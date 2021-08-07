estherpoon/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is a US-based REIT focusing on commercial real estate. After having suspended the dividend for a while and announcing a 60% distribution hike along with its Q2 results, the REIT is expanding again and has spent almost $300M on new acquisitions so far this year.

Source: company presentation

In this article, I’ll have a closer look at the recently-reported Q2 results in an attempt to figure out if the REIT’s preferred shares (NYSE:RPT.PD) are still sufficiently cheap to initiate a position, although they are trading at more than 12% above their par value of $50.

A look at the recently-reported Q2 results from RPT Realty

During the second quarter, RPT announced total revenue of $52.2M which resulted in an operating income of $11.3M. That’s almost twice as much compared to the second quarter of last year, but that’s a pretty low hurdle to jump over.

Source: press release

As the operating income includes the $16.6M in depreciation and amortization expenses but excludes the $9.3M in interest expenses, we can establish the cash operating income to be approximately $18.6M in Q2, and approximately $34.8M in the first half of the year. Of course, what really matters are the FFO metrics.

Source: press release

RPT reported a total FFO of $17.9M resulting in a total FFO per share (fully diluted) of $0.22, up from just $0.20 in Q1. This, in combination with the recently-announced acquisitions, resulted in the REIT hiking its full-year FFO guidance to $0.90 (midpoint), which means RPT is expecting H2 to generate about $0.48 in FFO per share. This could very well pave the way for an FFO guidance exceeding $1/share for FY 2022 as that will be the very first year where the new acquisitions will fully contribute to the result.

Source: company presentation

As of the end of June, RPT Realty had about $38M in cash and restricted cash, and about $889M in financial debt, resulting in a net debt of approximately $858M. Compared to the $1.63B in assets (consisting of $1.5B in real estate and $140M in equity investments), the debt ratio was about 53%. However, as you can see in the image below, the book value of the real estate assets includes about $410M in depreciation expenses. Based on the acquisition cost of the assets, the debt ratio is really just 42%. Not only is this very manageable, it’s actually rather low and this enabled RPT Realty to start thinking about growing again. One acquisition was closed in June, but a bunch of other purchases was added to the balance sheet in July.

Source: press release

Note, the Q2 balance sheet and FFO performance does not take the acquisitions into account which were completed subsequent to the end of the second quarter. As such, the net debt will likely increase during Q3, but this will obviously be backed by a higher amount of assets on the balance sheet while the retained cash flows in Q3 to the tune of $8-10M will soften the "blow."

Source: press release

The preferred shares are getting much safer

With an expected FFO of $0.90/share in FY 2021 and a likely increase to in excess of $1/share in 2022, the common units are appealing. But I also like to have an additional layer of safety and wanted to check out the preferred shares of RPT Realty, which are trading with (RPT.PD) as ticker symbol. The preferred shares have a 7.25% preferred dividend yield, resulting in a quarterly preferred dividend of $0.90625. An interesting feature is that there's no call provision included in these preferred shares: RPT Realty cannot call these securities, but owners of preferred shares are able and allowed to convert them into common units at a conversion price of $14.41/share (each preferred share entitles the owner to convert it into 3.7962 common units).

This means that preferred shareholders can benefit from a run-up in the share price of the underlying units without running the same risks. The sole caveat is that RPT may force the conversion into common units, but can only do so after its common shares have been trading at in excess of 130% of the conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days. 130% of $14.41 is $18.73, and that’s about 50% higher than the current share price of the common units. Which also means that if there would be a forced conversion, a preferred share would be worth 3.7962 * $18.73 = $71.10 at that point. So even if there would be a forced conversion further down the road, preferred shareholders will lock in a 25% capital gain based on the current trading price of the preferred shares.

There are currently 1.85M preferred shares outstanding with a par value of $50, for a total equity value of approximately $92.5M. As you can see in the image below, the preferred shares represent just over 11% of the entire equity side of the balance sheet. That’s excellent as this basically means there’s almost $750M in equity ranked junior to the preferred shares.

Source: press release

Note, the total equity value of $830M is based on the book value of the properties and includes the aforementioned $410M in cumulative depreciation expenses on the property. I consider the book value of the properties to be a conservative take on the fair value of the underlying assets given the NOI of about $35M in the first quarter of the year. So I think the asset coverage is excellent. Even if the book value of the properties drops by about 40%, the preferred shareholders would still be made whole.

Secondly, after checking up on the asset coverage, we obviously also need to establish how well the preferred dividend is covered. As this is a very small issue with just 1.85M preferred shares outstanding, the total annual cash outflow related to the preferred dividend is just $6.70M. That’s $1.68M per quarter.

As you can see on the image below, the $18.3M in FFO available to common shareholders of $18.3M already includes the almost $1.7M in preferred dividends.

Source: press release

This also means the pre-preferred dividend FFO was almost exactly $20M in Q2, which means the coverage ratio of the preferred dividend is almost 1,200% (not a typo). Indeed, based on the Q2 results, less than 9% of the pre-preferred dividend FFO had to be spent on that preferred dividend.

Investment thesis

While the common shares are getting more interesting after the recent acquisitions and FFO guidance increase, I really do like the risk/reward ratio of the preferred shares. Sure, they're trading above par value, but because they cannot be called, that’s not really a risk and we should look at those securities as a perpetual security. Based on the current preferred share price of just under $57, the dividend yield is 6.36% and I think this is still excellent given the strong asset coverage and the exceptionally strong preferred dividend coverage of almost 1,200%.

Sure, there's the risk RPT may force preferred shareholders to convert them, but if that happens, the underlying value of the preferred share will be at least $71, so I’m sure no one would really mind being forced to convert – although it would be a pity to see this preferred share disappear.

I currently don’t have a position in RPT Realty and also don’t have a position in the preferred shares. But I’m watching the preferreds with great interest and I expect to go long sometime in the next few weeks.