Today, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) looks to be a great value investment with the company's track record of 46 consecutive years of dividend growth and the company's massive free cash flow generation from their huge brick-and-mortar presence.

But, there are some real risks that Walgreens faces that would explain why the stock trades so cheap today.

I'm bullish on this company because I think it's undervalued based on conservative estimates. Over the long term, stocks will rise to their intrinsic value, and Walgreens is trading at an attractive discount.

On the flip side, I'm cautiously optimistic because Walgreen's does face future risks. I'm writing about WBA because I think it is a wonderful value/dividend opportunity, and hopefully, shares continue to drop so the stock's more attractive.

In this article, I'll try to present both sides of the argument candidly (although I am clearly bullish), so hopefully, you can decide for yourself, good reader of Seeking Alpha, if this would be a good stock for your portfolio.

Value

Today, Walgreens stock looks like a snack below $50 per share:

I estimate that Walgreens has a fair value of about $75 per share and a 60% upside based on conservative estimates.

It's reassuring to see that Walgreens has traded above this level as recently as the beginning of 2019:

From a valuation perspective, Walgreens looks like an awesome buy today and would make sense in a value portfolio. Let's explore some of the reasons on the qualitative side that Walgreens might not be such a good investment.

Risks

There are 3 big risks (in my opinion) that Walgreen's faces:

Debt Lack of growth opportunities Competition (Amazon!)

For the most part, I think these risks are way overblown.

Risk 1: Debt

Why might Walgreens not be such a great investment? Debt.

But, the debt risk seems to be a little overblown

Now one thing that's important to understand - the company's debt hasn't grown significantly.

It hasn't doubled over the past few years.

The debt looks like it doubled because Walgreens had to start reporting Capital Leases in 2020:

Walgreens Balance Sheet

Since Capital Leases are usually included in debt, it looks like the company's debt has skyrocketed. But really, it's just a difference in accounting.

This same thing happened to CVS (CVS) and Rite Aid (RAD) where they had to start reporting Capital Leases.

CVS Balance Sheet

Rite Aid Balance Sheet

This change happened across the board for retailers. You can even see that Dollar General (DG) and Walmart (WMT) saw the same thing happen:

Dollar General Balance Sheet

Walmart Balance Sheet

So why should you care?

Basically, it's important to recognize that retailers didn't magically see a huge increase in debt overnight. It's just a change in financial reporting.

The biggest change is that nearly all leases lasting more than a year will need to be captured on the lessee's balance sheet. - Deloitte

For this reason, I'd consider valuations that take debt into account, like EV/EBIT or EV/EBITDA to be a little inaccurate - because the company's reported debt has suddenly been ramped up.

For this reason, the stock looks expensive on the EV/EBIT scale, but it's cheap when we look at a fairer measure like Price/Cash Flow:

When we look at metrics that take debt into account, the company looks overvalued. But that's mainly due to new reporting of capital leases.

WBA looks like a bargain today trading at about 6.5x P/CF.

In the end, Walgreens' debt isn't overly concerning because the company generates such massive free cash flows.

Has Walgreens Been Issuing Debt?

To figure out where all the money has been coming from for share buybacks, I looked at the company's overall capital allocation.

Capital allocation is basically where the management chooses to spend money. It doubles as a really good test to find out management's intentions - and see if they're acting in a shareholder-friendly way.

Capital Allocation

When a company gets excess money, there are 5 ways the company can invest it:

Capital Expenditures (investing in the business) Share buybacks Dividends Acquisitions Paying down debt

And I guess the 6th option would be to let the money pile up on the Balance Sheet! That isn't very good for investors like you and me, because the money isn't being put to work.

I looked at where Walgreen's has invested their money over the past 5 years across these 5 categories. Walgreen's has spent a lot on share buybacks and dividends, and actually hasn't issued all that much debt:

This is kind of a lot to take in - here's my summary of the important takeaways:

Key Points:

Instead of the company's reported Free Cash Flows, I used my calculation of the Owner's Earnings. This is more "true" Free Cash Flow. WBA bought back tons of shares. This is one of their main Earnings Per Share drivers - because fewer shares outstanding = higher EPS. Dividends have steadily increased. This is awesome for investors. Even though WBA issued $5.2B of debt in 2016, they paid down $6B the following year. Over the past 5 years, they've only had a net issuance of about $1B of debt. In the last row - you can see they've been spending more than they have. That means they've had to pay for acquisitions and share buybacks out of their cash reserves.

Walgreens has been using their money well. They've been buying back shares like crazy, and they've been paying investors a growing dividend. They've put more of their cash to work, reducing their cash position.

Overall, Walgreens seems to be acting in a shareholder-friendly way.

Risk 2: Low Growth

One of the biggest risks Walgreens faces is that the company won't be able to grow over the long term.

But really - I don't think this is much of a risk.

The company is really undervalued, even when you factor in very low growth. Walgreens should be able to hit 2% annual revenue growth because it has the pricing power to raise its prices with inflation.

So even with no organic sales growth - the company would still grow sales at about 2% annually.

Analysts expect sales to grow at 3% annually in the near term, and we should see at least 1.5% annual sales growth over the long term:

So really - I don't see low growth as a risk. Walgreens will be able to grow revenues to keep up with inflation, and even with almost no growth priced in - the stock is still undervalued.

At the end of the day - growth isn't the main concern for this stock. Walgreens is a gem because it produces high cash flows for the price you pay today. With almost no growth priced in, WBA still offers high returns for investors like you and me.

