Weekly Charts Are Strong (Technically Speaking For 8/5)

The ADP jobs report disappointed, with a headline number of 330,000. From the report (emphasis added):

“The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless. July payroll data reports a marked slowdown from the second quarter pace in jobs growth,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “For the fifth straight month, the leisure and hospitality sector is the fastest growing industry, though gains have softened. The slowdown in the recovery has also impacted companies of all sizes. Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back stronger gains, particularly in light of new COVID-19 concerns tied to viral variants. These barriers should ebb in coming months, with stronger monthly gains ahead as a result."

The latest ISM© manufacturing report noted that employers are having difficulty filling openings and keeping people once hired. The latest ISM© services report contained similar comments. During the last month, news coverage has noted that Delta variant cases are rising sharply, which may have negatively impacted hiring overall.

The rise in virus cases has caused a contraction in Asian manufacturing (emphasis added):

"Rising COVID-19 cases and stricter containment measures saw the ASEAN manufacturing sector fall further into contraction territory during July. The PMI slumped to a 13-month low and signalled a sharp deterioration in conditions amid the quickest reductions in output and new work since May 2020. "As a result, goods producers trimmed their staff levels at the fastest pace for nearly a year, despite stronger capacity pressures, while business confidence remained historically subdued. "Divergence at the country level was again notable, as five of the seven constituent nations recorded a contraction in July, the most substantial of which were in Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia. "Overall, the latest PMI data indicate that manufacturers are likely to face more challenges in the coming months. Containment measures have once again stifled demand, and until it recovers, it is unlikely that the sector will record any significant rebound."

This will cause further supply-chain issues for US companies.

Why is the labor force participation rate still depressed? Bloomberg notes there are several reasons:

Retirements: Boomer retirements more than doubled in 2020 from the previous year, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Some quit work sooner than planned, taking advantage of surging stock prices and home values; others did so under duress, having lost jobs in the recession and facing little prospect of finding employment again. Automation: According to a research note from Oxford Economics, 45% of the 7 million jobs the U.S. was still missing as of June are vulnerable to automation, led by food service, retail sales, and manufacturing. Drug addiction: The authors of a May 2018 research paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland estimated that prescription opioids accounted for 44% of the decrease in men’s labor force participation observed since 2001. Child care: But for women in particular, Covid has fundamentally shifted the balance between work and child care, perhaps in a lasting way. The rate of workforce participation for women in June was 56.2%, well below this century’s high-water mark of 60.3%.

Today, let's check in on the weekly charts: IWM Weekly

The IWM continues its sideways consolidation. QQQ Weekly

The QQQ is still moving higher, as is ... SPY Weekly

... the SPY

DIA Weekly

The DIA is still in a rally and consolidating.

Remember that the economy is in strong shape right now. It's about a year into a recovery; federal stimulus is plentiful, and financial conditions are accommodative. Most indicators are strong and there's no sign of stress in the bond markets (which usually predates a recession). Overall, the economy is in good shape, which is reflected in stock prices.