Investment Thesis

Running a business has many complexities and administrative work can be very consuming to a business owner or human resources [HR] department. Because Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) offers an entire suite of HCM solutions on a single database all accessible through a secure cloud network, I believe business owners and HR departments will continue to flock towards Paycom because of its simplicity and ease of integration. While I think their product offering is enough to deliver significant organic growth in the future, general systematic tailwinds from businesses shifting to the cloud will provide an additional growth catalyst in my opinion. Paycom's retention ratio proves to me that their product delivers great value to their customers which gives them a solid foundation to continue growing their customer base and refining their product suite for the future.

Background

Paycom is a proven leader in cloud-based HCM solutions in my opinion. After being founded in 1998 and going public in 2014, Paycom has been focused on providing sophisticated, flexible, and intuitive applications that can quickly adapt to an organization's evolving HCM requirements. With an HCM solution developed in-house and based on a single platform, there is no need for Paycom customers to update or access multiple databases and use multiple third-party systems to link together different HR tools. Paycom's solution is highly scalable as well. While they serve a diversified client base ranging from companies with one employee to thousands, their software adapts to the business as it grows in size.

Thesis Breakdown

Complexities With Running a Business

COVID presented a unique challenge and opportunity for Paycom. Q2 2020 top-line growth slowed significantly as the economy shut down and many businesses weren't necessarily looking to upgrade or change their current HCM technology in my opinion. As the economy began to recover in the latter part of 2020, it was clear COVID also created further complexities for running a business. Examples of these complexities include employees working from home as well as certain health and safety concerns that needed to be met for companies to operate. I view these complexities as a positive for Paycom because they offer a one-stop easily integrated solution for a company's HCM network. By offering a solution to simplify admin work and reduce workload for business owners, I believe they will be able to re-accelerate top-line growth as their products become more demanded.

Cloud Digital Transformation

As businesses continue to adopt cloud-based technology I think Paycom will benefit from this secular growth runway.

The table above shows cloud services end-user spending forecasts for the years 2020-2022. The specific section I want to highlight is "Cloud Application Services [SaaS]." Gartner projects SaaS spending growth of 19.30% in 2021 and 18.55% in 2022. Because of Paycom's SaaS model, I believe this total industry CAGR will add significant tailwinds to Paycom's growth on top of their continuation to organically capture industry market share.

Customer Base Stickiness

As Paycom continues its focus on gathering new customers, expanding internationally, and refining its product suite, I believe having a sticky customer base will help keep cash flows stable for future growth efforts.

Already Paycom has a diverse customer base of over 30,000 small to medium-sized businesses. In the world of SaaS, gross revenue retention [GRR] rate is one of many key metrics in judging performance. The maximum possible GRR is 100% with the median SaaS GRR being ~90%. For SaaS companies selling to small and medium-sized businesses, like Paycom, a good GRR is actually around 80%. In my view, Paycom's 93% GRR shows they have a sticky client base that finds immense value in Paycom's software.

Financials

For the 4th consecutive year, Paycom was named to the Fortune magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, based on growth in revenues, earnings per share, and stock returns. Below I've attached key financial highlights back to 2015:

In the picture above it's important to notice that the pace of top-line growth YoY and net income margins both retracted in FY 2020. I believe top-line growth and margins are extremely important when evaluating a SaaS business trading at high valuation multiples (see TTM P/E ratio at the bottom of the picture above) because contractions in these categories can lead to multiple compression and price volatility.

A key indicator for a SaaS business also revolves around the "Rule of 40." The rule of 40 is a simple rule of thumb used by SaaS investors to analyze the health of businesses that fall into this category. Simply put, for a 'healthy SaaS business' if you add the revenue growth rate to the net income margin it should add up to 40% or more. In 2019, Paycom's revenue growth rate and net income margin added up to 54.73%, in 2020 it was only 31.12%. While COVID caused obstructions to their growth, signified in their earnings results, it is important to note Paycom's revenue growth and net income margin got back above 40% in Q2 2021:

I personally view Paycom as a longer-term investment and chose to forecast price targets 5 years into the future. I conducted bull, base, and bear price targets using the average between revenue and EPS-based forecasts:

Risks

Competition

One of the key risks I want to highlight is competition. The market for HCM solutions is not only highly competitive with a lot of players, but it is also a rapidly evolving industry. Key competitors include Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Intuit (INTU), Paychex (PAYX), and Paylocity (PCTY). While the HCM industry and SaaS infrastructure all together have positive secular tailwinds in my opinion, competition could eat at Paycom's ability to organically grab HCM market share.

Growth Slowdown - Multiple Contraction

If Paycom does struggle to continue organic growth and increase market share in the industry, I believe their current valuation multiples wouldn't stay supported, leading to massive contractions. I have assigned Paycom high revenue and P/E multiples for FY 2025 on my belief they will continue to grow top and bottom line effectively through the points discussed in my thesis. If that growth is inhibited, I believe valuations at those multiples wouldn't be demanded by investors forcing prices to what the market may believe are more reasonable levels.

Conclusion

After releasing Q2 2021 results on August 3, 2021, Paycom is currently trading up 10% today. I believe this move and the printed results have a lot do with the points discussed in my thesis. In my opinion this price move eats away at Paycom's short-term margin of safety. Even with a reduced margin of safety over the next twelve months, I still believe holding this position long-term may reward shareholders in the future, as seen in my FY 2025 price targets.