Introduction

We review our investment case on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) after Q2 2021 results were released on Friday (July 30).

We initiated our Buy rating on Charter stock in January 2020, and since then CHTR shares have gained 51%. Year-to-date, Charter has gained 16.5%, significantly ahead of telcos AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), though approx. 5 ppt behind Comcast (CMCSA) (Buy-rated in our coverage) and the S&P 500 index:

Charter Share Price vs. Cable Peers and S&P 500 (2021 YTD) Source: Yahoo Finance (04-Aug-21).

Q2 2021 results showed Charter continuing on its multi-year compounding journey, thanks to the same structural drivers as before. Our updated forecasts show a total return of 62% (15.2% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Charter Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Charter has been based on its Free Cash Flow Per Share ("FCF/Share") growing at a high-teens CAGR, driven by its focus on the stable U.S. Cable business and leveraged capital structure, including:

Rising Internet customer numbers and Average Revenue Per User are the main drivers for revenues and profits, thanks to structural demand growth, the quality of Charter's infrastructure and limited local competition

Video customer losses have little impact on profits, as they are offset by falling Programming Costs, and Video revenues were already low-margin

Overall revenues are growing at low-single-digits; margin is rising from mix and stable service costs, so EBITDA is growing at high-single-digits

Financial leverage and stable CapEx turn a high-single-digit EBITDA growth into a low-teens total FCF growth

Buybacks, financed by FCF and new borrowings in line with a rising EBITDA (at a 4.0-4.5x leverage target), drive FCF/Share growth to high teens

The nascent Mobile business produces only limited cash losses in the short term and represents a large potential upside in the long run

The valuation at a low-single-digit FCF Yield will remain stable

The need for Internet connectivity at home during COVID-19 has been positive for Charter. Its Internet customer base was 8.3% (2.22m) higher year-on-year as of Q4 2020, and it grew EBITDA by 9.9% and total FCF by 56.5% in 2020. 2021 Internet net adds are guided to be at or higher than 2019 (1.41m).

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (2018-20) NB. Include customers on COVID support programs. Source: Charter company filings.

Charter has declared an intent for its Mobile business to be the "predominant" provider in its local markets as part of its Q1 2021 results. Mobile has a negative EBITDA but is profitable excluding marketing and sales costs.

Q2 2021 results showed how each of the key components in our investment case for Charter Communications continues to progress.

Internet Business Continues to Grow

In Q2 2021, Charter's number of Internet customers increased by another 400k to reach 29.6m, 5.5% higher than the prior-year quarter; there were the usual small losses in Video and Voice customers, but the overall customer count grew by 332k in Q2 and was up 4.2% year-on-year:

Charter Customer Numbers (Q2 2021) Source: Charter results schedule (Q2 2020).

Q2 customer figures included a small number who benefited from the Emergency Broadband Benefit program launched in May (60k in Internet) or from certain state-mandated moratoriums on disconnections (40k in Internet, less in Video and Voice). Q2 Internet net adds would still be a solid 300k with these adjusted out. Charter has generally been able to retain customers from such relief programs after their expiry, including for the Keep Americans Connected program in 2020.

Q2 was also a quarter where residential customer activity "remained lower than normal" due to COVID-19, which reduced churn but was a net negative to net adds for market share gainers like Charter. Charter remains the share leader in its local markets and sees no changes in competitors' overbuild:

We continue to see a similar marketplace that we've seen for a number of years now in terms of competitive overbuilds. We're continuing to do well everywhere we operate. We are the share leader everywhere we operate competitively speaking. Tom Rutledge, Charter CEO (Q2 2021 earnings call)

Charter's net adds in 2021 year-to-date has indeed been at or similar to pre-COVID 2019 levels as management expected; total Internet net adds were 755k in H1 2021, compared to 686k in H1 2019:

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (Since 2019) NB. Include customers on COVID support programs. Source: Charter company filings.

Q2 2021 Internet revenues grew 15.2% year-on-year and 2.7% sequentially, faster than the number of customers (which grew 5.5% and 1.4% respectively), due to both COVID-related relief programs in 2020 and a continuing growth in Average Price Per User.

Double-Digit Year-on-Year EBITDA Growth

Higher Internet revenues (by $691m) provided the main driver for overall revenues to be 9.5% ($1,106m) higher year-on-year in Q2 2021. EBITDA grew by 11.8%, faster than revenues, with margin expanding 83 bps:

Charter Revenues and EBITDA (Q2 2021) Source: Charter results schedule (Q2 2021).

Other revenue lines also showed a strong recovery from the COVID-impacted prior-year quarter. In Commercial, SMB revenues were up 6.0% and Enterprise revenues were up 5.1%, or 5.8% if excluding low-margin wholesale revenues. Advertising Sales rebounded by a strong 65% year-on-year to $411m, which was 4.1% higher than Q2 2019. Mobile revenues grew 68% (more below).

Sequentially, Q2 2021 revenues grew 2.2% but EBITDA only grew 1.5%, largely attributable to higher Regional Sports Networks costs, as a delayed start to the NBA season pushed more Laker games into Q2.

Q2's 11.8% year-on-year EBITDA growth followed Q1's 12.5%, exceeding the long-term high-single-digit rate we assume, with both quarters having benefited from home connectivity demand during the pandemic.

Video Losses Were Small and Stable

As with prior quarters, the gap between Video revenues and Programming Costs, a proxy for Gross Profit in the Video business, was small relative to overall EBITDA and was broadly stable sequentially:

Charter Cable EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Last 7 Quarters) Source: Charter company filings.

