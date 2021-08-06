Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Here I Am, Writing About Pixel Hardware

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a giant company. 80% of the top line was still advertising revenue in fiscal 2020, but they are in a myriad of other hardware and services businesses that they hope will one day run to every letter of the Alphabet. Another 12% of revenue was “Google Other,” one of three lines in their revenue table with the word “other” in it. Here’s what’s in it:

Google Play, which includes revenues from sales of apps and in-app purchases (which we recognize net of payout to developers) and digital content sold in the Google Play Store;

hardware, including Google Nest home products, Pixelbooks, Pixel phones and other devices;

YouTube non-advertising, including YouTube Premium and YouTube TV subscriptions and other services; and

other products and services. - Alphabet 2020 annual report

Pixel phones are mentioned three times in the annual report, and only in passing as a list of things which Google working on, like the above quote. So, we don’t know what is Pixel's portion of the $21.7 billion Google booked in Google Other in 2020, but most of it is probably the Google Play Store and YouTube subscriptions, leaving little for the rest on that list.

I’ve been a little surprised by the Pixel’s inability to catch on as a flagship Android phone. I think they are very nice phones with the latest third-party hardware. Crucially, for years they were the only Android vendor regularly sending out security updates to their users, though the others are beginning to take that more seriously. According to web browser data from Statcounter, Pixel has a worldwide Android market share that has ranged across the years from 0.4-0.9% globally. It is on the rise since late 2017, and at its high right now.

But there are few Pixels outside the US, so the global share is growing because of this:

Keep in mind, if you add iOS back in, market share is more like 2.4%. Google’s 6% Android market share in the US puts it in fourth place in its best market, behind Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), LG and Motorola. You see that the user base got larger three holiday seasons in a row, until December 2020, and they have been losing share since then.

My point is that Pixel is very small compared to the rest of Google or the broader Android ecosystem especially. But here I am writing about Pixel because of this:

Google press release screenshot

Tensor is what Google calls their artificial intelligence and machine learning chip IP stack that they have been deploying widely in their own data centers for years now. They are very powerful at these specific tasks that run on Google servers. For example, when you ask Google Assistant to do something, the audio is uploaded to Google’s servers where the Tensor units perform voice recognition and then the command gets executed back on your phone. Even if you are using Assistant to tell your phone to do something, like open an app, it still has to make the roundtrip to Google first. This slows it down and makes it unusable when not connected to the network.

One of Apple’s (AAPL) announcements at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference was that all Siri voice recognition would happen on-device. The reason they can do this is because of the machine learning cores on their A-series systems-on-a-chip, or SoCs, that power iPhone, iPad, and now on the M-series for Macs. These power an array of specific features like image recognition and enhancement, and the new Live Text feature, also announced at the same conference.

No Android phone can do all these things on-device because no Android phone has the specific hardware to support these features. Google knows how to do all this with software and would love to implement them in Android, but they can’t.

Over the years, we introduced features like HDR+ and Night Sight, which used artificial intelligence to create beautiful images with computational photography. In later years, we applied powerful speech recognition models to build Recorder, which can record, transcribe and search for audio clips, all on device. AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission. So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning to our Pixel users. We set out to make our own System on a Chip to power Pixel 6. And now, years later, it’s almost here. - Google press release

Pixel was differentiated from the other Android flagship phones by the regular updates. But that didn’t seem to be much of a draw. Those consumers in the flagship price range who are concerned about security buy iPhones. But a differentiated chip with differentiated features that can only be supported on a Pixel is very much a differentiated device. This could reset the table and force Qualcomm (QCOM) to put more effort into their own machine learning units, which lag behind Apple’s. Part of the point of Pixel, which likely loses money for Google, is for Google to have a small measure of control over the handset ecosystem. A newly popular Pixel with its own custom silicon would force Qualcomm’s hand.

How The A-Series Differentiates iPhone

Many things differentiate iPhone from the Android competition, but a surprisingly large portion of them rest on the fact that Apple has been designing their own SoCs for iPhone since the 2010 iPhone 4. Here’s an annotated die shot of the A14, which powers iPhone 12:

Photo by ICmasters; annotations by SemiAnalysis and author.

Inside the dashed black line is the CPU-GPU-cache complex with the various parts of that highlighted. When people think of a “processor chip” that’s what they are mostly thinking of – the main logic and graphics parts. But as you see, it only takes up roughly half the space on the chip. The rest is the machine learning cores – the NPU highlighted in green – along with memory and I/O controllers, specialized units for audio, video and photo, as well as the Secure Enclave and cryptography accelerators that add security features. It truly is a “system on a chip.”

