According to an April 26, 1999 article in The Business Journal by Doug Campbell, Warren Buffett likely purchased shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) as a fixed-income product.

If true, he was using it as a "corporate bond alternative." Or, as Robert Hagstrom, who has written several books on Buffett, explained in the same article:

“He's bought the spread, the difference between the fixed income yield and the REIT equity. It was not a signal that REITS are the equity alternatives. But it's probably not a bad example that the REIT market is underpriced.”

Again, that was back in 2019. But the outlet subsector continues to be an interesting retail category – primarily because of its unique omni-channel characteristics and experiential attributes.

In addition, while there are far too many traditional malls in the U.S., outlet centers are undersupplied. Making outlet centers even more attractive is the demise of traditional department stores.

Which has led to the closing of many malls.

Which has created more demand for retailers looking for space.

Undoubtedly, e-commerce continues to take more market share away from brick-and-mortar retailers everywhere. But now that they’re allowed to again, consumers continue to seek out experiential products and services.

So outlets remain a valuable part of the retail structure… of which Tanger has carved out quite the niche.

Assessing SKT’s Q2-21 Earnings Release

Earlier this week, Tanger released its Q2-21 results.

For the average person, the "Tanger Experience" involves a visit to one of 36 North American outlets. Concentrated down south and along the East Coast, they all boast the same high-quality properties and tenants.

For the investing community, the "Tanger Experience" varies greatly, primarily dependent on when they bought in.

For the first decade of its publicly traded life, SKT was a solid dividend payer. It didn't appreciate above $8, admittedly, but it also wasn't particularly volatile.

Then, around 2002 (where the above chart begins), the stock began to appreciate rapidly. Through July 2016, it rose from around $6 per share to nearly $42.

All of a sudden, after adding in decades of annual dividend increases, shareholders enjoyed approximately 25% annualized returns.

This was among the best performance of any REIT, including:

Low leverage

Conservatively structured balance sheet

Investment-grade credit rating

But then its appeal began to slide as e-commerce began taking over. And 2020 killed almost every remaining bit of goodwill left, with the stock plummeting 75% in a few weeks.

Worse yet, the board next decided to suspend its distribution mid-year – destroying what was once an impressive dividend aristocrat level track record.

Even so, the quality of Tanger's portfolio and balance sheet didn't deteriorate anywhere near what investors believed. That’s why, when it became a “meme stock” earlier this year – taking it from $4-$5 at crisis lows to over $20 – it didn’t completely crash after the hype did.

Tanger now sits at $16.38 with a 12x forward cash flow multiple. So let's evaluate Q2-21's numbers and see how they stack up against everything else.

This Brings Us Right to Tanger Factory Outlet’s Portfolio

We prefer writing articles on Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger back to back, as many of their tenants are the same. (In which case, here’s the Simon writeup.)

Take the top tenant they share: The Gap (GPS).

Tanger continues to maintain excellent tenant diversification regardless. And most of its top brands' financials have at least stabilized by now.

Tanger's famously resilient occupancy numbers took a hit in 2020, as we all know. But they’ve improved slightly and stabilized in the low to mid-90% range today.

These are levels sufficient for Tanger to enjoy a healthy and profitable business, though the current 93% will likely need to rise to 95%-97% before there’s any chance at meeting historical levels of cash flow.

Its lease expiration schedule, meanwhile, is good but not quite great. Between now and the end of 2025, 66% of leases by gross leasable area (GLA) will expire or need to be renewed/replaced.

That's not unmanageable, but it does require careful monitoring.

Really, not a ton has changed in Tanger's portfolio in the past quarter. So let's move to the balance sheet, where hopefully that trend continues.

The Balance Sheet

We’ve always admired SKT's financial discipline and risk-management practices. At the end of Q2, its asset base was 93% unencumbered – one of the better REIT metrics in the REIT industry.

The same applies to the minimal 4% of floating rate debt on its balance sheet.

There was a short period in 2020 where there were worries that SKT’s value of total assets could fall enough to put certain covenants into dangerous territory.

Fortunately, though, that never occurred.

