because it is unprofitable, and according to analyst will have negative earnings until 2030, but it is not expensive either. If I did not have a position in fuboTV, I would consider buying at today's price.

fuboTV business model is unique, and the sports wagering segment could be an excellent investment. However, investors should consider whether fuboTV promising plans are worth the risks of a highly competitive space, difficult international expansion, seasonality, laws and regulations, issues with content providers, volatility, offerings, etc.

TV Streaming Industry

The TV streaming industry is one of the most competitive and crowded industries. Nonetheless, TV streaming is more complex than streaming services or VOD (Netflix (NFLX), HBO (T) or Prime Video (AMZN)). Streaming services or VOD have focused on entertainment content. Users can easily switch services when it comes to entertainment. However, sports and news are a completely different story.

There are not many TV streaming services, hence, many users have been forced to stay with cable or satellite to watch sports and news. In fact, sports and news have been the key for traditional providers to retain audiences while users were leaving to VOD platforms.

fuboTV offers a replacement to this traditional TV services via streaming, I will give a detailed explanation below. Streaming accounts for 26% of all time spent on TV. Network and Cable TV are still dominant, accounting for 64% of all time spent on TV.

Cord-Cutter is someone who prefers internet-based streaming services to cable TV and other traditional services. The number of cord-cutters is forecasted to increase to 46.6M households by 2024, more than a third US households will not have cable TV. Clearly, there is a trend that favors streaming services: entertainment, sports and news will benefit.

The live streaming market is projected to grow at 27% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Consumers will spend more and more time streaming content; this will make advertisers to shift money from traditional TV to streaming. I believe fuboTV can benefit from these trends and be a pioneer in the TV streaming space.

fuboTV

fuboTV merger with FaceBank Group, Inc., in April 2020 and became public in the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020. Their motto is "come for the sports and stay for the entertainment." The company offers access to many live sporting events, news and entertainment content. As every streaming company, fuboTV allows customers to access the platform from many devices: mobile phones, tablets, computers or Smart TVs.

In the summer of 2020, fuboTV added ESPN and ABC as well as other channels from Disney (DIS). The company offers multi-view on Apple TV (AAPL), which enables subscribers to watch four live streams simultaneously. In the last 10-K, they continuously mentioned how well the company uses user's data; for advertisers, user experience, personalized discovery, etc.

As I have mentioned before, fuboTV pretends to be a replacement for traditional services and apply their motto ("come for the sports and stay for the entertainment") to grow their user base. The company is proud to offer a streaming product at a significantly lower cost than traditional providers. From their website:

fuboTV has the live sports and TV you love for half the cost of similar cable packages.

The company earns money through subscription fees and digital advertising. However, most of their revenue is generated from subscriptions.

Source: Q1 earnings

fuboTV also wants to expand into the sports wagering space, which I believe is rather interesting considering the betting industry is mainly built around sports. For instance, bet365, who is a leader in the online betting industry, offers live streaming matches or live coverage of the matches that cannot be streamed (very detailed). fuboTV could do similar, offering live streaming matches and allowing people to bet in live. The CEO of fuboTV, David Gandler, said that this is likely to happen over time, his vision is to enable on-screen betting. Though that will likely take years to come to fruition, he said.

New revenue streams are always welcome. The online sports wagering market is expected to reach $155 billion by 2024 according to Zion Market Research.

To expand into wagering, fuboTV has acquired Balto Sports and Vigtory. Regarding Balto Sports:

fuboTV intends to leverage its own proprietary technology along with Balto's contest automation software to launch a free to play gaming offering.

This free to play game offering should be launched during Q3 2021, according to their 10-K form.

Concerning the Vigtory acquisition:

planning to use it to launch a full-fledged sportsbook later this year.

The launch of the sportsbook application should be at the end of 2021, according to their 10-K form. I think both acquisitions are excellent, and I must congratulate the management team. They have a vision and are working to make it happen. Less than a year and they have already acquire 2 companies and are launching both the free to play gaming offering and the sportsbook in 2021.

fuboTV streaming hours increased by 82% in 2020, from 289.7M hours in 2019 to 544.9M hours, which is exceptional considering many sports did not have a normal season.

fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada and Spain. Packages and pricing differ per country. As far as I am concerned, fuboTV in the USA and Canada is quite good. Plenty of live sports and on-demand entertainment content. However, their European expansion in Spain is not going well.

I am a Spanish citizen and resident, and I have not known any fuboTV subscriber yet. The company has tried to enter the market with entertainment, instead of sports. In entertainment they must compete with Netflix, Disney+, Movistar+ (TEF) (a local Spanish service), and all the other services. As you can imagine, this has probably left fuboTV with very few subscribers (numbers have not been disclosed yet).

Soccer is the Holy Grail in Europe, in Spain is even stronger, every other sport here but basketball is a niche. Alvaro Gonzalez, fuboTV International Markets Manager, knows it, and told GenBeta that streaming the Spanish league is their most important objective but could take years.

I agree. In fact, I believe it will be such a difficult task for fuboTV to expand in Spain and Europe. Lesser-known sports are usually streamed in public channels, so you need soccer to gain subscribers. And fuboTV has many big traditional providers before them who are not going to share the rights.

fuboTV has plenty of time, though it cannot forget how important is international in every growth strategy. Look at Netflix numbers:

I am quite happy with fuboTV growth numbers, advertising revenue grew by 206% YoY and advertising ARPU by 57%. Margins are expanding and expenses are being reduced.

Companies that rely on paid users or user subscriptions can be tricky, as I explained in my last article, Skillz (SKLZ) was heavily spending in sales and marketing to increase their user base, reaching almost 115% of revenue only in sales and marketing. Some claim that this should be considered buying users. On the other hand, fuboTV sales and marketing expenses are 18% of revenue, an acceptable number considering in which stage the company is.