Space is at a premium on these chips, so what takes up that space reveals the priorities of the chip designer. You can see how large the NPU is compared to the “Firestorm” high performance CPU cores, or the “Icestorm” high efficiency cores, or even the GPU. The NPU is very important to Apple.

The reason is well stated by Google in their press release: "AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission.” Apple has no such limitations. The main thing the NPU does in iOS is do data analysis on-device, so only the encrypted results get sent to iCloud servers. A cornerstone of Apple’s privacy and security strategy is data minimization – only collecting the bare minimum of what they have to – and all this on-device analysis helps them achieve those goals.

So what is Google after?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon and Google Tensor

Qualcomm’s top end Snapdragon SoC powers just about every flagship phone these days, because Qualcomm also has a differentiated product – they have 5G connectivity on their die. This makes the very complicated task of designing a 5G phone much simpler.

But Qualcomm has been lagging the rest of Apple’s SoCs for a while now. They pack many of the same things onto the Snapdragons as Apple does in addition to 5G, but the most important parts – the CPU, GPU and NPU – all have worse performance per watt profiles than Apple’s. Performance per Watt is the key metric on battery-powered devices and is also growing in importance in the data center.

The other problems from Google’s point of view are that they are buying the same SoC as every other flagship manufacturer and it is very hard to differentiate your product in a crowded market. It also leaves them dependent on another company’s roadmap. Apple began their chip unit in 2008, less than a year after iPhone’s debut for these exact reasons.

According to Google's press release, the NPU in Qualcomm’s hardware is the big choke point for the types of things they would like to accomplish on Pixel and Android in general, and Android suffers relative to iOS as a result. Qualcomm has only recently added NPUs, and they are way behind Apple, who has invested a lot of time and money into their NPU.

So Google would like a differentiated product that can support all these whizz-bang features that Apple’s NPU does, and to control their own product roadmap. I think the on-device voice control announcement by Apple is what made the decision for them. They have this, but it is slow and not as accurate as what comes off their servers. The great news for Google is that they have already spent many years on the AI/ML units they call Tensor processing units for their own data centers.

The details beyond that are nonexistent, but here’s some things I think it’s safe to assume:

They are going to be working with Samsung on these chips for design and foundry services.

The first one will likely look like Samsung’s top end Exynos smartphone SoC with the Tensor unit added.

That means they will be using the standard ARM stack for everything else, with ARM’s standard CPU and GPU cores.

So Google’s first chip will lag Qualcomm’s in the CPU and GPU. Qualcomm has partially customized cores in theirs, and they have a slight advantage over the standard cores that Samsung and others use. Apple’s fully customized cores beat them all. Google will also have to add a Qualcomm 5G chip separately to Pixel 6, as Apple does with iPhone 12.

But these are fairly small tradeoffs compared to what they are getting, which is enabling a range of features that they would like to provide to users, but can’t right now, and make Pixel a differentiated Android phone. It begins with fast and accurate on-device voice recognition for Google Assistant, but that’s not where it ends.

If they are successful, and Pixel sales increase, this will put pressure on Qualcomm to up their own game. Qualcomm is also not sitting still. Their acquisition of Nuvia remains underappreciated. Nuvia was a chip design firm founded by Gerard Williams, who took Apple’s chip design unit from “hey these things are pretty good,” to the best in the world. Williams is now Qualcomm’s SVP Engineering and is running SoC design. We may see Nuvia IP incorporated into Snapdragon SoCs as early as next year, meaning Q1 2023 for phones in the wild.

But this is mostly work on getting better performance per Watt on the CPU cores, not the NPU, which is what is at issue here. Qualcomm has a lot of catching up to do versus Apple and Google on that. But it helps to have some of the world’s best chip designers working on that now.

In any event, should Pixel 6 have a bunch of new features enabled by the Tensor units, and this leads to market share growth, it will reset the table in the Android SoC world, and even put pressure on Apple for once. Aside from the direct effect of Pixel sales, it will reinvigorate the whole Android ecosystem.

Finally, in closing I just want to say that I have been following the semiconductor business since I was a tween in the late 1970s, and the next 2-3 years promises to be the most exciting time since then. There are so many big moves being made by small and large players alike that one thing is for sure: it will look very different when we look back in 2024.

The neutral rating reflects the very narrow scope of this article, not my take on Google generally, which is bullish.