Quality comes at a price, but that doesn't mean investors should pay for quality at any price. After all, investing is about generating adequate long-term returns, which may be difficult to achieve when buying companies at nosebleed valuations.

This brings me to Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), which has demonstrated stellar performance since my first bullish take on it 12 months ago, returning 69% over this timeframe, far surpassing the 26% return of the S&P 500 (SPY). In this article, I show why this company is a high-quality name, and why it may be wise to take some chips off the table at the current price, so let's get started.

Looking into Camden

Camden Property Trust is a premier Apartment REIT with a portfolio of 169 properties, containing 57K apartment homes across the Southern and Western regions of the U.S. It's led by longtime CEO Ric Campo, who's been with the company for over 30 years, and has headed the company since its pre-IPO days.

CPT went public in 1993, when the modern REIT era was just getting underway and started with only a presence in Texas with $200 million worth of assets. Through both internal and external growth, CPT now has a gross asset value of $9.9 billion, and in the trailing 12 months, generated $1.1 billion in total revenue.

Notably, CPT is just one of a handful of REITs with an A- or better credit rating from S&P. This is driven by CPT's strong credit metrics, with $375M in cash on hand, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 4.6x, sitting well below the 6.0x safe level for REITs. CPT is also a dividend contender, with 11 straight years of dividend increases, and the current 2.2% dividend yield is well-covered, at a 64% payout ratio.

CPT recently announced its Q2'21 results, and it appears that the rental market continues to show signs of a strong rebound. This is supported by the 4.1% YoY and 2.3% sequential growth in same property rental revenue, driven by strong rental rate increases. This strength continued into the month of July. As seen below, rental rates on new and renewal leases grew by a robust 18.7% and 10.5% YoY, respectively, during the month of July, for a blended 14.6% increase.

(Source: Q2'21 Earnings Release)

Occupancy is also strong, sitting at 97.1% for July, and comparing favorably to the 95.1% from the second quarter of last year. Lastly, rent collection doesn't appear to be an issue, as July collection rate was 97.9%, which is more or less in line with historical trends.

Looking down the road, I'm encouraged by management's foresight and prudent capital management, as this has enabled them to make strategic investments during the downcycle. This is supported by 8 properties under development, which is significant considering that this would increase CPT's property count by 5%, and this should provide meaningful top- and bottom-line growth in the years to come.

In addition, CPT and should benefit from the trend of Millennials delaying lifestyle decisions. Management expects this population of over 67 million adults to remain a steady source of demand going forward. As seen below, the percentage of young adult households that are married or with children has steadily declined since 1980.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

While I'm bullish around the long-term prospects for the company, it's important to bifurcate between the company outlook versus the outlook for the stock. At the current price of $147.46, and a forward P/FFO of 28.4, it appears that the market has rather high expectations for CPT that it may not be able to fulfill in the near term.

This is considering the 6-8% annual FFO/share growth rate that analysts estimate over the next two years. With a P/FFO of over 28, I would expect to see an FFO/share growth rate at least in the low-teens. As seen below, CPT's valuation has gotten somewhat out of hand and is sitting well above its normal P/FFO of 19 over the past decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Plus, while Apartment REITs are good inflation hedges, due to the short-term nature of its rental leases, the long-term trajectory of inflation is hard to predict. Howard Marks, the manager of Oaktree Capital, penned a very nice piece on the unpredictable nature of inflation, and I would recommend any serious investor to read it. Considering the aforementioned, I believe the market is being a bit too optimistic on CPT's ability to maintain stellar rental growth rates.

Investor Takeaway

Camden Property Trust is a top-notch Apartment REIT that has navigated rough waters rather well. I'm encouraged by the latest quarterly results and by the development pipeline. Meanwhile, it maintains a strong balance sheet and a well-covered dividend.

Having said that, I believe it's important to bifurcate the stock from the company. I believe the current valuation is stretched, especially if the company is unable to maintain the strong rental growth rates over the long term. As such, while long-term investors may want to hold, short-term minded investors may want to sell and head for greener pastures.