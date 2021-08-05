anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: Please check my previous article here for a more general overview of Workiva's business.

Investment Thesis

Abiding with SEC rules, regulations, and the sheer importance of being accurate in quarterly and annual financial statements creates a demand which Workiva (NYSE:WK) monetizes via its secure, easy-to-use, and scalable platform.

Today, most companies do their reporting manually, on Excel sheets sent back and forth across departments, opening a robust addressable market allowing Workiva to pitch its product, demonstrate its effectiveness before cross-selling additional business apps. The company calls this the "Land-and-Expand" strategy.

We like Workiva because of its recurring revenue, enhanced by long-term customer contracts, and high margins due to economics of scale. The company is currently unprofitable, but it can easily switch to profitability if it chooses to. It uses most of its revenue to maintain its sales reps and force, boarding new customers and enhancing the product catalog, targeting a 20% annual growth.

Our bullish thesis reflects the company's leading position in SEC-filing software, macro-trend tailwinds, robust addressable market, and international market opportunity. These tailwinds overweight the company's above-average price multiples.

Revenue Drivers

Workiva currently targets 20% annual revenue growth supported by several macro-trends enhancing demand for its platform. The first trend is the shift to the Cloud, replacing complex and expensive onsite networking and servers with agile software accessed via the internet browser, aka Cloud Software. Although this concept is intuitive now, many companies still maintain onsite servers and networks, which require a dedicated IT team to maintain cabling, servers, OS updates, etc. These customers are gradually shifting to the Cloud, encouraged by Workiva's cybersecurity developments and investments, making it safer to host data on its platform instead of site premise. Workiva can make such investments in its data centers because of the economics of scale inherent in Cloud Computing, allowing it to distribute overhead costs among many customers sharing one data center.

The agility of Cloud Software fits the recent remote and hybrid work trends, which to a certain extent are still with us. Even if this trend abates, strategically, companies now will prefer a Cloud-based system, if only to have a remote work option.

The digital transformation trend is so strong that multi-billion consultancy companies are built around it, reselling software such as Workiva's to businesses worldwide. Business automation is simply more effective, efficient, and less prone to error. Workiva has partnerships with multiple consultancy firms, reselling its product and generating leads.

Finally, regulators around the world are mandating machine-readable data to allow easy extraction of data. The final phase of the SEC's XBRL-tagging rollout reached its deadline this year in January. The European Union and the UK recently introduced XBRL tagging requirements, opening a market for Workiva to leverage its expertise in this arena.

These factors have enabled the company to achieve an average of 19% growth in the past three years and continue to provide tailwinds as we move forward.

What we're happy about and what we'll keep watching

We like what we saw yesterday in the company's earnings release. Revenue is up 26%, mirroring the accommodative macro trends. All of this growth is organic. The OneCloud Inc. acquisition was in August, which isn't incorporated in the financial statements yet. The number of customers stood at 3,949 by the end of June, up 437 from the previous year and 148 since March this year, demonstrating the value of the sales reps currently on the company's payroll. We also saw an increase in the number of customers with +$100,000 and +$150,000 contracts rising 33% and 46%, respectively, on a YoY basis, demonstrating the success of its Land-and-Expand strategy. As mentioned in the previous article, Workiva can quickly become profitable if it stops hiring sales reps, but that will disappoint knowledgeable investors who understand the stickiness of this markets' consumers. Now that digital transformation is in full swing, it would be a shame to leave these potential leads to competition and try to convert them after they boarded a competing platform.

The company doesn't provide an international revenue breakdown in its quarterly release, so we'll have to wait to assess its global expansion efforts later next year. Specifically, we are looking at how well it is monetizing the new XBRL-tagging requirements in Europe. Success in Europe is not guaranteed, even though the company is the leading SEC-compliance software in the US. Many businesses make the mistake of thinking what works in the US works in other countries. In the early days of Salesforce (CRM), Marc Benioff hired actors to create a mock protest against traditional client/server networking, hiring actors to pretend to protest and some as TV camera crews, to create a buzz around his then-novel Cloud-Computing idea. He sent them to his competitor's conference meetings and seminars. His idea worked, especially when his competitor, who is many times larger than Salesforce at the time, started responding, validating Salesforce's presence. Results would have been different in the conservative Asia Pacific, where similar tactics would have caused trouble with authorities. Even in Europe, when Salesforce was expanding, Marc Benioff refers to Salesforce European team in his book, Behind The Cloud:

Admittedly, not everything about our brand was immediately or entirely well-received - Marc Benioff

We'll have to wait and see if Workiva's efforts in Europe succeed and how much time it will take for the company to take off in that market, if ever. Another metric to watch is the company's success in rolling out its non-SEC services. Data on this front is also not available on its financial statement, but we know is that 77% of new service boarding are non-SEC services, which is a good sign. In any case, for now, we are happy with the 26% revenue growth.

