Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

Visa (NYSE:V) is a blue-chip SWAN that continues to grow at an impressive rate and generates extensive amounts of FCF. In 2020, Visa proved their resiliency even during an economic crisis. Despite the lofty valuation, long-term investors would be smart to initiate a position and heavily add on any dips.

Financials - Rebounding From The Pandemic

As the reopening has come in full swing, so has Visa's business. Q3 revenues came in strong, but still roughly in line with consensus estimates. GAAP EPS of $1.18 ($.17 less than estimates) and revenues of $6.13b ($273m more than estimates) were reported during the quarter. Like many companies reporting earnings recently, we have seen some relatively impressive Y/Y prints due to depressed performance from the pandemic. Visa is no exception in this case. Net revenue growth was up 27%. Management noted that if they recognized service revenues on Q3 payments volume, net revenue would have been up 39%. Non-GAAP EPS was up 41%. As I mentioned, these numbers are welcomed for investors as it is clear the worst is behind Visa.

Not only have they recovered, Visa's earnings presentation shows that growth is back in store. Below are charts showing Visa's payment volumes, processed transactions, and cross-border volume. These charts are indexed against FY19 results with a baseline of 100. Total payment volumes have been consistently coming in around 130% of where they were in FY19. As consumer confidence continues to grow credit card payment volume has continued to climb. It is incredible that volume since reopening has stayed rather consistent since April and reaffirms to me that the current volume is here to stay, rather than just a reopening bounce.

Source

For most states that were locked down, mask mandates and restrictions started to be lifted and eased in April and continued through June. Since that point, a mini-bull market in Visa's processed transactions has appeared. The beginning of Q3 already started at 114% of FY19 levels and has since rallied more, peaking at 125% mid-June.

Source

Cross-Border volume continues to be a drag and remains below FY19 levels. In my mind, this is a short-term headwind, but still a headwind nonetheless. As the United States has had the best access to vaccines, the recovery has gone farther and quicker than most other countries. Total cross-border volume ended Q3 at 90% of FY19. Looking into FY22 and beyond, cross-border volumes stabilizing and growing should serve as tailwinds when combined with the growth in the U.S.

Source

The quality of cash flows that Visa generates is only rivaled by a few other companies in the world. Comparing cash flows, I will be observing Q3 of FY18-FY21. I'm going to stick with management's idea to focus heavily on FY18 and FY19 while considering FY20 as more of an anomaly.

Source: Author's own spreadsheet using info from quarterly filings.

Visa's FCF as a percentage of revenues has not only recovered through the pandemic but has reached a record high for any Q3 in recent memory. Not only is Visa growing, but they are still finding ways to improve margins and become more profitable. 69% of revenues translating into FCF is absurd and certainly a company I want to be a shareholder of.

Quick note: The balance sheet remains a fortress. Visa is only carrying $2.96b of net long-term debt. Standard and Poor's and Moody's rates Visa's long-term unsecured debt at AA- and Aa3 respectively.

Returning Capital To Shareholders

Being a capital-light business while producing significant profits means more money returned to shareholders, even as the company grows. Essentially, Visa makes way more than they could possibly use. Management understands this and is extremely generous in returning cash to shareholders.

Source: Author's own spreadsheet using information from filings.

Data by YCharts

Visa is expected to raise its dividend starting FY22 to keep its dividend streak. Soon to be 13 years and counting. It will be interesting to see how management plays it as they could be conservative like the last raise, or they could be more aggressive as they have been in the past. The five-year growth rate is 18.5%, which is roughly in line with how analysts expect earnings to grow. My base case for the dividend is that management is comfortable with keeping the payout ratio around 25%. This would leave us with a $.36 quarterly dividend. A 12.5% raise, given the fact that the full business has not recovered, should please shareholders. I certainly would be happy.

Valuation

Let me state the obvious to begin with. Visa will never be traditionally 'cheap'. Visa is one of the most profitable companies in history, in a secular growth industry. Those factors warrant a premium valuation and then some.

As of this writing, Visa is trading at 40.72xFWD EPS. The five-year average is 31.33. This does not worry me one bit as I believe there are multiple factors depressing near-term EPS as I mentioned earlier. For example, Q3 FY21 international revenues are still down 14.2% ($281m) compared to Q3 FY19. The market is looking beyond Q4 and FY21 results, as they should be. On 8/3/2017, right after Q3 FY17 results, Visa closed at $100.59. Looking two fiscal years ahead, Visa turned out to be trading at only 18.87xFY19 results. The consensus EPS for FY23 is $8.56; 47% higher than FY21 estimates. If the estimates (which I believe to be understating Visa's future growth) are correct, Visa is currently trading at 27.7xFY23 EPS. Growth certainly looks robust, but if you look at how the market historically valued Visa, the current multiple seems stretched. Macroeconomic factors like the interest rate environment and global GDP growth have parts to play, but both are hard to project into the future so I will abstain from commenting on them at this point until we get more clarity.

Source

The current dividend yield is also 13% lower than the five-year average. Although, as I mentioned earlier, Visa will likely be raising its dividend soon and that should help close the gap for investors.

Risks

Restrictions, lockdowns, and mandates seem to be back on the menu across the globe. Below is a graphic showing the severity of government responses and restrictions around the world. I have pulled two charts from February and July. As we know, lockdowns and restrictions are either lightened or completely released now, whereas those restrictions were still in place during February. As concerns grow over the Delta Variant, the worry for Visa would be that consumers would not have the freedom to shop or spend as they do now.

February, 2021

Source

July, 2021

Source

Conclusion

Visa is and will continue to be one of the highest quality companies in the world. Payment volumes and transactions in the U.S. are already at record highs. If cross-border volumes return, and Delta Variant worries subside, Visa's growth should continue to outpace the broad market, even from an already lofty valuation. The shear nature of free cash flow that Visa generates is reason enough to invest, combine that with the fact the management returns the majority of it to shareholders each year, is the cherry on top.

Investors should feel comfortable initiating a position at these levels (below $240) if they are prepared to buy up any dips and ride out any short-term volatility.