After a red hot July, in which the S&P gained 2%, or 3X the historical monthly return, the broader market is up 18% for the year, and 28% historically overvalued.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

That means future returns are expected to be far weaker than the 14% CAGR investors have enjoyed over the last decade.

The dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips, are also about 28% overvalued and expected to see about 34% total returns over the next five years.

However, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market, and even among the elite dividend aristocrats and champions, something wonderful is always on sale.

This brings me to today's recommendation which was co-produced with my fellow Dividend King Justin Law.

1st Source Corp: One Of The Best Fast-Growing Dividend Champions You've Never Heard Of

1st Source is one of the highest quality regional banks few people have ever heard of.

Recently, 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) increased its dividend by 3.3%.

This brings the company’s dividend growth streak to a remarkable 33 years proving this conservative bank's very dependable income culture, which is one retirees can count on in all economic and market conditions.

1st Source Corporation is a regional bank serving parts of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. The company’s history dates back to 1863 when it was chartered as the First National Bank of South Bend. Like many banks, 1st Source gets most of its revenue from collecting deposits and using the money to make loans. Net interest income represents about 70% of revenues for the bank. The bank also has a variety of fee-based services, including mortgage banking, insurance commissions, debit card fees, and asset management. Combined, these represent about 30% of revenues. These diversified revenue sources mean that 1st Source is less susceptible to interest rate changes than the typical regional bank.

The loan portfolio of 1st Source is unique. Most banks deploy their capital into residential or commercial loans. While the company does participate in these traditional lending categories, close to half of its portfolio is dedicated to specialty finance, offering loans for aircraft, construction equipment, and trucks.

On most banking metrics, 1st Source posts numbers that are close to or slightly above industry averages. In the most recent quarter, it reported 3.14% net interest margin, 1.58% return on average assets, 13.49% return on equity, and 52.89% efficiency ratio. Nonperforming assets are elevated at 1.06%, but reserves of 2.49% should be adequate to cover any losses.

Over the last decade, 1st Source Corporation has increased its dividend at a solid 7.4% compound annual growth rate. Historically, the bank has typically raised its dividend only 3-4% per year. But, in 2018-2019, the bank experienced significant growth, resulting in above-average dividend increases. This year’s 3.3% increase is fairly typical compared to its historical rate of dividend increases.

1st Source shares now pay $0.31 per share in quarterly dividends, which translates to a yield of just over 2.7%. The payout ratio of 28% is safe and in line with payouts across the banking industry.

1st Source does have an active share repurchase program, but the buybacks are fairly small. Over the last 10 years, shares outstanding have decreased by about 6%.

1st Source earnings are fairly sensitive to economic conditions. Like most banks, its earnings power depends on the demand for loans and the net interest margin it is able to achieve. This year, its earnings will be above normal due to fees from mortgage originations and PPP loans. Going forward, analysts expect company earnings to fall by double digits next year before stabilizing.

So is it worth picking up a few shares of 1st Source now? Banks are typically valued by earnings or book value. The stock currently trades at slightly over 10X forward earnings and slightly over 12X next year's earnings. That’s below its historical trading range of around 15X earnings, so shares are modestly undervalued and 1st Source could be a reasonable addition to your portfolio.

1st Source Fundamentals

Safety score: 89% - 5/5- very safe

Dependability score: 70% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 76% - 10/12 SWAN (sleep well at night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 30th industry percentile - poor

2021 average fair value: $54.51

2022 average fair value: $55.10

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $54.86

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 18%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 3.0%

Long-term growth consensus: 10.0%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.0% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats)

SRCE 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

SRCE Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.8% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 11.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns SRCE Consensus 5 $1,325.65 $1,552.79 $1,685.06 10 $1,757.34 $2,411.16 $2,839.42 15 $2,329.62 $3,744.03 $4,784.59 20 $3,088.26 $5,813.70 $8,062.31 25 $4,093.94 $9,027.47 $13,585.46 30 $5,427.13 $14,017.78 $22,892.30 35 $7,194.46 $21,766.69 $38,574.85 40 $9,537.33 $33,799.13 $65,000.87 45 $12,643.14 $52,483.01 $109,530.24 50 $16,760.36 $81,495.18 $184,564.83

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs SRCE Consensus 5 1.17 1.27 10 1.37 1.62 15 1.61 2.05 20 1.88 2.61 25 2.21 3.32 30 2.58 4.22 35 3.03 5.36 40 3.54 6.82 45 4.15 8.66 50 4.86 11.01

Over the long term, the dividend aristocrats are expected to outperform the market's returns by 5X.

SRCE has the potential to grow your money 11X better than the S&P 500 and double the inflation-adjusted returns of the lower-yielding and slower growing dividend aristocrats.

SRCE Investment Decision Score

Ticker SRCE DK Quality Rating 10 76% Investment Grade A Sector Finance Safety 5 89% Investment Score 94% Industry Banks Dependability 3 70% 5-Year Dividend Return 19.28% Sub-Industry Regional Banks Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.95% SWAN, Dividend Champion, Phoenix list Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy SRCE's 18.05% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average SRCE's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional SRCE's 19.28% vs. the S&P's 9.32% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional SRCE's 7.95% vs. the S&P's 3.47% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

SWAN quality dividend champion SRCE is one of the most reasonable and prudent dividend champions you can safely buy in today's 28% overvalued market.

Risk Profile: Why SRCE Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Fundamental Risk Profile Summary

cyclical business model tied to the health of the economy

interest rate sensitivity (if rates average lower than the last decade this could act as an earnings growth headwind)

M&A execution risk

regulatory/political risk (smaller than big banks)

talent retention risk

How We Monitor SRCE's Risk Profile

3 analysts

1 risk rating agency

4 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

Bottom Line: 1st Source Corp Is One Of The Best Fast-Growing Dividend Champions You Can Safely Buy Today

Even in a red hot bull market, that's seen stocks double in the last 18 months, blue-chip bargains are always available if you know where to look.

That includes among the dividend aristocrats and champions. Today 1st Source Corp is one of the highest quality, and fastest-growing dividend champions you can safely buy with the market near record highs.

Its 3% yield is not just very safe but is more than double the S&P 500's, and nearly 1% higher than the dividend aristocrats.

The 10% growth consensus is more than 1% higher than the dividend aristocrats which is why analysts think SRCE can deliver 13% CAGR long-term returns that could allow it to beat the aristocrats by 2X over the coming decades, and crush the S&P by 11X.

If you're tired of praying for luck on Wall Street and want to take charge of your financial destiny, then buying 1st Source Corp is a reasonable and prudent way of making your own luck.

Not through speculation or market timing, but disciplined financial science, focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation, and sound risk management always.

That's how you take charge of your financial destiny, and practice disciplined financial science, the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street.