Overall, it’s showing modestly better credit metrics than Tanger's BBB- credit rating would suggest. So we wouldn't be surprised if an upgrade occurs in the next few quarters.

Just as long as Tanger continues to improve its cash flow.

A single notch down, meanwhile, would put Tanger into junk territory. But that's now extremely unlikely given the recovery that’s taken place in the past year or so.

Also worth pointing out is how there are still a couple areas where Tanger’s balance sheet is exceptionally well positioned. Take its effective interest rate of 3.3% and maturity schedule.

An area of relative weakness, meanwhile, is its 4.2 weighted average years to maturity (including extensions). In effect, this makes Tanger more susceptible to rises in interest rates and/or a credit downgrade.

The impact of such wouldn't be immediate given its 96% fixed-rate debt. But it would eventually flow through the REIT’s income statement into lower funds from operations (FFO) per share.

As is, we expect this figure to move toward 5-6 years in the next few months as Tanger takes advantage of calmer markets.

Now on to Tanger’s Cash Flow and Dividend

The darker columns above represent core FFO, trending down from 2019's $2.31 per share to 2020's $1.57. As expected, the first half of 2020 was weaker than the second.

Meanwhile, H1 FFO was $0.84 compared to just $0.60 last year, a 40% increase. Its 10-Q form gives us more details.

We see $32.4 million in FFO available to common shareholders compared to just $10.3 million in Q2-20. This is a good sign, with cash flow year-over-year seeming to accelerate.

You could also consider this a trend toward normalization or a recovery… if Tanger didn't issue a ton of equity to achieve these numbers.

As we can see below, the share count is up – but only by 10% in the past year.

Portfolio net operating income (NOI), for its part, is still down compared to pre-pandemic periods, though it increased a dramatic 90% year-over-year.

And same-center NOI growth was 89%. This makes sense since Tanger sold the Terrell and Jeffersonville centers last August and this January, respectively, but otherwise kept its portfolio roughly the same size over the period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were only moderately higher in Q1-21 versus Q1-20. But Q2's $57.7 million was more than double Q2-20's $24.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for real estate further adjusts for compensation related to:

Tanger's CEO transition (to chairman), making for a $2.4 million charge in the first half of 2020 Losses on the early extinguishment of debt ($14.0 million).

Knowing those, EBITDAre shows an even greater climb in Q2's cash flow relative to recent periods.

Tanger paid $34.9 million in cash dividends in H1-20 against core FFO of $86.9 million, or a 40.2% payout ratio. That's among the lowest of any REIT, much less one that’s investment-grade rated.

We agree with management's full-year core FFO guidance of $1.52 to $1.59 against annualized distributions of $0.71, or a payout ratio of 45.7% at the midpoint.

Finally, management has been open about its desire to reduce debt ratios to pre-pandemic levels and push out the maturity schedule. So we think Tanger’s primed for a 10%-20% increase in the next two quarters.

If it’s able to achieve those balance sheet improvements faster, a hefty dividend increase could be in the cards a few months from now.

In Conclusion…

Modest advancements in Tanger's lease spreads (-2.5% last quarter) and occupancy should push annual FFO toward $1.75 per share.

In the near term, $1.55 is a more realistic figure. Though even then, Tanger's forward core FFO multiple is 10.6x. And for 2-3 years out, it comes to 9.4x.

Assuming a dividend increase and modest balance-sheet upgrades, a 12x multiple is highly likely to occur in the next year. Assuming core FFO rises to $1.65, that equates to a $19.80 share price.

Moving out another year as the larger economic picture improves, we’re estimating it at 14x and $1.75 core FFO.

That's an upside target of $24.50, or a 49.4% capital gain – plus the roughly 5% yield on cash in annual dividends on the initial investment.

As such, we’re increasing our Buy Under price from $14.0 to $16.00. But we encourage subscribers to buy in 2-3 tranches.

Tanger has been volatile. So you'll want the opportunity to deploy capital if it trades down to $14 sometime soon, which we consider likely.

Our trim target remains at $20 for now. Though we’ll move it higher over time if the fundamentals continue to gain positive traction.