This proxy for Gross Profit in Video actually rose slightly ($44m) from Q1, as Video revenues actually rose $34m while Programming Costs fell $10m. Charter attributed this to higher sales in lower-priced Video packages.

FCF/Share Grew 42% After Buybacks

On last-twelve-month ("LTM") basis, Charter's EBITDA grew 12.0% year-on-year. Operational and financial leverage, including CapEx growing at a lower rate than EBITDA (even with CapEx rising from $463m to $759m), meant that LTM FCF grew much faster at 27.6%. Buybacks reduced the share count by 10.3% year-on-year, which meant LTM FCF/Share was up 42.3%:

Charter Cash flows (Q2 2021) Source: Charter company filings.

Charter repurchased 6.1m ($4.0bn) of shares at an average price of $656 per share in Q2, reducing the share count by 10.5% year-on-year:

Charter Diluted Share Count (Q2 2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: Charter results presentations (Q2 2021 and 2020).

In addition to approx. $2.0bn of FCF during the quarter, Charter also increased its long-term debt by $3.1bn, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 4.38x, compared to a target of being at the mid-to-high end of a 4.0-4.5x range.

Charter converted its $2.5bn of Advanced/Newhouse preferred partnership units in June, removing $150m of annual preferred dividend payments; these shares were already included in the diluted share count in the past.

There is no explicit target for the buybacks, but they are Charter's main tool of returning capital to shareholders, and management stated their thinking is focused on reaching the target leverage ratio.

Mobile: Growing Fast and Narrowing Losses

Charter's Mobile business continued to grow strongly and to narrow its losses. Total Mobile revenues were 67.5% higher year-on-year in Q2 2021; excluding device revenues, service revenues had doubled from $152m to $305m:

Charter Mobile Revenues & Costs (Since 2019) Source: Charter company filings.

The number of Mobile lines has grown 73% year-on-year to 2.94m.

The Mobile business had a reported loss of $67m in Q2, down from $103m in the prior-year quarter. Management had stated in the past that it was already profitable excluding sales and marketing when it reached 2.0m customers.

We expect growth in the Mobile business to accelerate further after the disruptive effects of COVID-19 on sales activity have disappeared, and once Charter has completed its retail store roll-out by the end of 2021.

We are now confident this will be a material profit driver in the future.

Leverage & Buybacks Remain Powerful Drivers

We continue to believe that leverage and buybacks will help accelerate a high-single-digits EBITDA growth to at least a high-teens FCF/Share growth.

The table below is an updated version of our illustrative per-share calculations (last shown in September 2020), which shows how an example 6.5% EBITDA growth could turn into a high-teens FCF/Share growth:

Illustrative Charter EBITDA & FCF Growth Calculations Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

In our illustrative calculations, a 6.5% increase in EBITDA, with financial leverage and CapEx growing slower, would lead to an 8.6% increase in FCF. It would also provide, when leveraged at the low-end of the 4.0-4.5x Net Debt / EBITDA target, $4.8bn of new debt. Adding this to FCF of $7.1bn means $11.9bn of buyback capacity, which at today's share price would allow 7.3% of shares to be repurchased, accelerating FCF/Share growth to 17.2%.

Is Charter Stock Overvalued?

At $770.00, relative to 2020 financials, Charter stock is trading at a 50.6x P/E and a 4.1% FCF Yield (4.8% excluding Mobile losses). Relative to LTM financials, the P/E is 42.0x and the FCF Yield is 4.5% (5.3% excluding Mobile):

Charter Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2017-20) NB. Assumes conversion of Advance/Newhouse preferred. Source: Charter company filings.

We continue to believe that Charter shares should trade at a 4.0% FCF Yield.

Charter Stock Forecast

Excluding Mobile losses, Charter's LTM FCF of $8.60bn is already higher than our 2021 forecast of $8.16bn (based on a 5% growth).

Management no longer provides a separate Cable-only FCF (excluding Mobile). We modify our return forecasts to focus on group FCF accordingly.

We now assume a 2021 group FCF growth of 15%, from a H2 growth of approx. 10%. (H1 group FCF was 21% higher year-on-year.) We also now assume a $0.5bn contribution from Mobile in 2024.

Our key assumptions now include:

2021 FCF growth of 15.0% (was 5.0% on Cable-only FCF)

2022 FCF to grow by 11.5% pre-tax, but reduced 25% by tax (unchanged)

2023 FCF to grow by 11.5% (unchanged)

2024 FCF to grow by 11.5% + $500m (was just 11.5%)

2021 share count of 206.0m (was 200.9m)

From 2022, share count to be reduced by 6.0% each year (was 4.0%)

Exit valuation of a 4.0% FCF Yield on FCF (unchanged)

Our new 2024 group FCF/Share estimate of $49.88 is 4.5% higher than our previous Cable-only FCF/Share estimate of $47.73:

Illustrative Charter Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $770.00, we expect an exit price of $1,247 and a total return of 62% (15.2% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just under 3.5 years.

Is CHTR Share a Buy? Conclusion

Q2 2021 results showed how each of the key components in our investment case for Charter Communications continues to progress.

Structural growth in Internet revenues continued. Internet net adds were 400k customers in Q2 and 10% above pre-COVID 2019 in H1.

Losses in Video remained small and steady, margin expanded again, and leverage plus buybacks accelerated FCF/share growth to 42%.

Mobile doubled service revenues year-on-year and narrowed its losses. We are now confident this will be a material profit generator in the future.

With shares at $770.00, we expect an exit price of $1,247 and a total return of 62% (15.2% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just under 3.5 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Charter Communications, Inc.

