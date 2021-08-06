wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) is a popular ETF which has amassed over $150 million in assets despite having only been created since 2019. The fund's low expense ratio and wide diversification in the cannabis sector may have appealed to many investors, but my view is that the fund's primary exposure to Canadian operators might prevent it from fully benefiting from the growth of cannabis in the United States. I compare the profitability and valuations of Canadian operators versus those in the United States, and conclude that investors will be better served investing directly in US cannabis operators.

Wall Street is bullish on the future of cannabis and for good reason. Legal cannabis sales in the United States are projected to grow at a double-digit clip over the next 5 years:

While cannabis remains federally illegal, many states have already legalized either medicinal or recreational cannabis.

This means that there are already investment opportunities to be had even prior to federal legalization, and many investors have already purchased POTX accordingly. POTX has mainly allocated its assets in licensed producers of cannabis.

POTX is marketed as a global cannabis ETF. It may surprise readers that its stocks are overwhelmingly based in Canada.

Of the stocks based in the United States, none directly sell cannabis but instead mainly sell CBD. We can see the top 10 holdings of POTX below:

Is POTX A Buy?

Based on my discussion above, my verdict that POTX is not a buy may not come as a surprise. The total expense ratio is 0.51%, a reasonable and competitive fee. That isn't the problem.

It's worth noting that its fact sheet has a typo, as it seems to have duplicated the "high growth potential" statement of its gaming ETF:

While that typo raises eyebrows, that also is not necessarily the problem. Instead, I question the heavy allocation to Canadian licensed producers. Unlike some other cannabis ETFs which have utilized total return swaps in order to invest in US cannabis operators, POTX appears to have completely ignored investing in US cannabis operators. Its top 5 holdings, Canopy Growth (CGC), Sundial (SNDL), Cronos (CRON), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), and Tilray (TLRY) make up 45% of its assets, but I am bearish all of these names. As we can see below, CGC, CRON, and ACB all generate negative adjusted EBITDA margins, in stark contrast with the positive EBITDA margins generated by US cannabis operators Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF).

To make matters worse, the Canadian operators are not even generating solid gross margins.

The low profitability is due to the relatively worse economics of the Canadian cannabis market, in which the plethora of licenses means that supply far outpaces demand. What's more, the US operators are generating far superior growth metrics. Yet it is the Canadian operators which ironically trade at higher valuations than US operators:

The main bullish thesis for investing in Canadian names would be their potential to enter the US market following legalization. Yet such thinking seems flawed, as commentary from TLRY shows that any entrance would likely mean making an investment in US cannabis operators. Why not just directly invest in US cannabis operators in the first place?

Conclusion

Because cannabis remains federally illegal in the United States, this likely explains why POTX has avoided investing in US operators, as many institutions may have institutional mandates preventing investment in US cannabis names. Individual investors are not restricted by such mandates, and thus are not restricted to investing in Canadian operators which struggle with profitability yet trade at egregious multiples. Individual investors likely can do better by investing in other cannabis ETFs which have exposure to US cannabis operators, or even better, simply investing in the US cannabis operators directly.