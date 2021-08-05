John Penney/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In our first article on Etsy (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ETSY), we mentioned the risks for short-term investors. Our thesis was based on the fact that the company's growth rates after exiting the lockdown may slow down and fail to meet market expectations. However, given the size of the market and the rate of its growth, we formed a bullish position on the company:

Etsy is an interesting case. This company is the real beneficiary of the pandemic. ETSY demonstrates excellent financial performance and operational efficiency. The question is whether the company is capable of sustaining growth in a post-Covid world. With current revenues, this will be more challenging than a year ago. In the short term, this is a risky case, since we do not know how the removal of the lockdown will affect the company's report for the first quarter of this year. However, growth potential remains in the long term.

Our opinion turned out to be justified. After the release of the report, the share price dropped since the forecast revenue growth rate was insufficient. At the end of the second quarter, this story repeated itself: the share price declined because management expects GMS to grow by 12.5% in the next quarter, which again does not meet market expectations.

However, we are still bullish. At first glance, growth appears to have slowed significantly. However, if you look at Non-mask GMS, it turns out that the company continues to grow rapidly. We expect GMS's growth rate to return to 20-30%. In addition, in our opinion, the decline in profitability is temporary. We expect profitability to continue to grow during the consolidation of the acquired companies.

Highlights From The Latest Report

Six months ago, the key question was whether Etsy would maintain its growth after its explosive growth during the lockdown. The market was frightened by the predicted growth rate of GMS in the range of 5-15% YoY. The company has indeed increased its GMS within the expected range - by 13% YoY. Etsy marketplace GMS was $ 2.8 billion, up 14.2% year-over-year. Accordingly, the GMS declines for the acquired companies. Revenue was up 23%, also in line with the earlier forecast.

(Source: Company's presentation)

At first glance, growth appears to have slowed significantly. However, if you look at Non-mask GMS, it turns out that the company continues to grow rapidly.

(Source: Company's presentation)

Investors should not make forecasts of the future dynamics of GMS based on data for the second and third quarters of 2021. In the second quarter of 2020, masks accounted for about 20% of GMS, in the third quarter, about 10%. The decline in mask sales is an expected phenomenon. It is important that the growth rate of non-mask GMS is still high. Etsy has increased gross sales by ~ 31% YoY. The market potential is huge. We expect the growth rate of GMS to accelerate because:

The growth rate of Active Buyers remains high;

The growth rate of Repeat Buyers and Habitual Buyers remains high; even buyers who came to the marketplace for masks in 2020 are likely to return for new goods;

GMS per Active Buyer is also growing;

There will be no mask impact in comparable reporting periods in 2022; we expect GMS growth to return to the 20-30% range.

(Source: Company's presentation)

(Source: Company's presentation)

Profitability

We have always talked about the problems of extensive growth. During the second quarter, Etsy made two acquisitions. On June 2, the company announced the purchase of the global fashion resale marketplace Depop for $ 1.6 billion. At the end of June, Etsy signed an agreement to acquire a Brazil-based marketplace - Elo7, for $ 217M in cash. As expected, this led to a decrease in profitability. EBITDA margin decreased by 3%, and net profit margin by 1%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Asset turnover also dropped significantly: from 1.02 to 0.85.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Despite the decrease in margin and asset turnover, ROE grew from 88 to 91.5%. This was due to a significant increase in the debt burden. The assets-to-equity ratio increased from 3.7 to 6.2.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Profitability decreased since the financial indicators of the acquired assets are lower than those of Etsy. However, it is important to understand that the company is not paying for current cash flow but future growth. The Secondhand Retail Market in the US is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 39% in the coming years. The expected growth rate of the e-commerce market in Latin America is 21%.

(Source: Company's presentation)

(Source: Company's presentation)

It is important to consider that very little time has passed yet. The financial effect of the synergy will be seen later. Management has experience in improving the profitability of acquired companies. In August 2019, Etsy acquired Reverb, a marketplace focused on selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. By the first quarter of 2021, Reverb's gross margin increased by 20%.

(Source: Company's presentation)

The growth in Cash And Equivalents accompanies the growth in debt burden. The company is likely to continue its M&A policy shortly.

(Cash & Cash Equivalents; Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The Q2 report disappointed the market. However, we think the report is not bad. The decline in the growth rate of GMS is caused by the "mask effect," which accounted for 20% of sales on the marketplace in the second quarter of 2020. More importantly, Non-mask GMS is up 31% YoY, well above the pre-pandemic average. We expect GMS growth to accelerate as there will be no mask impact in 2022 comparable reporting periods, and the growth rate of active, repeat, and habitual buyers remains high. We expect that the decline in profitability is also temporary, as too little time has passed for the successful integration of the acquired companies. Etsy management knows how to work on efficiency. We continue to hold shares of the company.