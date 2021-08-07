vladispas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The share price of Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) (OTCPK:HCMLY) has barely moved since the previous article was published in March, and that's somewhat surprising. In that article, I was looking forward to the expectations for 2021 and determined the company’s free cash flow would be close to 8%. Despite Holcim beating the expectations and posting a record result in the first semester while also hiking its full-year guidance, the share price remains flat. And while a 2 CHF dividend had an impact as well, I still think Holcim should be trading higher.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Holcim is a Swiss company and reports its financial results in CHF. I will focus on the company’s Swiss listing. The average daily volume in Switzerland, where Holcim is trading with HOLN as its ticker symbol is almost 1.7 million shares per day. There currently are just over 611M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of just over 32B CHF.

The first half results were better than expected

The total revenue of Holcim increased by more than 15% in the first half of 2021 as the company reported a total revenue of in excess of 12.5B CHF. And while the COGS obviously also increased, it did so at a slower pace which enabled Holcim to report a 30% increase of its gross profit, to 5.3B CHF. A very impressive performance. And although its SG&A expenses also increased, the operating profit still increased by almost 80% compared to the first half of FY 2020.

Source: Half-year financial report

Of course, it’s not fair to compare H1 2021 to the first semester of 2020 as the accelerating COVID pandemic had a negative impact on Holcim’s H1 2020 results. But in any case, it’s a very strong performance for Holcim. The company also saw its net financial expenses decrease from 316M CHF to just 272M CHF, and this had an additional positive impact on the pre-tax income which came in at 1.46B CHF, more than twice as high compared to the 650M CHF in H1 2020. The net income was 1.07B CHF, of which 839M CHF was attributable to the shareholders of Holcim, while the non-controlling shareholders of certain subsidiaries were entitled to about 233M CHF in net profit.

The net attributable net income worked out to approximately 1.36 CHF/share. Although this does seem to indicate Holcim is still trading at about 20 times its annualized earnings, keep in mind last year Holcim’s second semester was much stronger and we may see a similar seasonality in the current financial year.

In any case, I was originally attracted to Holcim for its cash flow perspectives as the capital expenditures are substantially lower than its depreciation expenses. This wasn’t different in the first semester as Holcim reported a total capex of just 519M CHF while reporting a total depreciation expense of about 1.14B CHF.

The reported operating cash flow was 1.46B CHF, but this includes an 880M CHF investment in the working capital position. Additionally, the underestimates the payment of the income taxes by about 61M CHF while we also should deduct the 176% CHF in lease payments. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately 2.1B CHF.

Source: Half-year financial report

Considering the capex was just 519M CHF, the H1 2021 free cash flow result was approximately 1.58B CHF, which is just over 2.5 CHF/share. That’s substantially higher than the reported EPS, exactly because of the difference between depreciation expenses and capital expenditures.

The guidance hike doesn’t really come as a surprise

Despite the strong free cash flow, Holcim’s net debt actually increased. Not because business is going south, but because it spent in excess of 3.2B CHF on the acquisition of Firestone Building Products. A good move as A) Holcim is generating plenty of cash flow to fund this deal while B) Holcim is expecting approximately $110M in annualized synergy benefits on a normalized run rate. The synergy benefits alone represent approximately 3% of the acquisition cost so we should expect the Firestone acquisition to work out well for Holcim.

The strong start of the year allowed Holcim to increase its guidance for the entire financial year. Whereas it was expecting the recurring EBIT to increase by 10% on a like-for-like basis, it has now hiked that expectation to 18%. Knowing the 2020 EBIT was 3.68B CHF, we can expect the recurring EBIT to increase to 4.35B CHF, and the EBITDA should increase to about 7B CHF.

Investment thesis

This means the current enterprise value of Holcim at less than 45B CHF (consisting of 32B CHF in market capitalization and a net debt of 12.5B CHF) represents an EV/EBITDA ratio of just over 6. And given the very strong free cash flow profile of Holcim, I expect the EV/EBITDA ratio to drop toward six within the next 12 months.

Of course, it’s not entirely clear how long the current construction boom will last but as several governments are still focusing on spending cash on infrastructure we can reasonably assume Holcim will be in for a relatively soft landing. Holcim is trading at low multiples and I expect the net debt to decrease fast. I still don’t have a position in Holcim, but I think it’s about time to consider going long and I will either initiate a long position, or write some put options in an attempt to get my hands on some shares.