Full year revenue guidance is fantastic, the company returns to the triple digit growth. Nonetheless, full year subscribers' guidance has disappointed me a bit, +50% is still great but I must look ahead, that probably means subscriber growth of around 35% in 2022, which is still great, though looks a bit low considering fuboTV is a hyper-growth company.

I believe fuboTV has/will have a moat: a platform that combines streaming (sports, news and entertainment) and wagering, no one else has that. In addition, reduced costs already differentiate fuboTV from the others.

Risks

I believe fuboTV is an amazing company with great ideas, however, the company has plenty of risks.

First, seasonality, fuboTV generates higher levels of revenue and subscriber additions in Q3 and Q4 of the year. This is primarily because of the sports leagues, specifically the NFL, which has a shorter partial-year season. This means that the company suffers users and revenue declines during Q1 and Q2 and that the company is forced to have perfect Q3's and Q4's. If not, the company could enter a downside trend, negative for the stock price.

Regarding fuboTV competition:

We principally compete with Pay TV operators, such as AT&T, Comcast (CMCSA), Cox and Altice, along with other multichannel video programming distributors ("vMVPDs"), such as YouTube TV (GOOGL), Hulu Live and Sling TV (DISH). While the presence of these competitors in the market has helped to boost consumer awareness of TV streaming, contributing to the growth of the overall market, their resources and brand recognition present substantial competitive challenges.

Competition should concern investors; the industry is crowded, and advertisers may choose other services over fuboTV. The company is at the early stages and does not have many users. Competitors such as AT&T and Comcast are much bigger and have more advertising experience and resources than fuboTV. Advertising revenue is not the main revenue stream but it's still important to keep growing it.

The company is competing with large technology companies, service operators, and TV brands. This companies are bigger and more experienced, have greater brand power, a larger user base, and notably greater financial resources than fuboTV. Therefore, I believe fuboTV will never have a dominant position in the TV streaming market. However, the company could have a little slice of the big streaming pie.

I am also preoccupied about content providers, fuboTV is working towards original content but they do not have much yet, hence, relationships with providers are essential for the business. The company depends on content providers and other rights holders licensing rights. Many content providers could end their contracts with fuboTV if they see the company as a threat, Disney for instance. Other content providers could develop their own streaming services, like ViacomCBS (VIAC) with Paramount+ or Comcast with Peacock TV, and may be unwilling to provide fuboTV with access to certain content, like popular series or movies. This could mean either a decline in subscribers or an increase in costs.

According to their last 10-K:

Subscribers cancel their subscription for many reasons, including due to a perception that they do not use the platform sufficiently, the need to cut household expenses, availability of content is unsatisfactory, competitive services provide a better value or experience and customer service issues are not satisfactorily resolved.

I have already written about the international expansion and what difficulties could fuboTV have. Also, I am quite bullish about the sports betting products and services. Nonetheless, the company is a new player in the industry and could have a rough time dealing with competition, platform requirements, licenses, unexpected costs, and laws and regulations from different jurisdictions.

Laws and regulations vary from one state to another. According to The Daily Gazette:

Twenty states allow residents to wager on sporting events via the internet (...) So far, six states have recently passed bills to legalize sports betting, and twenty-two have put forward legislation hoping to do the same. Once the activity becomes regulated in these territories, there is no doubt that placing bets through a mobile phone or desktop computer will be an option. (...) Gambling is legal in some form or another in 48 states across the country. The two holdouts that ban it in its entirety are Utah and Hawaii. (...) Other states that look down on the activity and have little to no interest in widening their legal framework to allow for betting at land-based or digital establishments include Wisconsin and Idaho.

To sum up, sports wagering is a long-term project. The company can encounter plenty of unexpected issues on its way. Also, it's unclear whether gambling qualifies as ESG, which is a trending topic among many individual investors and money managers.

Price volatility will happen; hence, I do not recommend buying fuboTV to investors who are not used to it. It is probable that fuboTV will raise cash through share offerings to fund its operations. Concerning dividends, I would not expect them in the next 10 years.

Valuation

fuboTV trades at 6.6x forward sales. I rarely see PS ratios this low for companies who are growing revenues over 100% as fuboTV will. I would not call it dirt cheap because the company is unprofitable, and according to analyst will have negative earnings until 2030, but it is not expensive either.

2020 and January 2021 were impressive times to invest in hyper-growth stocks, fuboTV soared over 500% in just two months. Since then, the stock has decreased over 65% and has drastically gone up and down. Normally, I would provide a DCF model and give my PT. However, this time I will not. It does not make sense to do a DCF model on fuboTV because the company has too much going on and its revenues and margins exclusively depend on that. In addition, the company has not given any guidance for 2022 or later and the variety of possible businesses (betting, live TV, advertising, etc.) could highly alter margins.

What am I doing with fuboTV? I have a little position which I am never going to sell if the business plan remains untouched. It's a high-risk, high-reward stock. The company could be a multi-bagger, or I could lose everything.

Takeaway

I started my small position at approximately $40, which is expensive compared to where the stock is now. If I did not have a position in fuboTV, I would consider buying at today's price. However, I am looking forward to buying a bit lower to average down my cost basis.

The company will report Q2 earnings soon and has missed analyst EPS consensus last three times. By the way, I will discuss Q2 earnings on Twitter, as I always do with companies I write about.

As I already have a position in fuboTV, I am allowing myself to do a bit of market timing. Another miss in Q2 earnings could give investors the opportunity to buy the stock even lower. Q3 and Q4 are the strongest fuboTV quarters and when the company will release the sports wagering game and sportsbook. Hence, I recommend every interested investor to buy before this period.