Risk 3: Competition

And of course, Walgreen's biggest risk: Amazon (AMZN). Will Amazon disrupt the pharmaceutical industry?

Isn't that the million-dollar question?

While I doubt I have the million-dollar answer - I'll try to share what I've found from my research.

Today, I think Amazon concerns are overblown. I don't think Amazon will "disrupt" the industry any time soon.

Recently, Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy, which allows shoppers to easily compare prices and purchase the drugs they need.

Even with Amazon entering the space, it's likely it will take the company a long time to compete in the space, let alone disrupt the industry.

Amazon's Offering

Amazon's pharmaceutical offerings are driven by 2 key "innovations":

Affordable pricing Convenience

Amazon will allow users to get better deals on their prescriptions, and get prescriptions delivered to their door.

I put innovations in quotes, because even though these seem like positive innovations that will simplify the pharmaceutical industry - Amazon isn't doing anything fundamentally different than their competitors.

Cost Advantages

First, Amazon probably won't have a fundamental cost advantage that they can deliver to their customers:

Amazon is supplied by AmerisourceBergen, so its cost of goods is comparable to - or even slightly higher - than other pharmacies. As I see it, Amazon will continue to source via drug wholesalers as its business grows. - Source

The 3 main drug wholesalers for pharmaceutical companies are AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), and McKesson (MCK).

AmerisourceBergen supplies Walgreens. Cardinal Health supplies CVS (CVS). McKesson supplies Rite Aid.

It's tough to imagine that Amazon will be able to offer fundamentally better prices than Walgreens because both companies will have the same supplier. Both will be supplied by AmerisourceBergen.

Even though Amazon looks to cut out the middlemen and save customers money through their acquisition of PillPack, the rest of the industry can pivot to focus on improving the customer experience too.

Additionally, Walgreens probably has an edge from decades of experience in the industry. They probably have better infrastructure and lower costs than Amazon.

It's not impossible for Amazon to offer better prices than their competitors, but I don't think it's likely to happen any time soon. I think this significantly decreases their chances of disrupting the pharmacy industry over the next few years.

Convenience

Another way Amazon looks to offer a better service to customers is through convenience from fast shipping and delivery.

The problem is - mail delivery services already exist in the pharmacy industry - and mail delivery services aren't very popular:

For 2019, equivalent mail prescriptions were 9.0% of total 30-day equivalent prescriptions. - Source

Right now, mail delivery makes up a small fraction of the pharmaceutical industry. A bigger percentage of sales are fulfilled at retail pharmacies.

Over the past decade, retail pharmacies have grown in popularity, while mail orders have declined:

Before the pandemic, the share of 90-day prescriptions dispensed by a community retail pharmacy had been increasing, from less than 7% of retail prescriptions in 2010 to almost 20% in 2019. Factors behind this shift include: reimbursement and copayments that reduced the gap between mail and retail pharmacies; state legislation that prevented plan sponsors from favoring mail pharmacies; and narrow network models that increase 90-day-at-retail prescriptions. - Source; emphasis added

Retail pharmacies have fulfilled an increasing percentage of total prescriptions over the past decade, which goes against the logic that consumers would naturally opt for the more convenient mail orders.

The bottom line is that the Amazon threat appears to be years away. It's unlikely that Amazon could offer lower prices than Walgreens, since they both use the same supplier, and it's also unlikely that Amazon will disrupt the entire industry with convenient drug delivery. Mail orders make up a small percentage of total fulfillment.

Over time, Amazon could definitely disrupt the industry, but it would probably take many years. For now, I think Walgreens and other retail pharmacies are fine:

Let's not forget that 9 out of 10 Americans live within one mile of a community retail pharmacy location. - Source

And - who's to say that Amazon entering the pharmaceutical industry will steal market share from Walgreens? The online pharmacy business is rapidly growing:

Today, the global online pharmacy business is a mammoth of an industry, expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.26 percent to reach $107.53 billion by 2025, according to Zion Market Research.

Amazon is a great company, but I don't think they'll pose a big threat to established retail pharmacies like Walgreens any time soon. It will be difficult for them to offer fundamentally lower prices than big pharmacies, and the system supports retail pharmacies.

Valuation

Walgreens looks pretty undervalued at today's prices.

I valued Walgreens using my Discounted Cash Flow analysis. This model projects how much future cash flows the business will create, and what it's worth today at present value.

It looks like Walgreens can continue to make about $6-7B in annual unlevered free cash flows based on analyst's revenue projections and conservative operating margins:

Key Assumptions:

8% discount rate 1.5% terminal revenue growth rate

Based on these conservative estimates, my model projects that Walgreens has about 60% upside today, with a fair value of about $75 per share:

At current prices of about $47 per share, Walgreens looks to offer about 15% annual returns for investors like you and I.

Historic Multiples

It's important to verify a stock's value with other valuation tools.

One way that I like to verify a stock's value is to see what multiples the stock usually trades at.

What should Walgreens be worth today based on its past P/E, P/S or P/CF ratio?

Past metrics confirm that Walgreens looks to offer over 60% upside today, and that upside will increase over time as the company's value grows:

Recap

Today, Walgreens appears to have a fair value of about $75 per share, offering investors about 60% upside and double-digit annual returns at current prices.

Walgreens trades at a discount today largely because of overblown fears of high leverage, growth concerns, and competition from Amazon.

Of course, prudent investors should carefully consider the risks that come with Walgreens, but at low current prices, Walgreens offers a good risk/reward for investors like you and I.

What do you think about Walgreens? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the Comment Section.

Thank you very much for reading, and I hope you have a great rest of your day.