Mongkolchon Akesin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Theme

When investing, TIME is an essential resource, along with capital. Because when capital is compounded by the efficient use of time, it is far more powerful than when time is wasted, like it is under a “Buy & Hold” delusion or under “wealth-building” by dividend accrual “drips” at minuscule rates of “reward”.

Time-use effectively requires sufficiently accurate forecasts of price change, a skill honed by survival requirements. The kind of demands presented on Market-Makers who are required to employ their own capital in balancing the momentary demands of institutional and fund money managers. Those investment managers who are constantly adjusting holdings in multi-billion-$ portfolios.

The capital risk-control needs of M-Ms’ so dictated require short-term hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Those deals, affected in their own markets, in turn, define likely coming equity price-change limits, both up and down. The historic record of equity price changes subsequent to various up-to-down price-change prospects provides a live “scorecard” of how well current hedging-borne forecasts in each security have been made and how well they are likely to work out in comparison to other such forecasts.

That is what this article is all about, not anything to be found in past technology studies or in financial statements by themselves. What is needed is the “live-action” expectations of well-informed professionals putting their own capital at risk in the competitive scene as it is being projected now for the coming near term. Those expectations for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) appear to be exceptionally attractive now as a near-term wealth-building capital gain opportunity.

Company description

“Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops inhibitors, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib; and a clinical collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NVS). Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.”

(source: Yahoo Finance)

(source: Yahoo Finance)

What current Risk~Reward tradeoffs look like

Figure 1.

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price draw-downs experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersections of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Market-average norms are suggested by SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) at location [21]. The “frontier” of best trade-offs in these stocks at this point of the market runs from [21] to VRTX at [25] and to HALO at [20]. Our focus is on MRTX at [16], which obviously has different coming-price expectations from MMs than those sourced at Yahoo Finance.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

(source:blockdesk.com, Author)

Highlighted in Figure 2 are [E] the upside price limits of the current MM forecasts detailed in [B], [C], and [D]. Prior forecasts with the same up-to-down proportions as today’s [G] produced the capital gain realizations of [ I ] when an established common portfolio management discipline was invoked. These outcomes for MRTX are the ones described in the bullet points starting this article.

We rank alternative investment prospects by the same standards, processes, and outcomes, utilizing the success (Win Odds of [H]) and failure (100 – H) to weight the dimensions pictured in Figure 1 and in Figure 2 [E] and [F]. Columns [O], [P], [Q] do that. And in [R], [Q] is translated into rates of reward measures used in financial plans involving varied lengths of payoff periods – basis points per day. A basis point is 1/100th of a %. When sustained for a year, 19 bp/day = a 100% annual rate, 5 bp/day = 20%.

This allows direct comparisons between investments with distinctly differing payoff characteristics. Comparisons not requiring multi-year forecasts which are unable to be made with any useful degree of accuracy. Comparisons which current securities markets frequently present, offering highly attractive rates of reward.

Column [R] shows the striking difference between the first four Biotech alternatives, including MRTX, and the second four. It also highlights the difference between MRTX prospects and the current expectations for the often-used market index ETF, SPY, average expectations for each of the extensive MM-forecast population of 3500+ equity securities, and the current daily ranking of the 20 most attractive stocks from that population.

As with any decisions made under uncertainty no guarantees can or should be made. The role of [H] in that consideration becomes clearer as [R] is compared. Once Win odds drop much below 80 the likelihood of forecast satisfaction tends to disappear. This analysis does what “technical investing analysis” seems to never consider – any historical verification of the aged mythology it regularly offers as examples of “occasionally what has happened.”

The difference of simply using raw past price experiences as a basis for projections instead of using informed forecasts also contributes significantly to the odds for success.

Recent Trends in PriceRange Forecasts

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here are the graphic representations of MMs’ price range forecasts, selected on a regular once a week basis from daily data to cover the past 2 years. The heavy dots they surround are the closing prices of the subject stock on the day of the forecasts.

It is the availability of a varied balance between upside and downside prospects, determined in a rational, consistent way which makes the MMs’ forecasts superior to other, typically single-target-point investment forecasts. Those balances become the way to evaluate the effectiveness of forecasts at different levels of the Reward-to-Risk tradeoffs, an evaluation rarely offered with most other-source forecasts.

Conclusion

The comparisons of current Reward~Risk forecast histories of leading Biotech developer stocks in Figure 2 should make clear for investors seeking near-term capital gains the dominant attractiveness of owning Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. at this point in time.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.