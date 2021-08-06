Emir Hoyman/iStock via Getty Images

It’s important to set the right expectations for every investment in the portfolio, from growth names to income vehicles, and everything in between. This brings me to Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD), which isn’t going to generate stellar capital appreciation, but may be a ‘good’ investment from an income standpoint.

GOOD has performed well since my last bullish take on it in May, returning 11.2% (including dividends) since then, surpassing the 5.9% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I highlight why Gladstone Commercial remains a good Buy for income, so let’s get started.

Why GOOD Is A Buy

Gladstone Commercial is an externally managed REIT that is led by its longtime CEO and namesake, David Gladstone. It’s part of the Gladstone family of companies, including BDCs Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and Gladstone Capital (GLAD) as well as the Land REIT, Gladstone Land (LAND). GOOD’s focus is on owning net leased industrial and office properties across the U.S.

At present, GOOD has a diversified portfolio of 120 properties across 27 states, with a strategic focus on secondary growth markets that have higher cap rates. GOOD’s tenants are spread across 19 different industries, and since inception, occupancy has never fallen below 95%.

Remarkably, GOOD has a strong track record of prudent management, having seen just two tenant defaults on over 100 assets and $1 billion in invested capital since inception. GOOD’s properties are primarily located in the Central and Eastern regions of the U.S., with a 48/47 mix between industrial and office, and with the remaining 5% going to retail and medical office.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

No one tenant represents more than 3% of GOOD’s annual rent, and 56% of the tenants have either investment grade credit or non-rated equivalent, putting GOOD on par with that of most net lease REITs, which typically have ~50% exposure to investment grade rated tenants. GOOD’s average remaining lease term is also a reasonably long 7.2 years.

GOOD’s tenant industries are generally defensive in nature, including telecommunications and healthcare, which comprise 25% of annual rents. As seen below, GOOD’s top 5 tenants include the well-known and respected brands of ADP (ADP), Morgan Stanley (MS), the insurance company Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), and Verizon Wireless (VZ).

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

This stable tenant base contributed to a strong 95.5% occupancy rate during the first quarter. Plus, unlike retail-focused net lease and shopping center REITs, rent collection does not appear to be an issue for GOOD, as it collected 98% of cash rents during the first quarter. Plus, I’m encouraged to see that FFO/share grew by 8.1% YoY, to $0.40 per share.

This more than covers the $0.375 dividend on a per quarter basis (paid monthly), at a 94% payout ratio. While this payout seems a bit high, it’s par for the course for GOOD, as the payout ratio has trended in the 95-98% range since 2015.

Investors of internally-managed REITs such as Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) may rightfully be wary of high payout ratios. While this does put GOOD at more risk of a dividend cut compared to peers, the durable nature of the underlying net leases provides some comfort.

Plus, GOOD’s dividend payout ratio is about the same as the 93.5% payout ratio of W. P. Carey (WPC), which carries a somewhat similar property profile, and relies more on external sources of funding (i.e. equity and debt raises) to grow.

Looking forward, I see more of the same steady results for GOOD considering that its tenant portfolio made it through the worst of the pandemic virtually intact. GOOD also has well-balanced lease maturities, with just 2.3% of rents expiring through the end of this year.

In addition, GOOD is focused on the more attractive and growing industrial segment in secondary markets, which comes with higher cap rates. This is supported by the current $280M pipeline, of which just 1 property is office, and 16 are industrial.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

Turning to the balance sheet, GOOD employs sound leverage, with a net debt to gross assets ratio of 45%, sitting below the 50% mark that I prefer to see for REITs. As seen below, management has done a good job of deleveraging the balance sheet over the past 8 years, and most of the debt (99%) is either fixed or hedged floating rate.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Turning to valuation, I see value in GOOD at the current price of $23.11, with a forward P/FFO of just 14.4. GOOD’s valuation also compares favorably to that of net lease peers Realty Income and National Retail Properties, which have experienced more rent collection issues, and to that of W. P. Carey. As seen below, GOOD’s EV/EBITDA of 15.9x sits below the 17-20x range of its 3 peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts currently have a consensus Strong Buy rating, with an average price target of $24.20. This implies a potential 11% one-year return including share price appreciation and dividends.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

High dividend payout ratio (comparable to that of W. P. Carey)

External management could result in conflicts of interest, since a part of their compensation is based on assets under management.

Office properties could see pressures from a renewed COVID surge.

Investor Takeaway

Gladstone Commercial has continued to demonstrate steady results in face of the pandemic. It has a quality tenant base that’s mostly investment grade or non-rated equivalent, and the net lease nature of the portfolio provides a durable revenue stream.

While dividend growth has been lacking, recent investments could change that down the road. Meanwhile, investors are paid a 6.5% yield that does not appear to be in danger, considering the historical track record. I see value in GOOD relative to its peers and view it as a Buy.