Workiva also announced a pleasant surprise during the earnings call, alongside its 26% revenue growth; the launch of its Market Place, allowing third parties to develop their solutions on top of its platform. This creates an eco-system that enhances the company's moat, a strategy adopted by Salesforce, SAP (SAP), and Microsoft (MSFT) (think Azure).

OneCloud Inc. Acquisition

On Monday, Workiva announced it was acquiring OneCloud Inc., which provides software integration solutions, allowing the connection of multiple databases on different Clouds. Workiva has been a client of OneCloud since 2019, enabling its platform to work alongside other software vendors. The acquisition will more likely affect the company's margins, if anything, rather than revenue, given the comparatively small total revenue of OneCloud compared to Workiva. Management stated that the acquisition is strategic, enhancing the cybersecurity angle of Workiva's offerings. Owler estimates OneCloud revenue at $5.4 million annually. The deal terms are confidential, but we'll see what we can extrapolate next earnings release when the deal finally enters the books available to investors.

Financial Position, Operating Expenses and Margins

We see margins crawling up, reflecting the economics of scale of Workiva's SaaS model. As the company boards more clients onto its platform, gross margins increase, given the low marginal cost of servicing a client. Gross profit increased from 74% to 77% in June 2021, compared to last year.

The company's financial position remains robust, with high-interest coverage, mainly because of its low borrowing costs, which stand at 1.25% annually, demonstrating the strength of its business model. Keep in mind that Workiva is a Software company, and there are few tangible assets to secure its $350 million debt, reflecting institutional investors' confidence in the company. It should be noted that while total debt is $660 million, about a third or $224 million is deferred revenue, a liability arising from subscription prepayments by its customers.

Cash-wise, the company has been generating positive cash flow from operations despite its GAAP net losses, given its sizable stock compensation. At Q2 end, the company had $552 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The OneCloud acquisition, whose terms remain confidential, probably will have a negligible effect on cash balance in Q3 2021, given its small revenue.

This quarter, we saw stability in the proportion of SG&A as a percentage of revenue, assuaging wage inflation fears. I don't believe we can call it a reversal yet, but it is a good sign nonetheless. At this stage of the company's life cycle, investors should expect an increasing headcount as they invest in its sales and engineering teams. Headcount expanded from 1,751 by the end of March to 1,868 by the end of June.

Q2 2021 SG&A / Revenue = 55.7%

Q2 2020 SG&A / Revenue = 65.4%

Q2 2019 SG&A / Revenue = 53.6%

Revenue per employee also expanded on a YoY basis, from $50,971 in Q2 2020 to $56,531, mirroring increased productivity as newly-hired reps reach their potential after fully getting their heads around the platform.

Note: Due to seasonality in revenue and SG&A expenses resulting from customers' capital expenditure and Workiva's bonus distribution trends, investors should be careful when analyzing sequential data, bearing these factors in mind. I stated a YoY comparison above for your convenience.

Summary

Workiva continues to invest in its business, expanding in a low penetrated market, capitalizing on consumer stickiness, long-term contracts, and a scalable business model. The number of clients continues to rise, reflecting high retention rates and the value of the sales reps team. The number of clients with high-value contracts also continues to increase, mirroring the success of its Land-and-Expand strategy. The company has a solid financial position, allowing it to borrow at attractive rates. Most of the borrowed money remains in the bank. The company is cash-flow positive, financing its expenditure from operating cash flows. I believe borrowed money is for strategic reasons, just if the company finds an attractive M&A opportunity. However, it should be noted that historically, the company relied on organic growth, and M&As are rare. I believe the OneCloud acquisition is immaterial, given the company's small size. More details are to come in the next earnings release when the deal enters the public books. We maintain our bullish rating, basing our opinion on the company's go-market-position, innovative culture, strong balance sheet, high growth, scalable business model, and accommodative macro-trends, all weighted against historical GAAP net loss and above-average price multiples.